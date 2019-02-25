Tariff delay pushes US stocks higher
NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly higher Monday after shedding most of the gains from an early rally spurred by the Trump administration's decision to hold off on increasing tariffs on imported Chinese goods.
Investors welcomed the move, which averted an escalation in the damaging trade war between the world's two largest economies. The fight is over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals technology or pressures companies to hand it over.
Traders have been growing increasingly optimistic over the last two weeks that the U.S. and China are moving closer to a resolution of their dispute. That's helped lift stocks in recent weeks, gains which some analysts say suggest the market is already viewing an agreement as a done deal.
China faced a March 2 deadline when the U.S. would have increased punitive duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.
"You can attribute much of today's gains to trade," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "The closer we get to a deal getting done or some agreement being made, the smaller the gains are becoming."
Technology companies and banks accounted for much of the market's gains, outweighing losses in consumer goods stocks and other sectors. Oil prices fell sharply after President Donald Trump said they were getting too high. On Friday, oil closed at the highest level since mid-November.
GE biopharma unit to be sold for $21B
BOSTON — General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as it continues to sell off chunks of a once sprawling conglomerate.
The division, part of GE Life Sciences, generated revenue of about $3 billion last year. Danaher said after tax benefits, the deal will have a price tag that is closer a $20 billion. The mostly cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Danaher, a medical technology company based in Washington, D.C., said GE's biopharma segment will operate as a separate company within its $6.5 billion life sciences division.
GE has shrunk considerably since becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and is seeking to divest even more of its businesses. In October, the company slashed its quarterly dividend and announced it was restructuring its power business shortly after ousting CEO John Flannery after only about a year on the job. After being named as the new CEO, Larry Culp said GE needed to simplify its business structure even more.
Despite ongoing struggles in its power division, GE posted better-than-expected revenue last quarter on the strength of its other business segments.
Barrick deal would create mining giant
NEW YORK — Barrick Gold will try to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. in an approximately $18 billion all-stock deal that would create a mining behemoth worth about $42 billion.
Newmont, based in Colorado, has shunned the Canadian miner so far, and the latest brush between the fierce rivals is likely to become hostile.
In acquiring Newmont, the largest U.S. miner, Barrick would create a mining company that could be four times the size of its next closest rival.
Newmont stockholders, under the offer made on Monday, would receive 2.5694 Barrick shares for each share they own.
Barrick shareholders would own about 55.9 percent of the combined business, with Newmont shareholders owning approximately 44.1 percent.
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said that the two companies have highly complementary assets in Nevada, which includes Barrick's mineral endowments and Newmont's processing plants and infrastructure.
Combining the companies, Barrick said, will create $7 billion in lowered costs.
Barrick kicked off a surge in gold mining consolidation last month when it acquired Randgold Resources for more than $6 billion. Miners are consolidating as gold becomes more expensive to procure.
Newmont launched its own takeover bid with a $10 billion offer for Canada's Goldcorp. On Monday, Barrick said Newmont should drop that deal.
Yellen questions Trump's economic grasp
WASHINGTON — Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she doubts that President Donald Trump has a good grasp of economic policy or even knows the Federal Reserve's mandates.
In an interview with radio program Marketplace, Yellen says, "I doubt that he would even be able to say that the Fed's goals are maximum employment and price stability."
She says Trump's comments demonstrate a "lack of understanding" about the Fed.
In the interview released Monday, Yellen made her most pointed comments about Trump since he decided not to nominate her for a second term. She left the central bank a year ago and was succeeded as chairman by Jerome Powell. She is now a distinguished fellow in residence at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
Google seeks breaks for Minn. center
BECKER, Minn. — Google's plan to build a $600 million wind-powered data center in central Minnesota may hinge on the tech giant's request for officials to waive 20 years' worth of future taxes.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Google has asked Sherburne County and the city of Becker for property tax breaks that could save the company up to $15 million.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is already reviewing Google's proposed facility, which would be largely powered by Xcel Energy wind farms. The project will bring an estimated 50 tech jobs to the area.
Big trial over Roundup cancer claim begins
SAN FRANCISCO — A jury in federal court in San Francisco will decide whether Roundup weed killer caused a California man's cancer in a trial that plaintiffs' attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits.
Opening statements in Edwin Hardeman's lawsuit against agribusiness giant Monsanto were scheduled for Monday. The 70-year-old is the second plaintiff to go to trial of thousands around the country who claim Roundup causes cancer. Monsanto says studies have established that the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, is safe.
A San Francisco jury in August awarded another man $289 million after determining Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million.
Hardeman's trial is in a different court and may be more significant because a judge overseeing hundreds of Roundup lawsuits has deemed it a test case.
Amazon adds former PepsiCo CEO to board
NEW YORK — Amazon has named former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to its board, the second woman of color to be added to the online retailer's board of directors in a month.
Amazon and other big companies have been under pressure to diversify their boards. Earlier this month, Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer joined Amazon's board, the second black woman to ever sit on its board of directors.
With Nooyi's addition, Seattle-based Amazon's 11-person board now has five women members.
Nooyi stepped down as CEO of soda and snack company PepsiCo in October.
Phily's Navy Yard gets federal grant
PHILADELPHIA — Federal authorities have announced a $3 million grant aimed at improving access to the former Philadelphia Navy Yard's business campus.
The U.S. Department of Commerce says the money will go to the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development.
Officials say the money is to be used for "critical infrastructure improvements," citing reconstruction of the quay wall along Broad Street, the main point of access for the Navy Yard.
The grantee estimates the project will create 1,354 jobs, retain 84 jobs and spur $76 million in private investment.
Once the nation's first shipyard — its origins date to 1776 — the Navy Yard is now a waterfront business campus that is home to 165 companies.