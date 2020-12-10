Stocks mostly fall as Congress spars over COVID-19 aid deal; Airbnb's IPO is a big success

Stocks end mixed as damage piles up
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday following more evidence that the pandemic is tightening its grip on the economy while Congress remains in a stalemate over how to do something about it.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent after flipping between gains and losses in the early going. The index is within 1 percent of its all-time high set on Tuesday. About 60 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 fell, led by declines in industrial and communication services stocks. Those losses outweighed gains in energy, technology and financial companies.
Treasury yields fell following a report that showed 853,000 U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. That was more than economists expected and an acceleration from the prior week. It's also the latest reminder that the pandemic is doing more damage to the economy in the near term, even if prospects are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will get the economy healthy in the longer term.
On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reported headway in talks over President Donald Trump's latest $900 billion-plus plan. But, Democrats and Republicans are still at odds over the size and scope of any deal.
"There's nothing really new there, except now you've got some softening economic data," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Airbnb shares more than double in IPO
NEW YORK — Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel. Now it needs to prove it can live up to investors' sky-high expectations.
The home sharing company made a triumphant debut on the public market Thursday. Its shares closed at $144.71 apiece, more than double the $68 price that Airbnb had set. The closing price gave the company a valuation of just over $100 billion. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "ABNB."
Instead of the traditional ringing of the bell prior to the trading day, Airbnb presented a video of Airbnb hosts from around the world ringing their doorbells. In a video message, CEO Brian Chesky also thanked the millions of guests who have stayed at its listings. In 2019 alone, that number added up to 54 million.
Airbnb raised $3.7 billion, making it the biggest U.S. IPO this year, according to Renaissance Capital. The company had initially set a price range of $44 to $50 for it shares, but raised that to a range of $56 to $60 earlier this week indicating rising investor demand.
Airbnb's listing comes a day after another the food-delivery app DoorDash soared through it initial public offering. DoorDash's stock jumped 85.8 percent to close at $189.51, raising $3.4 billion.
Nov. consumer prices up on energy costs
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs.
The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2 percent September advance, the Labor Department reported Thursday. But it's far below the 0.6 percent gains in June and July as the country began to reopen after the pandemic throttled economic activity in the spring.
Overall prices are up a modest 1.2 percent over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, has increased 1.6 percent over the past 12 months. For November, core inflation was up 0.2 percent, matching the overall price gain.
Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from the pandemic-related recession.
2 credit cards won't allow PornHub charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa said Thursday they would block their customers from using the credit cards to make purchases on Pornhub following accusations the pornographic website showed videos of rape and underage sex.
They reacted following an investigation by opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times that also alleged the site depicts revenge pornography and video taken without the consent of participants.
Mastercard said it is terminating use of its cards on Pornhub after its own investigation confirmed violations of standards prohibiting unlawful conduct on the site. Mastercard said it also investigating other websites for potential illegal content. Visa said it was suspending use of its cards on Pornhub Thursday even though its own investigation was incomplete.
Pornhub, in a statement, called the actions "exceptionally disappointing." Two days ago, the company announced steps to protect against images of abuse, nonconsensual activity and underage models on the site, including a ban on unverified users uploading material. The company said it had more than 42 billion visits to its website last year.
Nestle to expand pet food plant near SC
HARTWELL, Ga. — Pet food manufacturer Nestle Purina will invest $550 million to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia near the border with the South Carolina Upstate, with plans to expand its workforce to a total of 370.
The Hartwell plant, which opened in November 2019 southwest of Anderson, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food. The expansion was announced Tuesday.
A spokeswoman said it will allow the company to make Friskies brand cat food in Hartwell and add warehouse space. The Purina unit saw sales rise by 30 percent from 2011 to 2019, hitting $9.4 billion and has set a series of expansions, including new factories announced this year in Ohio and North Carolina.
Purina currently employs more than 300 in Hartwell, above the 240 it initially promised the state. The company has already broken ground and Gildehaus said construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.
S&P DJ removes China firms from index
BEIJING — S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from its indexes, or groups of stocks and bonds used to track financial market movements, after Americans were barred from investing in them as part of a feud with Beijing over technology and security.
The Chinese government criticized Wednesday's move as politically motivated.
The companies affected include surveillance technology provider Hikvision Digital Technology; China's biggest processor chip manufacturer, SMIC, and state-owned nuclear power and construction companies.
The announcement follows President Donald Trump's Nov. 13 order barring Americans from buying stocks or bonds issued by companies that U.S. officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The move by S&P DJI Indices has no direct impact on the companies but investment funds that are designed to track market movements will have to sell their stocks and bonds, which might at least temporarily depress prices.