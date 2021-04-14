Stocks lose steam despite bullish profit signals; Walmart to offer more workers full-time jobs

Stock indexes mixed as earnings kick off
NEW YORK — Most U.S. stocks rose April 14, but indexes petered out to a mixed finish as momentum weakened following an encouraging start to what's expected to be a thunderous earnings reporting season.
The S&P 500 slipped, a day after returning to an all-time high. The index flipped between small gains and losses several times through the trading session. The market was held back by declines at several heavyweight tech stocks, including Apple and Amazon.
Energy companies were among the market's top gainers on expectations that a resurgent economy will burn more petroleum products. The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for oil demand this year, up by 230,000 barrels per day to 96.7 million.
Much of the Wall Street's focus in coming weeks will be on earnings for the first three months of 2021. Expectations are very high, and this may be the best quarter of profit growth for S&P 500 companies in more than a decade.
A trio of big banks — Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — all unveiled earnings Wednesday that blew past forecasts. Much of the surge was due to expectations for a rapidly improving economy, which allowed banks to free up reserves held in case loans went bad, as well as strong trading revenue.
Walmart making more workers full-timers
NEW YORK — Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year.
That's up from 53 percent five years ago, the company said.
With this move, announced April 14, the nation's and South Carolina's largest private-sector employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers work full time by Jan. 31. That would mean it will have roughly 110,00 more full-time workers than it did five years ago. Walmart employs roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam's Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.
Drew Holler, Walmart's senior vice president of U.S. people operations, said workers are demanding full-time jobs, which have better health and dental benefits. Holler also noted that full-time work offers the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer a competitive edge as it's able to retain and attract better employees in a fiercely competitive environment. The moves also come as the exploding pickup and delivery businesses are calling for more full-time jobs as Walmart's stores operate both as fulfillment centers and retail spaces.
"We know offering more full-time opportunities along with skills training and equipping associates with tools to make work easier will help us continue to attract and retain top talent," Holler wrote in a corporate blog.
Upstate SC plant to lay off 102 workers
SPARTANBURG — Just over 100 employees at a construction company in South Carolina are facing layoffs.
Kobelco Construction Machinery in Moore, plans to lay off 75 percent of its workforce — 102 of 131 employees — in Spartanburg County on May 1 when the company suspends production of all seven of its hydraulic excavator models, multiple news agencies reported.
The Tokyo-based company learned in January that its main engine supplier, Hino Motors, was unable to obtain certifications from the Environmental Protection Agency for its new model-year engines, "with no clear outlook on future supply schedule."
The excavator manufactured at the Upstate plant is among seven models being suspended for production because of an engine supply issue, the company announced. The engines are needed for the hydraulic excavators produced at the Moore facility.
The parent company is looking for a new supplier to build an engine that meets EPA requirements. The current supplier now makes an updated diesel engine, and it has changed the configuration of its production line to manufacture that new engine, company officials said.
"The plant will stay open until a decision about the future of this facility is made," a spokesman said. "The suspension of production was not a local decision, rather a decision made by our headquarters in Japan."
Many employees will either get severance packages or help finding new employment.
McDonald's to mandate workplace training
CHICAGO — McDonald's said Wednesday that it will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting next year.
The training will be required for 2 million workers at 39,000 stores worldwide.
"It's really important that we be very clear: A safe and respectful workplace where people feel like they're going to be protected is critically important for our business," CEO Chris Kempczinski said. "It's just what society is expecting."
The change is part of a larger reckoning over sexual harassment at the world's largest burger chain. At least 50 workers have filed charges against the company over the last five years, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they complained. The problem wasn't confined to restaurants. In November 2019, McDonald's fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he acknowledged having a relationship with an employee.
Kempczinski, who joined McDonald's in 2015, said the company needs to set expectations and then continually refer to them, especially since staff turnover in restaurants can be high.
McDonald's restaurants worldwide — 93 percent of which are owned by franchisees — will be required to meet the new standards starting in January 2022. They must also collect feedback on the store's work environment from employees and managers and share those results with staff. An alliance of more than 2,000 McDonald's franchisees said it supports the change.
Survey: Stimulus, shots helping US economy
WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve survey has found that the economy was rebounding in late February through early April, helped by billions of dollars in a new round of stimulus payments and the stepped-up rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
The new report released April 15 showed that the Fed's business contacts around the country were expressing more optimism about the economy's outlook as activity accelerated.
The survey credited a range of factors, from vaccinations to the payments of up to $1,400 for individuals from the $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.
The survey, known as the "Beige Book," will form the basis for discussions when Fed officials meet on April 27-28 to discuss what to do about interest rates. It is based on information from business contacts supplied by the Fed's 12 regional banks.
Kohl's changes board to appease activists
NEW YORK — Kohl's Corp. says it's adding three independent members to its board as part of an agreement it struck with a key activist investor group that has been fighting to exert more control.
