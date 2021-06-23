Stocks mixed as a sense of calm returns to Wall Street; Teamsters to vote on whether to target Amazon workers

Stocks end listless day on Wall St. mixed
NEW YORK — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed June 23, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week's jolt by the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent after earlier meandering between very modest gains and losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent, to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1percent.
The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.
Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.
Teamsters union eyes Amazon workers
NEW YORK — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million delivery workers, is setting its sights on Amazon.
On June 24, it will vote on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority. The Teamsters accuse the nation's second-largest private employer of exploiting employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security.
The resolution is expected to be approved and would allow the Teamsters to "fully fund and support" efforts to unionize Amazon workers and create a division to aid them and "protect the standards in our industries from the existential threat that is Amazon." It declined to say how much money it will spend on the efforts.
Any attempt to unionize Amazon is likely to be an uphill battle. None has been successful in the company's 26-year history, including the most recent one at an Alabama warehouse where workers overwhelmingly voted against joining a union.
Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.
New home sales drop again
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes fell for a second month in May, dropping by a larger-than-expected 5.9 percent.
The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported June 23.
The median price of a new home sold in May rose to $374,400, up 18.1 percent from a year ago.
The report on new home sales followed a report this week from the National Association of Realtors that sales of existing homes fell for a fourth straight month in May. Even with the sales decline, the median price of an existing home sold last month hit a record $350,300, 23.6 percent higher than the median price a year ago, the association said.
While sales are slowing, the housing market remains hot. Homes that do hit the market often get multiple offers far exceeding the listing price. The demand has been fueled by the shortage of available properties and by low mortgage rates, reflecting efforts by the Federal Reserve to use low rates to help lift the economy.
Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
NEW YORK — Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The announcement comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would continue to jointly run the foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world's richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.
"For years I have been a trustee – an inactive trustee at that – of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's," Buffett said in a prepared statement June 23. "The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."
Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, also said he is halfway to reaching his goal of giving away the entirety of his shares in the conglomerate, and that he's making another $4.1 billion in donations.
Buffett gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates' behavior in the workplace.
Yellen stresses need to lift debt limit
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a congressional panel Wednesday that failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have "catastrophic consequences" that could bring on a financial crisis.
Testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Yellen said in response to questions that it is important Congress not delay in dealing with the debt limit, which has been suspended for the past two years.
That suspension is due to expire July 31, when the limit will go back into effect at the level of debt at that time. The debt subject to the limit currently stands at $28.3 trillion. It has risen sharply over the past year as Congress has approved trillions of dollars in support packages to combat a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asked Yellen what would occur if Congress were to fail to either raise the debt ceiling or suspend it. Failure to make those debt payments would result in the federal government defaulting, something that has never occurred in U.S. history.
Yellen said defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as "unthinkable" because it would have "absolutely catastrophic consequences" that could precipitate a financial crisis.