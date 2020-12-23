Stocks inch up as Wall St. looks past Trump's stimulus bill pushback; consumer spending falls for the 1st time since April

S&P 500 snaps a 3-day losing streak
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, nudging the S&P 500 to its first gain in four days, as investors weighed a mixed set of reports on the economy.
The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent after shedding most of its gains from earlier in the day. The benchmark index remains on track for a weekly loss. Gains by financial, communication services, energy and other sectors were kept in check by declines elsewhere, including technology companies, which helped pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower.
Investors continued to bid up shares in smaller company stocks, driving the Russell 2000 small-cap index to its second straight all-time high.
Overnight, Wall Street had seemed to be heading for a rocky trading session. Stock futures initially dropped after President Donald Trump said that he may not sign the $900 billion rescue bill for the economy that Congress just approved.
They eventually drifted upward as investors looked past the unexpected push back They also seems to shrug off an avalanche of mixed reports the government early in the day about the state of the economy.
"The economic data is being largely discounted," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. "It seems to be that the rollout of the vaccine for the coronavirus is starting to go pretty well, so that's what's giving people a lot of hope. At the end of the day that still remains the top story."
Consumer spending slipped last month
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4 percent in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.
The November decline followed a 0.3 percent gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Wednesday, as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. The last decline was 12.7 percent fall in April during the lockdown.
Personal incomes fell 1.1 percent in November, the third drop in the past four months as various government relief programs have been expiring.
Inflation as measured by a gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve showed a modest 1.1 percent gain in November, well below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Beetles recalled over Takata inflators
DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling over 105,000 Beetles with faulty Takata front driver's air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
The recall covers cars from the 2012-14 model years.
Dealers will replace the front driver's air bags at no cost to owners starting Feb. 12.
Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the bags in a crash. But the chemical can degrade when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister. Twenty-seven people have been killed by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U.S.
GM recalling cars for seat belt failures
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 624,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
The action covers 624,000 2019-21 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020-21 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.
All have split bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.
GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.
GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly.
Big-ticket goods orders rise 0.9% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9 percent in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain.
The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8 percent rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6 percent in October and 3.9 percent in September.
Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.
The strength in November included a 3.4 percent rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5 percent drop in October.
Musk: Apple didn't meet about Tesla
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone maker's CEO blew off the meeting.
In a tweet Tuesday, Musk said he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook "to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for one-tenth of our current value). He refused to take the meeting."
Tesla's market value is $616 billion, as of the close of trading Tuesday. One-tenth of that is $61.6 billion.
Musk said he sought out the meeting with Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program," a reference to Tesla's first electric car designed for the mass market. As recently as 2018, Tesla was struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit.
Tesla's fortunes have changed since then. The automaker is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles. Its shares have soared 665% this year alone, making it the world's most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest U.S. companies in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.
The tweet followed reports suggesting Apple is working on its own electric cars. Apple declined to comment.
DP World to build $1B Senegal port
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — International port operator DP World signed a deal Wednesday to develop a new deep-water port in Senegal worth over $1 billion, the company announced, its biggest ever investment in Africa.
DP World Dakar, a joint venture between the Dubai-based maritime firm and the port authority based in Senegal's capital of Dakar, will build and operate a 1,500-acre port on the Atlantic Ocean. The deal also includes plans to build a new terminal to handle the world's biggest container ships and a "special economic zone" to attract foreign capital.
The major investment follows DP World's delisting from the stock exchange to become a fully government-owned firm. The world's fourth-largest port operator runs operations in 40 countries as far east as Brisbane, Australia and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. Over the years, DP World has won concessions to develop commercial ports and logistics hubs at several sites across Africa, including Somaliland, Algeria, Mozambique and Djibouti.