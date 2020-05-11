Stocks mixed as tech and health sectors offset losses; Disney reopens a theme park in Asia

Tech, health stocks keep Wall St. steady
NEW YORK — Wall Street was split on Monday, as continued gains for technology and health care stocks helped cover up for more prevalent losses elsewhere.
The S&P 500 ended the day at a virtual standstill despite a lot of movement going on underneath. It rallied back from an earlier loss of 0.9% in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell while the Nasdaq composite climbed.
Through the muddled day, one of the market's few points of clarity was that investors continue to love technology stocks.
Even with the coronavirus pandemic throwing the global economy into disarray, tech stocks in the S&P 500 have been remarkably resilient. They're up 4.1 percent for 2020 as investors look for companies that can be winners in both a "normal" and a stay-at-home economy.
Apple rose 1.6 percent, Nvidia added 3.2 percent to return to a record and Advanced Micro Devices climbed 4.8 percent for one of Monday's biggest gains in the S&P 500.
This year's second-best sector has been health care, which has trimmed its loss for 2020 to just 1 percent.
Biotech stocks were particularly strong Monday. Cardinal Health had the biggest gain in the S&P 500, up 6.7 percent, after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, partly because of increased pharmaceutical sales due to the pandemic.
"People are looking ahead, and they're saying, 'OK, the pandemic has happened, and the damage has swept through our economy and our businesses, and now we're planning on the growth after the carnage, so we're valuing equities as if we're going to go back to a decent growth environment,'" said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.
Disney park in Shanghai reopens
SHANGHAI — Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
The House of Mouse's experience in Shanghai, the first of its parks to reopen, foreshadows hurdles global entertainment industries might face. Disney is limiting visitor numbers, requiring masks and checking for the virus's telltale fever.
Advance reservations are required and visitors are assigned times to enter. The company said earlier guest numbers will be limited to one-third of the usual daily level of 80,000 at the start and will gradually increase.
Shanghai Disneyland and Disney's park in Hong Kong closed on Jan. 25 as China isolated cities with 60 million people to try to contain the outbreak. Tokyo Disneyland closed the following month and parks in the United States and Europe in March.
Chipmakers mull new US plants
NEW YORK — Intel and a Taiwanese company are talking to the Trump administration about building new semiconductor plants in the United States amid concern about relying on suppliers in Asia for chips used in a wide variety of electronics.
A spokesman for Intel, the biggest American chip maker, said Sunday that the company is in discussions with the Defense Department about improving domestic technology sources.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is open to building a plant outside of Taiwan and has talked with the Commerce Department, a spokeswoman said.
"We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet," said the TSMC spokeswoman, Nina Kao.
The discussions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said TSMC is also talking with Apple Inc., one of its biggest customers, about building a plant in the U.S.
The newspaper said the coronavirus pandemic has heightened worries about global supply chains, and that U.S. officials are particularly concerned about the growing reliance on Taiwan, the self-ruled island that is claimed by China.
Chinese investment in US fell in '19
WASHINGTON — China's direct investment in the United States fell last year to its lowest level since the Great Recession, even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of global commerce.
The decline in Beijing's investment in the United States reflected tensions between the world's two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.
A report out Monday from the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the Rhodium Group consultancy found that China's direct investment in the U.S. dropped from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $5 billion last year, the lowest level since the recession year of 2009. Direct investment includes mergers, acquisitions and investments in hard assets like offices and factories but not financial investments like purchases of stocks and bonds.
The report found that Chinese direct investment in the United States virtually vanished — to $200 million — from January-March this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the world economy
U.S. investment in China ticked up last year — to $14 billion from $13 billion in 2018. But that increase largely reflected previously announced projects, including Tesla's factory in Shanghai.
Two-way investment between the United States and China fell to a seven-year low, the report found.
Tesla CEO confirms factory is running
FREMONT, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.
Musk asked in the afternoon tweet that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. The plant south of San Francisco had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The parking lot was nearly full Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production at the 10,000-worker factory in defiance of an order from county health authorities, who have deemed the plant a nonessential business.
A statement posted by Tesla on its website Saturday night said the company "has started the process of resuming operations" but didn't say when manufacturing would actually begin.
Tesla sued Alameda County's health department seeking to overturn the order, and CEO Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's manufacturing and headquarters operations out of the state.