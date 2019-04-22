Stocks end session mostly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street after a three-day weekend, but energy companies rose sharply as the price of crude oil shot higher.
Real estate and industrial companies as well as banks fell broadly.
The price of crude oil surged to its highest level since October after the U.S. moved to further block Iranian oil exports. That helped lift energy stocks.
The S&P 500 index wavered between gains and losses for much of the day before ending up slightly.
Small-company stocks fell. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
No Fed post for Cain: Trump
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that Herman Cain has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board amid a focus on past scandals and doubts about his qualifications for the role.
Cain is a former CEO of Godfather's Pizza who dropped out of the 2012 presidential race as he faced allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity. The issues resurfaced after Trump said he intended to nominate Cain to the central bank's board of governors.
Trump tweeted Monday that "My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes."
Cain's nomination was all but doomed earlier this month when four Republican senators said they wouldn't vote to confirm him if he were nominated. The GOP holds just a three-seat majority in the Senate.
Home sales off to slow spring
WASHINGTON — Sales of existing U.S. homes fell in March after a huge gain the previous month, held back partly by a sharp slowdown among the most expensive properties.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that home sales fell 4.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21 million, down from 5.48 million in February. The drop followed an 11.2% gain the previous month, the largest in more than three years.
Home sales are struggling to rebound after slumping in the second half of last year, when a jump in mortgage rates to nearly 5% discouraged many would-be buyers.
Realtors expect sales to rebound in coming months. Borrowing costs have since fallen back to an average of 4.2% on a 30-year fixed mortgage. And solid hiring is pushing employers to pay higher wages, making it easier for more Americans to afford a home purchase.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR, said that tax changes that have limited the ability of wealthier homeowners to deduct mortgage interest payments and property taxes. That's discouraging sales of more expensive homes.
"The lower-end market is hot while the upper-end market is not," Yun said.
Kraft Heinz to replace top exec
PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.
Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev for more than 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He's also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.
In February Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.
Boeing preps for likely F-15 orders
ST. LOUIS — Boeing is preparing to build F-15 fighter planes for the U.S. Air Force at its St. Louis County plant even though the military branch hasn't bought the jet in over a decade.
The company began ramping up its F-15 production line in St. Louis after the Air Force submitted a nearly $8 billion budget request that included eight F-15s next year and 72 in following years. The request was a surprise since the U.S. military has moved toward stealth fighters in recent years.
Boeing International executive Prat Kumar tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the company is investing before Congress approves the budget request so it can respond quickly should the Air Force seek rapid field deployment.
Foreign orders have kept the manufacturing line running in recent years.
Tesla plans to cut size of board
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla plans to cut its board of directors from 11 to seven in a move the electric-car maker says will allow the board to act more nimbly and efficiently.
Tesla says the four directors who will depart aren't leaving because of any disagreement with the company.
The board has come under closer scrutiny since August, when CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had lined up funding and was considering taking the company private at $420 per share. That didn't happen, and regulators accused Musk of securities fraud.
Brad Buss, a director since 2009, and Linda Johnson Rice, who joined the board in 2017, plan to leave at the annual meeting in June. Two early Tesla investors, Stephen Jurvetson and Antonio Gracias, plan to leave next year if shareholders agree to shorten Gracias' term by a year.
The SEC sought to remove Musk as CEO, but the two sides settled with Tesla agreeing to pay $40 million and have Musk step down as chairman for at least three years. In December, Tesla named two independent board members as part of the agreement.
Samsung delays folding phone launch
SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung is pushing back this week's planned public launch of its highly anticipated, $2000 folding phone after reports that reviewers' phones were breaking.
The company had been planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday, but instead it will now run more tests and announce a new launch date in the "coming weeks."
The delay is a setback for Samsung and for the smartphone market generally, which had been pinning some hopes on the folding phone to catalyze innovation in the industry. The Galaxy Fold, with its $1,980 price tag, was not intended to be a mass market hit, but many hoped it would hint at a new wave of smartphone advances — an area that has been lagging in recent years.
Average gas price spikes 13 cents
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline surged 13 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.91.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says one of the reasons for the spike is an increase in crude oil costs.
Lundberg says Sunday that prices at the pump have jumped 25 cents over the past month and 60 cents over the past 14 weeks.
The highest average price in the nation is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, La.
In a separate survey, GasBuddy said Monday that South Carolina gas prices are averaging $2.52 a gallon, up more than 14 cents from a month ago.
Nissan ex-chair is indicted again
TOKYO — Japanese media report that prosecutors have charged Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn with breach of trust.
The charges reportedly filed Monday are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment company controlled by Ghosn.
The indictment ensures he will remain in detention. His current period of detention would have expired Monday if he had not been charged.
Ghosn, 65, was arrested in November. He says he is innocent of all financial misconduct charges against him. Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn in early April, a month after his release on $9 million pending his trial.
Ghosn has said compensation he allegedly underreported was never decided upon and payments that prosecutors say amount to breach of trust were legitimate business transactions.