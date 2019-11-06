US stock indexes hit pause button
NEW YORK — A meandering day of trading left U.S. stock indexes close to their record highs on Wednesday, as strong gains for health care companies jousted with sharp drops in energy stocks.
The market took a decisive turn lower in the middle of the day after a report from Reuters said the United States and China may delay signing "phase one" of their trade deal until December, but the drop didn't last long. After sinking 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 erased its loss within about two hours.
The U.S.-China trade war has been a top concern for investors since early 2018, and momentum has recently been tilting toward at least a partial agreement.
While acknowledging that trade talks could easily falter, Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust, said both sides have an incentive to come to a deal. China's economic growth has slowed under the weight of increased U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump's chances of re-election, meanwhile, likely hinge in large part on the economy, and a worsening trade war would only sour it.
Mills is optimistic the economy will show more life after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year, if trade tensions continue to ratchet lower.
"People know this intellectually but tend not to focus on it: Changes in interest rates impact the economy with a significant lag," Mills said. "What we've been seeing the last year or so is the economy absorbing the rise in interest rates that we experienced in 2018."
Airline CEO upbeat on Max return
DALLAS — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says his airline is feeling more confident that its grounded Boeing 737 Max jets will soon be approved to fly again.
Boeing expects U.S. safety regulators to approve the plane's return to service by year end, and Parker says that sounds like a reasonable estimate based on conversations with regulators.
Parker said Wednesday that when the Max is allowed to fly, "we will be ready."
American is already selling flights on Max jets as early as Jan. 15.
Boeing Max jets have been grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. American had 24 Maxes when they were grounded in March.
Rare slip for productivity rate in US
WASHINGTON — American workers were less efficient in the July-September quarter, pushing down productivity for the first time since late 2015.
With economic growth slowing, in part because the stimulus from Trump administration tax cuts is fading, many economists worry that worker productivity will follow suit. Most economists also believe that the Trump administration's trade war with China has discouraged businesses from investing more in productivity-enhancing tools such as computers and machinery, offsetting the benefits from the 2017 corporate tax cut.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity, a measure of economic output for each hour worked, fell 0.3% in the third quarter. The drop comes after two quarters of healthy gains.
Still, productivity has increased just 1.4% in the past year, about two-thirds of its long-run average.
Economists noted that the data is volatile on a quarterly basis and said the negative reading is at least partly a blip. Still, it suggests recent increases in productivity may not last.
"With economic momentum poised to cool further in 2020 and the economy no longer fiscally-stimulated, we expect productivity gains to continue to fade," Lydia Boussour, senior economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm, said.
CVS gets Aetna booster shot
INDIANAPOLIS — CVS Health revenue surged more than 36% in the third quarter, nearly a year after acquiring one of the nation's largest health insurers.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also said Wednesday that it filled more prescriptions as net income climbed 10% to $1.53 billion in a performance that topped analyst expectations.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company runs more about 9,900 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager. Late last November, it added health insurance for more than 22 million people when it completed a roughly $69 billion acquisition of Aetna.
That deal helped push revenue to $64.81 billion, while adjusted earnings totaled $1.84 per share in the quarter.
Those results easily topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings of $1.77 per share on $63.03 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.
CVS Health also saw pharmacy claims climb in the third quarter more than 9% from its pharmacy benefit management side, which runs prescription drug plans for customers like insurers and employers.
The overall performance prompted CVS Health Corp. to raise its 2019 forecast again after starting the year with an outlook that disappointed Wall Street.
The company now expects 2019 earnings to range from $6.97 and $7.05 per share. That's up from a forecast it made in August and higher than the average expectation on Wall Street for earnings of $6.98 per share, according to FactSet.
UAW corruption probe widens
DETROIT — A retired vice president is the latest to be charged in a corruption scandal at the United Auto Workers union.
Joe Ashton is accused of getting thousands of dollars in kickbacks from a contractor who made watches for union members. The 58,000 watches are still in storage five years later.
Ashton was charged Wednesday with conspiracy. The case is filed in Detroit federal court as a "criminal information," which means a guilty plea is expected. Ashton is the 13th person to be charged in a federal investigation of the UAW and auto companies.
The identity of his lawyer wasn't immediately known.
Ashton was a powerful official who headed the UAW's General Motors department. He also was a member of the GM board.
UAW President Gary Jones was placed on paid leave last weekend after a key ally was charged.
Walmart, Tesla settle suit over panels
NEW YORK — Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire.
Lawyers for both sides filed documents discontinuing the legal action. The companies say they have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case.
In the lawsuit filed in August, Walmart said Tesla installed solar panels that went up in flames on seven of its store rooftops from 2012 to 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage.
The companies said in late August that they were working to resolve the dispute. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.
Lufthansa flights hobbled by strike
BERLIN — Lufthansa is canceling around 1,300 flights on Thursday and Friday because of a planned strike by a union representing cabin crew in Germany.
The UFO union has called members out on a 48-hour strike starting at midnight. It is part of a bitter dispute with Germany's biggest airline about pay and the union's legal status.
Lufthansa said Wednesday it is putting together a special flight plan and passengers will be able to check their flight's status on its website .
It said that it will be able to operate 2,300 of Thursday's 3,000 planned flights and 2,400 of those planned for Friday. Around 180,000 passengers will be affected by cancelations.