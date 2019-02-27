Stocks, shaky early on, end mixed
NEW YORK — Stocks recovered most of an early loss and drifted to a mixed finish Wednesday as gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
The market slumped in the early going after a key U.S. trade representative heightened doubt over how much progress was being made in trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Weight Watchers plunged 33.8 percent after issuing a dismal forecast, and drugmaker Mylan slumped 12.2 percent after also giving a weak outlook.
Traders were also keeping a wary eye on a flare-up in tensions in Asia, after Pakistan said it shot down two India warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Volvo e-car touted as Tesla rival
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar is unveiling a battery-powered compact car touted as a rival to Tesla's Model 3.
The Polestar 2 is a five-door vehicle with a panoramic glass roof, an all-vegan interior and a battery with enough capacity to drive 275 miles under U.S. testing rules.
With 408 horsepower, it should accelerate from zero to 62 mph in under five seconds. Polestar said Wednesday that the car's U.S. price for the launch version will be $55,500 after tax incentives; later a lower-priced version with less range is envisioned.
The car, to be shown at next month's Geneva auto show, becomes available in 2020. It will be made in China.
Lowe's swings to a 4Q loss
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's swung to a loss in its fourth quarter, weighed down by sizeable one-time charges and a lethargic housing market.
The home improvement company lost $824 million, or $1.03 per share, for the period ended Feb. 1. That includes $1.6 billion in charges, most from a $952 million goodwill impairment charge. Stripping out the charges, earnings were 80 cents per share, a penny better than analysts polled by FactSet had expected.
A year ago the company earned $554 million, or 67 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $15.65 billion from $15.5 billion, short of Wall Street expectations.
Sales at stores open at least a year increased 1.7 percent, and 2.4 percent in the U.S. This metric is a key gauge of a retailer's health because it excludes results from stores recently opened or closed..
Best Buy had a very merry Xmas
NEW YORK — Best Buy put up some big holiday sales numbers Wednesday, more evidence that Americans are willing and able to spend.
The electronics retailer has excelled in holding off the onslaught of online operators by building its own strong e-commerce presence, and also by leveraging the advantage of its physical stores.
The company, posted per-share earnings of $2.72, beating last year's fourth quarter's $2.42. It also topped the $2.56 that analysts were expecting, as well as its own previous guidance. For the year, earnings per share came in at $5.32, surpassing last year's $4.42.
The company earnings for the next fiscal year to be in the $5.45 to $5.65, which is roughly in line with the $5.49 that Wall Street has been projecting.
The nation's biggest consumer electronics retailer said comparable-stores sales, a key indicator of a company's health, rose 3 percent in the fourth-quarter and 4.8 percent for the year, extending its streak to five years of growth.
Best Buy raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent, to 50 cents per share.
The board of directors also approved a new $3 billion stock repurchase, replacing an existing authorization to repurchase $1.5 billion of the company's shares.
Pending home sales rebound in Jan.
WASHINGTON — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January as lower mortgage rates appeared to give the real estate market a boost.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday its pending home sales index rose 4.6 percent last month to 103.2. The rebound has come as average 30-year mortgage rates have fallen since peaking at nearly 5 percent in early November. Still, higher mortgage rates in 2018 depressed pending sales by 2.3 percent over the past 12 months.
The increase suggests that home sales may rebound this year after months of flagging purchases. Key to any increase in sales is 30-year mortgage rates, which slipped last week to an average of 4.35 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Lower borrowing costs improves affordability for homes, which until recently have generally seen their prices climb faster than wages.
There are emerging signs that home sales might recover after a slump in home construction in December. Pending sales improved in the pricey markets of Seattle, Boston and San Jose, California, according to a report by the brokerage Redfin.
Redfin data show that pending sales jumped 15 percent in the Seattle area during January, 4 percent in Boston and 8 percent in San Jose.
The Realtors' pending sales index improved in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West in January. Signed contracts jumped 8.9 percent in the South, where homes are generally more affordable. But in the pricier West, the increase was just 0.3 percent.
Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.
Southwest cleared for Hawaii flights
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says it has gained government approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping a long effort that was delayed by the government shutdown.
Chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven told employees Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration granted the authorization.
Van de Ven says Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days.
Southwest plans to launch flights to Hawaii from four cities in California.
The airline needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.