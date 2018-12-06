Fed report stops stocks from falling
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks clawed most of their way back from a deep slide Thursday that at one point had wiped out the market's gains for the year.
An early plunge briefly knocked more than 700 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to cause another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The sell-off eased by late afternoon, however, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve is considering breaking with its current approach of steady interest rate hikes, favoring a wait-and-see approach. That was relief to investors worried that the Fed might raise interest rates too fast, which could choke off economic growth.
"The Fed is trying to, in essence, come out and make it clear they are not on a rigid schedule of rate hikes next year," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Sears' backer bids on ailing chain
NEW YORK — Eddie Lampert and his ESL Holdings hedge fund are offering to buy the rest of Sears for up to $4.6 billion in cash and stock in a move to stave off liquidation.
The Sears chairman and ESL founder own just under half of the Hcompany, according to FactSet. Sears filed for bankruptcy protection in October, weighed down by years of declining sales and massive debt. It then said it would shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it could stay in business.
ESL Holdings said in a regulatory filing Thursday that its nonbinding offer for the roughly 500 remaining Sears stores will keep about 50,000 employees working. The offer is subject to due diligence and ESL's ability to get financing, among other factors.
US household wealth jumps by $2T
WASHINGTON — A stock market rally, which has since reversed, propelled U.S. household net worth to a record high of $109 trillion in the July-September quarter.
The Federal Reserve says the value of Americans' stock and mutual fund holdings soared $1.2 trillion. Home values rose $200 billion. Other assets, such as bank accounts, also increased. Total net worth climbed $2 trillion from nearly $107 trillion in the April-June quarter.
Greater household wealth can help the economy by lifting consumer spending. Yet wealth has been increasingly concentrated since the Great Recession, with just 10 percent of U.S. population owning 84 percent of stocks.
The figure reflects the value of assets like homes, bank accounts and stocks minus debts like mortgages and credit cards. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation or population growth.
Walgreens will deliver across US
NEW YORK — Walgreens is joining drugstore competitor CVS Health in expanding home deliveries for prescriptions nationwide, as stores continue adjusting to a retail world made more customer-friendly by online competition.
Walgreens said Thursday it will partner with FedEx to deliver prescriptions as soon as the next day for a $4.99 fee, and it also is providing same-day deliveries in several cities. The Deerfield, Ill.-based company started offering deliveries in several markets last October.
CVS announced similar nationwide prescription deliveries last June.
Retailers have been breaking out more customer-friendly services in recent years to hold Amazon.com at bay. The online retailer offers members same-day deliveries of goods typically sold in drugstores in some places.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health both run more than 9,000 U.S. locations.
Survey: 179K jobs added in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses hired new workers at a solid pace in November, adding 179,000 jobs, according to a private survey.
Payroll processor ADP says last month's job gains slowed from October's strong showing of 225,000. Still, November's hiring is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.
ADP said that job gains were strong in health care, which added 37,000 jobs, and in hotels and restaurants, which gained 26,000. Construction gained 10,000 positions while manufacturing added just 4,000.
The report Thursday arrives a day before the government releases its official jobs numbers. Economists forecast that they will show employers added 195,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate will remain at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent.
LendingTree adding 436 jobs in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Online service LendingTree says it plans to double its presence in North Carolina's largest city.
News outlets report Gov. Roy Cooper and iMecklenburg County officials announced Thursday that the company that matches lenders with consumers will add 436 jobs over the next five years that pay an average of over $100,000.
The company will receive $8.37 million in state incentives. According to the deal, LendingTree also is expected to receive $542,818 from Mecklenburg County and $612,560 from the city.
The company currently employs about 490 workers in the Queen City.
CEO Doug Ledba, who launched the company in Charlotte in 1996, said the expansion includes a range of job functions, from engineering to finance to data analytics.
Lyft prepares for a stock sale
SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft is another step closer to becoming a publicly traded company.
The San Francisco ride-sharing service said Thursday that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for an initial public offering of shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company was valued at just over $15 billion earlier this year.
Uber, Lyft's fiercest competitor, is planning its own IPO next year. It's well documented problems have left it vulnerable to challenger Lyft.
