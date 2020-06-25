Stocks jump as regulators change banking rule; Fed orders big lenders to halt buybacks, cap dividends

Banks lead gains for stocks on Wall St.
NEW YORK — Financial companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders welcomed news that the Federal Reserve and other regulators are removing some limits on the ability of banks to make investments.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent following a jumpy day of trading. At one point, the index was down 0.9 percent before the rally strengthened toward the end of the day. The gains reversed some of the S&P 500's losses from a day earlier, when the market had its biggest drop in nearly two weeks.
Banks surged after the Fed and four regulatory agencies announced they're going to change a rule that has limited banks' ability to make investments in such areas as hedge funds. The rule change could free up billions of dollars in capital in the banking industry.
"It is potentially quite meaningful for the banks," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.
Technology and health care stocks also helped lift the market, outweighing losses in utilities. Bond yields fell, a sign of caution in the market.
Fed imposes new limits on big lenders
NEW YORK — A worst-case scenario for the U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic would cause nation's 34 largest banks to collectively lose roughly $700 billion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.
To bolster the banks ahead such a potentially damaging recession, the Fed ordered them to suspend buybacks of their own stock and to cap dividend payouts until Sept. 30.
The move comes as the central bank unveiled its latest "stress tests," which are designed to test the resiliency of the nation's largest banks. The annual tests change every year, and passing the tests is a requirement for the banks to start buying back shares or paying out dividends.
Typically the Fed's testing parameters are hypothetical, such as an international debt crisis or a deep recession. But this year, the Fed based its tests around a very real, and ongoing scenario — the coronavirus pandemic. In the most dire of tests, the U.S. unemployment rate — which stood at 13.3 percent in May — would peak at 19.5 percent.
The Fed's worst case scenario, a double-dip recession, would have caused roughly a quarter of all the biggest banks to breach their minimum capital requirements. This scenario would show the U.S. economy contracting by 37.5% on an annualized basis and start to recover through the summer, but a second outbreak of infections would cause the U.S. economy to slip back into recession.
While their losses would be astronomical, all the banks survive under the Fed's tests.
Macy's corporate staff cut by 3,900
NEW YORK — Macy's said Thursday it's laying off 3,900 people corporate staffers, roughly 3 percent of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the iconic department store chain's sales and profits.
The company said in a release that the headcount reduction will save the company $630 million annually. In February, before the virus became a pandemic, Macy's said it would cut 2,000 jobs in its corporate office and close 125 stores.
Like many of its non-essential peers, Macy's was forced to close its physical stores in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, evaporating sales. The company also furloughed a majority of its workers. Since early May, Macy's has been gradually reopening its stores. CEO Jeff Gennette has said that customers are coming back better than expected, but the recovery will be slow, and it needs to readjust its business to a new climate.
"While the reopening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales," he said in a statement.
Macy's, which has two South Carolina locations, in Columbia and Greenville, said it has reduced its store staffing and will readjust as sales rebound.
Walmart is reviewing policy on prison labor
NEW YORK — Walmart Inc. says it will continue to review its policy on working with suppliers that deploy prison labor, as part of its review of overall practices in the wake of civil unrest over racial inequality.
The nation's largest retailer said a "small number" of its U.S. suppliers use voluntary labor as part of prison rehabilitation programs as permitted by law, according to an emailed statement from spokesperson Tricia Moriarty. The company's policies "strictly prohibit involuntary prison labor" and these programs pay inmates "prevailing wages," company said. It said that voluntary programs provide "positive, private sector job training and marketable skills" to help them get back into society.
"As part of our racial equity initiatives announced earlier this month, we will continue to review our policies on these programs to understand what, if any, role they should play going forward," Walmart said.
Battery maker plans $940M expansion in Ga.
ATLANTA — A battery company plans a $940 million expansion of a manufacturing plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Thursday.
Kemp's office announced the expansion by the company "SK innovation" in Jackson County will create 600 jobs. SK innovation makes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
The latest project is in addition to the company's $1.67 billion investment to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver 2,000 jobs in Jackson County.
Disney delays S. Calif. park reopenings
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state, the company announced Wednesday.
Disney had hoped to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus. But the state has indicated it won't issue guidelines until after July 4, the company said.
"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disney said in a statement.
The company didn't provide a new reopening date. The parks closed on March 14 and the reopening requires government approval.
Disney also said it is still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings. Disney said it has signed agreements from 20 union affiliates representing more than 11,000 employees, detailing enhanced safety protocols.
Mortgage rates in US mostly unchanged
NEW YORK — Long-term U.S. mortgage were unchanged to slightly higher this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan remains at its lowest rate in nearly 50 years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan stood at 3.13 percent, the same as last week. It is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.73 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 2.59 percent from 2.58 percent, but it is down from 3.16 percent a year ago.