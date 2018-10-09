Stocks mixed as rates take pause
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes ended Tuesday nearly where they began, as interest rates let off the accelerator following their sharp rise last week. But the modest moves for indexes masked some roiling underneath.
Raw-material producers plunged on worries that inflation and weaker demand are eating into their profits. On the opposite end were technology stocks and other sectors, which recovered some of the sharp losses caused by last week's rapid rise in interest rates.
At the center of the movements were interest rates, which sway how quickly the economy grows, how expensive it is for companies and households to borrow and how high a price investors are willing to pay for stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 3.20 percent from 3.22 late Friday in the first day of trading after bond markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
The pause came after bond yields surged last week following several encouraging reports on the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield was just 3.05 percent last Tuesday, and the speed of the recent rise has been more concerning to investors than the level. If rates go high enough, they can hurt profits for companies and drive investors away from stocks and into bonds.
Global growth outlook is downgraded
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy, citing rising interest rates and growing tensions over trade.
The IMF says the global economy will grow 3.7 percent this year, the same as in 2017 but down from the 3.9 percent it was forecasting for 2018 in July. It slashed its outlook for the 19 countries that use the euro currency and for Latin America, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.
The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.9 percent this year, fastest since 2005 and unchanged from the July forecast. But it predicts that U.S. growth will slow to 2.5 percent next year as the effect of recent tax cuts wears off and as President Donald Trump's trade war with China takes a toll.
Restructuring expert to join Sears board
NEW YORK — Sears Holdings Corp. is adding a restructuring expert to its board, suggesting the ailing retailer may be preparing to take significant actions to survive or to protect its remaining assets.
The company, which also owns Kmart, said Tuesday it was bringing on board Alan Carr, managing member and CEO of Drivetrain LLC, a restructuring advisory firm. Sears said Carr has significant experience as a principal, investor and adviser leading complex financial restructurings, as well as serving as a director of reorganized businesses in the U.S. and Europe. Carr was previously an attorney.
The announcement was made as Sears, led by CEO Eddie Lampert, is nearing a key debt repayment in less than a week.
"I don't think it is an immediate drive to bankruptcy, but clearly the options are limited," said David Tawil, president and co-founder of Maglan Capital, which follows distressed companies. He says he thinks Sears could be looking at a big liquidity infusion or restructuring debt.
Last month, ESL Investment, the hedge fund owned by Lampert, urged the retailer to sell $1.5 billion more in real estate and restructure $1.1 billion in debt to avoid bankruptcy, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lampert is the company's biggest shareholder.
In August, the board said it was weighing an offer from Lampert that Sears should sell its Kenmore brand and said ESL might offer to buy it if it was willing to sell.
The company has closed hundreds of stores and has put other famous brands on the block as it burns through money and sees more customers abandon its often-neglected stores.
One of oldest US coal firms is bankrupt
HELENA, Mont. — One of the oldest coal companies in the U.S. has filed for bankruptcy protection to deal with steep debt amid declining world demand.
Officials of Englewood, Colo.-based Westmoreland Coal Co. said in a statement the filing is part of a restructuring agreement with an unnamed group of lenders. They also said operations won't be interrupted and there are no expected staff reductions.
Court filings show the company has $770 million in assets and $1.4 billion in debt.
Westmoreland was incorporated in 1854 in Pennsylvania. It has coal mines in Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Ohio, North Dakota and Texas, and a coal-fired power plant in North Carolina. Its mines in Canada are not part of the bankruptcy filing.