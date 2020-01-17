US stocks climb to more records
NEW YORK — Solid gains in technology, communications and bank stocks pushed major U.S. indexes to more record highs on Wall Street Friday.
State Street and Citizens Financial were among the latest banks to report encouraging results in a week of solid reports from larger financial institutions. Investors were also digesting the latest government housing data which showed a December surge in new home construction. The news sent homebuilder shares broadly higher.
The latest bright sign on the economy follows Thursday's solid retail sales report, which revealed consumers are still spending at a healthy pace.
Tech stocks also made big gains, including Qualcomm and Google parent Alphabet, which became the latest tech giant to cross the $1 trillion valuation mark. Comcast rose after its NBCUniversal unit launched a video streaming service, Peacock. Safe-play sectors, including utilities and real estate companies, lagged the market.
Home building surged last month
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders started construction on 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, up 16.9 percent from the November pace.
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approached a half-century low. For the year, builders started work on a total of 1.29 million homes, the best showing since 2007.
The December building rate was the strongest number since December 2006 during the last housing boom.
Construction of single-family homes rose 11.2% to an annual rate of 1.06 million homes last month while apartment construction fell 9.6%.
By region, construction was up 25.5 percent in the Northeast, 37.3 percent in the Midwest, 9.3 percent in the South and 19.8 percent in the West.
JetBlue ups checked-bag fee by $5
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking bags again by $5 — to $35 for the first one and $40 for the second — on flights within the United States.
Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two bags at least 24 hours before their flight.
The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline's website.
Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.
Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years — Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.
JetBlue operates daily serevice between Charleston International and New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale.
Industrial output fell 0.3% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production fell 0.3% in December, as unseasonably warm weather reduced demand for heating from utilities.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that total industrial production — which includes the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors — slumped 1 percent over the past year. Factory output has tumbled 1.3 percent from a year ago, driving much of the overall decline as manufacturers grappled with trade disputes and slower global growth in 2019.
China growth weakens amid trade war
BEIJING — China's economic growth sank to a new multi-decade low of 6.1 percent in 2019 as consumer demand weakened and Beijing fought a trade war with Washington.
Government data Friday showed growth was down from 2018's 6.6 percent, already the lowest since 1990. Economic growth in the three months ending in December held steady at the previous quarter's level of 6 percent.
Chinese exporters have been battered by President Donald Trump's tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus, though the overall impact on China's economy has been smaller than some forecasters expected.
Negotiators this week signed an interim trade deal under which Washington agreed to cancel additional planned tariff hikes and Beijing committed to buy more American farm exports. Tariff hikes already imposed by both sides remained in place.
China is South Carolina's largest trading partner.
Toyota shifting pickup line to Mexico
PRINCETON, Indiana — Toyota will stop making its Tacoma small pickup in San Antonio next year as it shifts production to Mexico, but the company says no U.S. jobs will be lost.
To make up for the lost work, the Texas plant will build the Sequoia large SUV, and its 3,200 jobs will be preserved.
Currently the San Antonio plant builds the Tacoma as well as full-size Tundra pickups. The Tacoma also is built at a factory in Baja California, Mexico. Late last year, a Toyota plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, also began building Tacomas.
Tacoma production in San Antonio will start to wind down in late 2021, and Sequoia production will start in 2022, the company said.
The company also announced Friday that it has completed a $1.3 billion project modernizing an Indiana factory to boost vehicle production and add 550 jobs.
Air bags trigger recall for BMW cars
DETROIT — BMW is recalling nearly 357,000 older vehicles in the U.S. to replace dangerous Takata front air bag inflators.
The inflators are among 10 million sold to 14 automakers that Takata is recalling. It's the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.
The U.S. government released details of three BMW recalls on Friday. All have inflators that were used to replace older ones until permanent replacements were ready.
The first recall covers about 293,000 3-Series cars from 2000-2006. The second covers nearly 60,000 3 Series and 1 Series cars from 2006-2012. Also included are X1, X3, X5 and X6 SUVs from as early as 2007 to as late as 2015. The third recall includes just over 4,000 X5 and X6 SUVs from 2007-2012.
Fiat Chrysler, Foxconn in e-car talks
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler is in talks with the Taiwanese company Foxconn to develop and manufacture battery-powered vehicles, the U.S.-Italian automaker said Friday.
Fiat Chrysler is in the process of merging with France's PSA Peugeot, which is 12 percent owned by Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Co. Both Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot have lagged in developing electric powertrains and also have been struggling to increase sales in China, the world's biggest auto market.
It was unclear what impact Fiat Chrysler's proposed joint venture with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd., would have on the wider merger, which is expected to be completed in the next year or so.
If a deal with Foxconn is reached, a joint venture would focus first on China, the biggest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year - half the global total.
Employers post fewer openings in Nov.
WASHINGTON — The number of available jobs fell sharply in November, dropping to 6.8 million, a decline of 7.6 percent from the previous month.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the job openings number for November was down by 561,000 from the October level of 7.36 million. Some economists took the big decline as a sign that the labor market may be slowing after strong job growth over the past few years has pushed the unemployment rate down to the lowest level in a half-century.
The report on job openings was for November. The government's more current unemployment report for December, released last week, showed that employers created 145,000 jobs last month. That was a decline from a robust increase of 256,000 jobs in November.
For all of 2019, employers added an average of 175,000 jobs per month, down from an average gain of 223,250 jobs per month in 2018.