The new directors nominated by the investor group are Margaret Jenkins, a former marketing executive at restaurant chain Denny's, and Thomas Kingsbury, former CEO of Burlington Stores, the company said April 14. They will join Kohl's board as of the close of this year's annual shareholders' meeting, to be held in May. An additional independent director identified by Kohl's, and agreed to by the investor group, will join the board at the same time: Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon.
The investor group, made up of Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital, accounts for 9.3 percent of the company's shares.
For several months, the group has been fighting with Kohl's, pushing to nominate nine members to its board that it said could fix its problems. The group believes that Kohl's hasn't kept up with the fast-changing retail landscape and needs to cut its inventory, fix its store label assortment, cut expenses and improve its app and website, among other things. Kohl's had been pushing back, arguing that any efforts to take control of the board would derail its progress.
Wash. proposal targets Boeing plant pollution
EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing Co. will spend millions of dollars and decades cleaning up pollutants that have seeped into the soil and groundwater beneath one of their plants in Washington state, a state-mandated draft proposal said.
TCE, or Trichloroethylene, is one of many pollutants that have been found in groundwater near Boeing's Everett, Wash., factory near Seattle, the Daily Herald reported Sunday.
TCE is a solvent that is used to degrease metal parts and is a carcinogen to humans. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in 2016 that TCE can also affect fetus development, irritate the respiratory system and cause light-headedness, drowsiness and headaches. The National Cancer Institute considers TCE a "cancer-causing substance."
Last year, the solvent was detected in groundwater near the plant at a concentration more than 1,000 times the state limit.
The full cost of the cleanup is not publicly known. Boeing declined to say what the cleanup is expected to cost.
Boeing no longer uses TCE as a widespread cleaning solvent as it did in the past.
Toshiba president out amid buyout talks
TOKYO — The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down April 14, a week after the Japanese technology and manufacturing giant said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked.
Nobuaki Kurumatani tendered his resignation at a board meeting, and the board accepted, Tokyo-based Toshiba said in a statement.
Kurumatani headed the Japan operations of CVC Capital Partners, which proposed the acquisition last week, before taking his post as the top executive of Toshiba in 2018.
Some questions had been raised about Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the acquisition. A company official said the resignation was for personal reasons.
The CVC deal is estimated at $18 billion and would take Toshiba private. Toshiba had said it was giving it "careful consideration." Osamu Nagayama, a board member, said the proposal lacked details and could not yet be evaluated.
CVC is a European private equity firm. It has declined to comment on the buyout proposal or Kurumatani's resignation.
Fed chief defends climate change risk scrutiny
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the Fed's increasing scrutiny of the threat that climate change could pose to the health of the nation's banks, after some Republican members of Congress had complained that by doing so the Fed was overstepping its mandate.
Over the past year, the Fed has taken steps to incorporate the risks from climate change into its oversight of the financial system. A key part of the Fed's mandate, in addition to setting short-term interest rates to either stimulate or slow the economy, is regulating banks to guard against excessive risk-taking.
Last year, the central bank joined an international organization of central banks and regulators to coordinate on managing the risks that climate change poses to the financial industry. In a report last year on financial stability, the Fed for the first time cited such risks and established an internal climate committee.
"The reason we're focused on climate change is that our job is to make sure that financial institutions, banks, particularly the largest ones, understand and are able to manage the significant risks that they take," Powell said. "We see it only through the lens of that existing mandate."
Last month, 12 Republican senators, including Tim Scott of South Carolina, wrote a letter to Powell accusing the central bank of moving "beyond the scope of the Federal Reserve's mission."
Amazon says Parler tries to conceal owners
SEATTLE — Amazon has accused Parler, the social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter, of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots.
Angelo Calfo, an attorney representing Parler, disputed Amazon's claim and argued that the burden was on Amazon to prove who owns Parler, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
The legal dispute began in January after Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud-computing division, stopped working with Parler, temporarily wiping the platform off the internet. Amazon said Parler was unable to moderate a rise in violent content before, during and after the January insurrection.
Parler asked a federal judge in Seattle to force Amazon to reinstate it on the web. That effort failed. Parler then filed a new complaint over the same argument against Amazon in King County Superior Court.
Amazon immediately dragged the case back into federal court, where it was assigned the same judge who had ruled against Parler. Parler objected to the move, arguing the court has no jurisdiction over the case since both Amazon and Parler are incorporated in Delaware.
Amazon said Parler has not shown it is a Delaware company, in part because it has not disclosed its owner. Parler did share information about its corporate structure at the start of its lawsuit, Calfo said, but the documents were sealed. Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer has confirmed she helped bankroll the site and has emerged in recent months as the network's shadow executive. It remains unclear if she controls the social network.