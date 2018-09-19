US stock indexes post mixed finish
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes finished unevenly Wednesday as gains in banks and other financial companies outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.
Bond yields surged to the highest level in four months. That drove demand for bank stocks and triggered a sell-off in utilities, real estate companies and other high-dividend payers.
Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Homebuilders declined following a mixed batch of housing data.
The surge in bond yields reflected the belief on the part of many investors that the economy is strengthening, noted Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital.
"If the economy continues to move forward then interest rates have more room to creep higher and the Fed has more room to continue raising (short-term rates)," he said.
AutoNation CEO to give up reins
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mike Jackson is stepping down after almost two decades leading AutoNation, the largest dealership chain in the U.S.
Jackson, 69, steered the company through the economic crisis and shares have increased fourfold since he took over in 1999, though he will relinquish his role as CEO next year with auto sales waning across the industry.
Jackson has become an outspoken personality in regular appearances on the business channel CNBC. He earned a reputation as an innovator and last year, entered a multi-year partnership with Google to provide maintenance for its self-driving auto division, Waymo.
He took over the struggling business in 1999 at a time when many doubted that a centralized chain could supplant local dealers that had deep ties to their communities. Under his leadership, the chain continued to acquire dealers, and in 2013 it scrapped the local names and rebranded most of them as AutoNation.
As auto sales peaked in 2016, Jackson shifted the chain toward used vehicles and selling its own brand of replacement parts.
Today AutoNation has 325 U.S. locations, and the chain has sold more than 11 million vehicles.
Jackson will continue as CEO while AutoNation looks for a successor, and will hold onto the title of executive chairman until 2021. The company said it is considering internal and external candidates.
World Bank: Poverty at record low
WASHINGTON — Global poverty has fallen to a record low.
The World Bank said Wednesday that 10 percent of the world's population lived on less than $1.90 a day in 2015 — the last year for which numbers were available — down from 11.2 percent in 2013. That means 735.9 million people lived below the poverty threshold in 2015, down by 68.3 million from 804.2 million two years earlier.
Still, the bank warned that the pace of poverty reduction has slowed, jeopardizing its goal of reducing the poverty rate to 3 percent by 2030.
Poverty dropped everywhere but the Middle East and North Africa, where conflicts in Syria and Yemen ratcheted the poverty rate to 5 percent in 2015 from 2.6 percent in 2013, raising the number of impoverished to 18.6 million from 9.5 million.
Housing activity up, permits slip
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction rebounded in August at the fastest pace in seven months but applications for new building permits plunged, sending mixed signals for an industry that has been struggling with rising lumber costs.
Housing starts increased 9.2 percent in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.28 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Housing starts had declined 0.3 percent in July and 11.4 percent in June. The increase was the biggest since a 10.2 percent advance in January.
Application for building permits, considered a good indication of future activity, fell by 5.7 percent in August after a 0.9 percent rise in July. Permit applications have been down four of the past five months.
Port in Delaware to be privatized
WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware has signed a final agreement with a private Emirati port operator to privatize the Port of Wilmington.
News outlets report Gov. John Carney and Gulftainer officials signed a document commemorating the agreement Tuesday.
Per the 50-year deal, Gulftainer's U.S. Subsidiary will take over operations at the existing port, invest around $600 million in upgrades and building a new container-handling terminal at Edgemoor. The state will receive yearly concession payments of around $10 million.
State officials believe the takeover could double Delaware's 5,700 port- and maritime-related jobs.
Gulftainer executive board chair Badr Jafar says the deal will establish Wilmington as "the leading food gateway on the East Coast."
A Carney spokesman declined to provide a copy of the agreement pending legal review. It will take effect within two weeks.
Spotify sued over boys-only bias
NEW YORK — A former sales executive is suing Spotify for gender discrimination and equal pay violations, saying executives organized "boys' trips" that excluded women and that the company paid men more for the same work.
Hong Perez sued the music streaming company and its head of U.S. sales, Brian Berner, in New York State Court on Tuesday. But her lawsuit states Berner was not the only executive who was dismissive of women, and cites men-only strip club visits as an example.
Spotify said in a prepared statement that it does not tolerate harassment or discrimination, but it would not comment on pending litigation.
Perez alleges that after Berner was reprimanded by Spotify for accepting free concert tickets, he blamed her and she was then fired for violating company policy.