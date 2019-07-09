S&P snaps 2-day losing streak
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a day of listless trading Tuesday with modest gains, narrowly avoiding a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 index.
A last-minute burst of buying nudged the benchmark index into positive territory after spending most of the day flat or down.
Stocks have wavered between small gains and losses following a run of record highs last week. Investors have been mostly pausing ahead of two days of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Traders will be listening to the exchanges that Powell has with lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday for hints about the Fed's next move on interest rates.
The market rallied through much of June after the central bank signaled that it's prepared to cut rates to offset slowing global growth and the fallout from U.S. trade conflicts. But an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report Friday has dimmed investors' expectations.
Many traders still expect the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at the end of the month, but fewer are now expecting a half-point reduction.
"Certainly the jobs report put into perspective just how much easing may be possible, given the continued strength of the economy," said Justin Kelly, chief investment officer at Winslow Capital. "So the market is likely recalibrating."
Virgin Galactic plans to go public
LONDON — Billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first publicly listed human spaceflight firm.
Virgin Galactic is merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, whose CEO, Chamath Palihapitiya, will become chairman of the combined entity. The value of the merger was put at $1.5 billion.
The company intends to offer "a unique, multi-day experience culminating in a personal spaceflight that includes out-of-seat gravity and views of Earth from space.
Virgin Galactic has reservations from some 600 people in 60 countries, with $80 million in deposits and $120 million in potential revenue.
It says it has "overcome a substantial number of technical hurdles" required to make the company viable.
It aims to complete the merger later this year before listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
Job openings fell 0.7% in May
WASHINGTON — Job openings posted by U.S. employers slipped 0.7% in May, while hires that month tumbled 4.4% in a sign that the job market may be cooling slightly.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that employers posted 7.3 million jobs in May. They hired 5.7 million, down from the record 6 million achieved in April.
The report — known as job openings and labor turnover survey — suggests that employers remain optimistic about economic growth, just that their pace of expected hiring has slowed somewhat after more than a decade of economic expansion has pushed down the jobless rate. The number of job openings declined from a record 7.6 million.
"Today's numbers are an indication that 2019 will see a slower pace of improvement in the labor market," said Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, a jobs site. "Last year's growth was quite strong, and a comedown from those highs makes sense."
Fewer workers left their jobs in May, as the number of separations declined 192,000 to 5.5 million. There was a meaningful decline in the number of people in Southern states who quit their jobs. An increase in quits is usually an indication that the economy is improving, since people depart their jobs with the confidence that they can find another one with higher pay. But a decline quits could signal that the job market has lost some of its previous momentum.
Levi Strauss profit drops, revenue rises
SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss & Co. shares slid in late trading Tuesday after the denim company posted worse than expected quarterly results.
The San Francisco company said it earned $28.2 million, or 7 cents per share, in the three months ended May 26. That compares with net income of $74.9 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings in the latest quarter were weighed down by costs related to the company's initial public offering in March.
Revenue rose 5.4% to $1.31 billion in the period. Excluding the effect of currency, revenue was up 9%.
On average, analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast quarterly earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion.
Looking ahead, Levi Strauss slightly raised expectations, saying it now expects fiscal 2019 revenue on a constant currency basis to grow at the high end of a mid-single digit range.
Levi Strauss shares dipped nearly more than 6% to $22.20 in extended trading.
Some Mexico steel assessed tariffs
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that it has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from Mexico.
In a statement, the U.S. agency said the decision came after an investigation into government subsidies assisting companies that export fabricated structural steel from Mexico, China and Canada. The agency said it determined Canadian exports do not warrant the tariff, but those from Mexico and China do.
Mexico's economy ministry said the decision was unrelated to tariffs that the U.S. lifted on Mexican steel and aluminum May 20 or to President Donald Trump's since rescinded threat to put tariffs on all Mexican exports to the U.S.
The Commerce Department said the determination is preliminary, but the tariff went into effect immediately.
The Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup requested the investigation.
Newman's Own CEO is removed from post
WESTPORT, Conn. — The Newman's Own Foundation says it has removed Bob Forrester as its chief executive officer and president amid allegations of inappropriate behavior lodged by employees.
The foundation said in a statement Tuesday that Forrester was removed by an independent special committee of its board of directors. The group also appointed Jennifer Smith Turner to serve as the foundation's interim president and CEO. Newman's Own said the action was taken following an independent investigation.
Newman's Own was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1982. Forrester took over after Newman's death in 2008.
The foundation gives all profits from the sale of Newman's Own food products, which have totaled more than $540 million, to charity.
Attempts to reach Forrester Tuesday were not successful. A phone number listed for him was not in service.
Tycoon acquitted of fraud in Adidas case
PARIS — A court has acquitted French tycoon Bernard Tapie of fraud over a roughly $452.5 million payment linked to the sale of sportswear company Adidas in the 1990s.
Tapie, who has been battling cancer, was not present for Tuesday's verdict.
He has previously suspended treatments to fight the accusations, which could have seen him face five years in prison.
The payout to Tapie came from state funds, prompting public indignation and questions about whether he benefited from political connections, including with then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.
In 2016, a special court convicted then-finance minister Christine Lagarde of negligence in her management of the 2008 arbitration but didn't level any punishment.
Tapie, a former urban affairs minister, once owned the Marseille soccer team.