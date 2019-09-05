Stocks notched solid gains Thursday after news that the U.S. and China plan to hold talks next month gave investors fresh optimism that the world's largest economies may yet find a way to resolve their costly trade war.
Markets have been rattled this summer as the longstanding trade conflict escalated and past rounds of negotiations failed to yield any progress. Investors fear that uncertainty over the conflict and the fallout from tariffs goods imposed by both sides will exacerbate a slowdown in global economic growth and hurt corporate profits.
Financial markets were also bolstered by positive economic data showing that companies are still hiring at a solid pace and that productivity rose at a healthy rate last quarter.
Technology stocks led the gains for a second day in a row as investors again fed a bigger appetite for riskier holdings.
Banks moved broadly higher as bond yields rose, which gives them more leverage to charge higher interest rates on loans and garner more profit.
Consumer-focused companies also rose broadly. Nike, which stands to benefit if the trade war ends sooner rather than later, added 2.2 percent while Amazon rose 1.9 percent.
Investors again shunned safe-play holdings, including utilities and bonds, as they gained more confidence that the economy will continue growing.
U.S. and Chinese envoys have agreed to meet in early October in yet another attempt to end a trade war that has rattled global financial markets and threatened economic growth. Negotiations between the world's largest economies have been tenuous and the trade war has been escalating with expanded tariffs on each other's products.
The latest escalation kicked in Sunday, with the U.S. imposing 15 precent tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.Beijing responded by imposing duties of as much as 10 percent on a range of American imports.
U.S. tariffs of 25 percent imposed previously on $250 billion of Chinese goods are due to rise to 30 percent on Oct. 1.