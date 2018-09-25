US stocks decline as oil prices climb
NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes finished mostly lower Tuesday as the threat of rising interest rates hurt stocks that pay big dividends and higher oil prices pushed transportation and shipping companies lower. The S&P 500 index fell for the third day in a row.
Oil prices continued to rise after a weekend meeting of OPEC and its allies ended without an increase in oil production. That's helped energy companies, but it is pressuring airlines and other companies that will have to pay more for fuel. Higher oil prices can also ripple through the economy and increase inflation, and that's helped push interest rates higher this week.
Investors also were also reacting to expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year on Wednesday.
Consumer confidence rises to 18-year high
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence shot up to an 18-year high in September.
The Conference Board, a business research organization, says its consumer confidence index climbed to 138.4 in September from 134.7 in August. This month's reading was the highest since September 2000.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both improved in September.
"These historically high confidence levels should continue to support healthy consumer spending, and should be welcome news for retailers as they begin gearing up for the holiday season," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators.
The U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 4.2 percent from April through July, fastest rate in nearly four years.
Instagram co-founders stepping down
SAN FRANCISCO — The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation.
CEO Kevin Systrom said in a statement late Monday that he and Mike Krieger, chief technical officer, plan to leave the company in the next few weeks and take time off "to explore our curiosity and creativity again." No explanation was given for their sudden departure from the photo-sharing network they founded in 2010. The Washingto Post porerted that they had clashed the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company paid $1 billion for Instagram in 2012. At the time Instagram was ad-free, with a loyal following of 31 million users who were all on mobile devices. Since then, the service has grown to more than 1 billion users and has added plenty of advertisements.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Systrom and Krieger "extraordinary product leaders" and said he was looking forward "to seeing what they build next."
The departures are a challenge for Facebook. Instagram has been a bright spot for the company.
Home prices rise but at slower pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in July at the slowest pace in 10 months as home sales have stumbled amid higher mortgage rates.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 5.9 percent in July compared with a year earlier, down from a 6.4 percent annual gain in July.
Home prices are rising at twice the rate of wages, which has likely contributed to a cooling in the market this year. Sales of existing homes have dropped 1.5 percent in the past 12 months. Mortgage rates last week reached their highest level since May.
Las Vegas, Seattle and San Francisco reported the biggest annual gains, with all three cities seeing double-digit increases. Yet in 15 of 20 cities, price gains were smaller in July than the previous year.
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2B
NEW YORK — Michael Kors is buying the Italian fashion house Versace in a deal worth more than $2 billion, continuing its hard charge into the world of high-end fashion.
The deal announced Tuesday comes just 14 months after the New York handbag maker spent $1.35 billion adding to its portfolio Jimmy Choo, the shoemaker that rocketed to fame on the high heels of "Sex and the City."