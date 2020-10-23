Stocks mostly rise, but S&P 500 ends the week down; travel slump pinches American Express

Stocks start shaky, end mostly higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Friday, though the S&P 500 posted its first weekly loss in four weeks.
The benchmark index eked out a 0.3 percent gain after another day of wobbly trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a small loss. Gains in communication services, health care and other sectors outweighed a decline in technology and energy companies. Treasury yields remained near their highest levels since June.
The indexes bounced between small gains and losses after a sluggish start as investors weighed another batch of corporate results from the summer earnings period. The up-and-down moves have been a familiar pattern recently as traders keep an eye on the ongoing negotiations between Republican and Democractic leaders in Washington over more economic aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.
"It's generally been a little more of a selling market, and a lot of that has to do with waiting to see whether or not we get a fiscal stimulus package before the election," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. "The odds of that are getting lower and lower the closer we get to the election."
Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. Before this week, the S&P 500 had notched a weekly gain three weeks in a row. It's now up 3 percent for the month heading into the final week of October.
Plunge in travel spending hurts AmEx
CHARLOTTE — American Express' fourth-quarter profits dropped by 39 percent, the credit card giant said Friday, as the pandemic's deep impacts on travel, entertainment and dining dramatically hurt results.
The New York-based company earned $1.07 billion, or $1.30 a share, down from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed analysts' forecasts, who were looking for AmEx to earn $1.39 a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
While AmEx has not been as negatively impacted by defaults and delinquencies like other credit card companies, the company's bottom line has been hit hard by its business model tied into the well-to-do traveling and dining out. Restaurants have been shuttered in many countries, and hotel and airfare usage has fallen to the point that many airlines have sought government help and hotels are facing bankruptcy.
"We recognize that the road ahead continues to be uncertain," CEO Stephen Squeri said.
AmEx's discount revenue, or the money it makes off of each swipe or tap of an American Express card, was roughly $4.99 billion in the quarter. That's down from $6.83 billion in the same period a year earlier. AmEx earns a small percentage from each transaction on its network, so the less activity on its network, the less revenue the company generates.
The company is also facing consumers and small businesses, hit hard by the pandemic or preparing for more tough times, cutting back spending and cutting up cards. The average spending on an AmEx card fell to $4,486 from $5,630 a year earlier. The average numbers of cards was 90.8 million in the quarter, down from 93 million a year earlier.
Daimler rebounds in 3Q, raises outlook
FRANKFURT, Germany — Daimler AG has seen third-quarter profit rebound as the company clamped down on costs and as auto sales surged following the coronavirus lockdowns.
The company, which makes Sprinter commercial vans at a North Charleston plant, said it is raising its outlook for earnings for the year.
The maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Third-quarter net profit rose 19 percent from the same quarter a year ago and improving on a net loss in the 2020 second quarter. Sales revenue fell 7 percent.