Stocks waver in mixed trading session
NEW YORK — Stocks finished mostly higher Thursday as another day of mixed trading showed the market's recent rally losing some strength. Chipmakers rose while drugmakers fell. Airlines also rose after several strong quarterly reports.
About two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange closed with gains, but major stock indexes didn't move much. Drugmakers including Merck and Pfizer took sharp losses, and spice maker McCormick had its biggest drop in 13 years. Other household products companies also sank.
Jobless aid requests at 49-year low
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking jobless benefits dropped last week to the lowest level since November 1969, a sign the job market remains strong despite the partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week.
The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for unemployment aid declined 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, dropped 5,500 to 215,000.
The tally of furloughed federal employees requesting unemployment aid jumped to 25,419, more than double the previous week. Those figures are tracked in a separate category and aren't included in the overall figures.
Most economists forecast that the shutdown will weigh on the economy in the first three months of the year. Depending on when it ends, growth could slow to a 1.5 percent to 2 percent annual pace in the first quarter, down from 3.4 percent in the final three months of last year.
Last month, employers engaged in a burst of hiring, adding 312,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent. But that increase mostly reflected a positive trend — a surge of Americans coming off the sidelines to look for work. Not all immediately found jobs, which lifted the number of unemployed.
Southwest says closing hurts sales
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says it has lost $10 million to $15 million so far from the partial government shutdown but overall travel demand remains strong, boosting the carrier's outlook for first-quarter revenue.
The airline disclosed the shutdown impact Thursday as it reported a smaller fourth-quarter profit than a year earlier, but still better than analysts had expected.
The government shutdown is grounding some government and contractor travelers. It is also delaying approval of Southwest's plan to begin flying from California to Hawaii, because Federal Aviation Administration regulators who must approve the service remain off the job.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said demand for tickets remains strong, including among corporate travelers. Southwest predicted that revenue for each seat flown one mile — investors watch that number closely as an indicator of demand and pricing power — will rise by between 4 percent and 5 percent in the first quarter if there is no further damage from the shutdown.
Starbucks has better 1Q than expected
SEATTLE — Improved U.S. holiday sales helped Starbucks Corp. achieve better-than-expected results in its fiscal first quarter.
After a disappointing holiday in 2017, Starbucks made some changes. This past year, holiday drinks went on sale earlier and the company removed some merchandise from the lobby to make a clearer path to gift cards.
It worked. Chief operating officer Roz Brewer said U.S. gift card sales — which were down last year — jumped 12 percent to $2.6 billion this year. U.S. store transactions were flat for the quarter, but customers spent more per visit.
Starbucks' sales in locations open at least a year were up 4 percent worldwide in the October-December period.
The Seattle-based company said Thursday it earned $760.6 million, or 61 cents per share, during the quarter. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs like restructuring expenses, were 75 cents per share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 65 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
The Seattle-based coffee chain posted revenue of $6.63 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street's forecast of $6.49 billion.
Dominion handed Va. coal ash plan
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are announcing plans to require the state's largest electric utility to excavate and clean up unlined coal ash pits.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Republican leaders announced an agreement on the $3 billion plan Thursday. It would require Dominion Energy to recycle or store in lined landfills 27 million cubic yards of coal ash at four sites around the state.
Lawmakers say the proposal will eventually add about $5 to monthly electric bills.
In an abrupt, Dominion says it supports the plan. The company has argued for years that leaving coal ash in unlined pits was safe and the best alternative.
Coal ash is waste left from burning the fossil fuel to produce electricity.
Dominion bought South Carolina Electric & Gas parent SCANA Corp. earlier this month.
Apple cuts jobs at self-driving unit
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is reducing the size of its workforce assigned to driverless car technology as the company reorganizes amid weakening sales of iPhones, its biggest moneymaker.
The company acknowledged the cutbacks in a Thursday statement, without specifying the number of jobs affected. CNBC reported that more than 200 employees were dismissed from Apple's self-driving car division, known internally as "Project Titan."
Some of the employees who lost their jobs in the driverless car division have been reassigned to other parts of the company, according to Apple.
Apple emphasized it's still committed to helping build robotic cars. So far, though, it has lagged behind many of the other companies trying to catch up to Waymo, a Google spinoff that began its work on autonomous vehicles a decade ago.
Great-West Life sells unit for $1B
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama-based Protective Life Insurance Co. is buying part of the Colorado-based Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. in a deal worth $1.2 billion.
Protective Life is buying nearly all of Great-West Life's individual life insurance and annuity business. Protective Life says the purchase announced Thursday is the largest acquisition in company history.
The deal is the fourth completed since Protective became a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. in 2015. Protective Life says the purchase marks its entry into the executive benefits market.
The Birmingham-based Protective Life has nearly 3,000 employees nationwide. It had assets of about $92 billion on Sept. 30.
GM to invest $22M in Tenn. plant
SPRING HILL, Tenn. — General Motors says it plans to invest another $22 million in its Tennessee manufacturing facility to build more engines.
The company says the investment will let the plant build 6.2-liter V8 engines with GM's dynamic fuel management technology, which uses 17-cylinder patterns to optimize performance.
GM is also finishing a $300 million investment at Spring Hill that will bring more than 200 new jobs to produce the new Cadillac XT6.
The facility opened in 1990 and employs about 3,800 people. GM says it has invested more than $2 billion at the complex since 2010.
US mortgage rates unchanged.
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months after six weeks of decline.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.45 percent. Rates remain above last year's levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.15 percent a year ago.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans held at 3.88 percent.
The decline in home borrowing rates in recent months has been a spur to prospective home buyers.