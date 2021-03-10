Stocks mostly climb, Dow hits new high, as inflation worries ease

A benign reading on inflation helped spur stocks on Wall Street broadly higher Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time high.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, led by gains in energy and financial stocks. Technology companies fell, giving back some of their gains from a big rally a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a small loss after an early gain faded.
A key measure of inflation at the consumer level came in lower than expected last month, helping to calm investors who had worried that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers. Treasury yields fell broadly following the report, including the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans.
Bond yields rose sharply over the past month due to expectations for faster growth and the inflation that could follow. The fall in bond prices attracted investors reluctant to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.
"It's clear that investors expect there to be a bump in inflation in the short term, but the long-term view is pretty benign," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.
The Dow's 1.5 percent gain was thanks partly to a 6.4 percent jump in shares of Boeing Co. The previous all-time high for the blue-chip index was about two weeks ago.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in February, the biggest increase in six months. However, a closely watched measure called core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, posted a much smaller 0.1 percent gain. The rise for core inflation was also below economists' expectations.
The latest report on inflation, along with the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates low, has helped ease concerns over the recent rise in bond yields, Nixon said.
"Investors are coming around to the view that it's not a bad backdrop for risk assets," she said.
Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52 percent on Wednesday. It hit 1.6 percent late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.
Investors are also betting the latest $1.9 trillion in government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The House approved the sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition March 10, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The package would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses.
Banks were among the biggest gainers, and more than 75 percent of companies in the S&P 500 notched gains. Technology stocks lagged the broader market.
General Electric fell 5.4 percent for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after it said it would wind down its GE Capital financing business and spin off most of its jet leasing business.
Roblox surged about 54 percent in its stock market debut. The company's platform enables users to play online videogames created by others.