Stocks end slightly up after rally fades
NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street closed with modest gains Tuesday after an early rally lost momentum toward the end of the day.
The Nasdaq composite still finished with its second record high in three days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended unchanged from the all-time high it set a day earlier.
The S&P 500 crossed above the 3,100 level for the first time, placing the index on track for its own milestone finish, but the gains didn't hold. Still, the benchmark index rebounded nearly all the way back from a loss Monday that ended a three-day winning streak.
"There was some excitement on breaking 3,100, that perhaps we could continue higher on the S&P," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "But we've had such an amazing two weeks that without any blockbuster news it was going to be difficult for us to continue higher."
President Donald Trump gave an update Tuesday afternoon on trade negotiations with China, saying both sides are close to a "phase-one" deal. The markets didn't have much of a reaction to his remarks.
Google expands its health care reach
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is working with large health care system Ascension, the latest foray into the health industry by the tech giant.
The partnership is intended to use artificial intelligence to find patterns that could help doctors, but some are concerned about privacy and protecting patients' sensitive health information.
Google has been pushing further into the health care space in recent months, including an announced deal to buy wearable company Fitbit.
The two companies say acknowledged privacy concerns, but say the agreement is compliant with federal law and that health data will be kept secure.
The deal also means Ascension, a Catholic organization with health centers in 21 states, will move its systems to Google's cloud computing platform. It has no operations in South Carolina.
Disney Plus suffers some glitches
NEW YORK — Disney's brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.
The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday. The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.
Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.
Nissan profits fall on lower sales
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Nissan reported Tuesday that its July-September profit tumbled to half of what it earned the year before as sales and brand power crumbled following the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan Motor Co.'s fiscal second quarter profit totaled the equivalent of $541 million. Quarterly sales slipped nearly 7 percent to $24 billion, falling in the key U.S., European and Japanese markets.
Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19, 2018. He is out on bail but faces strict limits on its activities, including a ban on meeting his wife, Carole. Prosecutors assert the couple might collude to fabricate stories in the case. It's unclear when his trial might start.
The allegations against Ghosn include under-reporting of promised compensation and breaching trust in making dubious payments. Nissan has also been charged as a corporate entity. The company has vowed to improve governance, corporate culture and ethical standards.
2 Paula Deen eateries to close
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Two Paula Deen's Family Kitchen locations have closed in the Florida Panhandle.
Paula Deen Ventures spokesman Jaret Keller confirmed Tuesday that licensing partner Phoenix Hospitality has decided to close its Destin and Panama City Beach restaurants. Keller says Paula Deen Ventures is planning to work with the landlords to consider reopening them next spring.
Two other Paula Deen restaurants operated by Phoenix Hospitality in San Antonio and Fairview, Texas, closed over the summer. All four locations had opened within the past two years.
The Paula Deen's Family Kitchen website still lists locations in Myrtle Beach as well as in Branson, Mo., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Restaurants are also set to open in Foley, Ala., and Nashville. Keller says Phoenix Hospitality is not involved with any of those locations.