Uber's attempt to develop self-driving cars have also been bogged down during the past year amid allegations that it stole technology from a Google spinoff, as well as a fatal collision involving one of its robotic cars.
Both companies have been diversifying in an attempt to provide whatever sort of transportation people might want.
Last month, Lyft completed its acquisition of Motivate, the nation's largest bike-sharing company. Uber acquired bike-sharing company Jump Bikes earlier this year. Uber also invested in Lime, a bike and scooter-sharing company.
Heart health extras come to Apple Watch
NEW YORK — Apple Watch is now fulfilling its promise to let people take EKGs of their heart and notify them when they have an irregular heartbeat.
Apple announced the heart features in September, but didn't make them available until Thursday. The new features have been given clearance by the Food and Drug Administration and are for U.S. customers only.
The watch can intermittently check the wearer's heart rhythm in the background and send a notification if it detects irregular heart rhythm. That can point to atrial fibrillation, a condition that can increase the risk of stroke and other complications.
When symptoms appear, users can also take an EKG, or electrocardiogram, and share that with doctors.
Apple is adding medical features to make the watch feel more useful to people.
Average mortgage rates fall for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week amid a steep decline in stock prices.
Continued slides in the stock market and tumbling oil prices have been pushing mortgage rates lower, although home borrowing rates remain much higher than a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.75% from 4.81% last week. The key rate stood at 3.94% a year ago.
The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 4.21% from 4.25% the previous week.
Productivity up 2.3% last quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the July-September quarter, slower than the previous quarter but still an improvement over the weak annual gains of the past decade. Labor costs rose at a modest pace in the third quarter.
The third quarter gain in productivity was revised up slightly from an initial estimate a month ago of a 2.2% gain, the Labor Department said Thursday. It marks a more modest advance than the second quarter's 3% annual rate of increase. Labor costs were up at a 0.9% annual rate in the third quarter following a decline at a 2.8% rate in the second quarter.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the current expansion.
It rose last year by just 1.1%. Over the past decade, productivity has hovered at an average annual rate of 1.3%, just about half the 2.1 percent gains in the seven decades starting in 1947. The period from 2000 to 2007 saw even stronger annual gains of 2.7 percent, a burst that was credited to efficiency improvements achieved with the introduction of high-tech computers and other devices to the workplace.
Finding a solution to the slowdown in productivity growth is one of the key economic challenges facing the country. Rising productivity is critical to boosting standards of living because productivity gains allow companies to pay workers more without having to increase the cost of their products, which can be inflationary.
The Trump administration will find it difficult to achieve its goal of sustained GDP growth of 3% or better each year without significant improvements in productivity. An economy's potential for growth is determined by an expansion in the labor force, which is determined largely by birth rates and immigration, as well as the growth in productivity.
The government reported last week that the economy's total output, as measured by the gross domestic product, rose at an annual rate of 3.5% in the third quarter, a strong reading but down from the second quarter's sizzling 4.2% GDP advance.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to 231,000 last week, a drop of 4,000 from the previous week. Benefit applications, a proxy for layoffs, have been at ultra-low levels for months, underlining the strength of the U.S. labor market.
Services firms grew in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. services firms grew at a slightly stronger pace in November, a sign that the recent stock market sell-offs have yet to dampen enthusiasm among consumers.
The Institute for Supply Management, which is composed of purchasing managers, reported Thursday that its services index rose to 60.7 last month, up from 60.3 in October. Readings above 50 point to further expansion. Services companies have been expanding for 106 months, or almost nine years.
The gain suggests that the U.S. expansion — in the middle of its 10th year — should continue, despite signs of a global slowdown and concerns about a trade war escalating between the United States and China. But the companies surveyed for the index also expressed concern that high tariffs would hinder business, with one retail firm saying that it's purchasing goods in advance of any potential increases on import taxes in order to minimize any disruptions to business.
The business activity and new orders components of the index improved in November, while employment slowed. Out of 18 industries, 17 reported growth. Real estate and finance were among the sectors showing growth. Only the agricultural sector reported a contraction.
Private services companies account for more than 70 percent of U.S. nonfarm jobs.
Williams-Sonoma to open Miss. factory
BALDWYN, Miss. — A home goods retailer is expanding its furniture manufacturing to Mississippi, with plans to hire 350 people.
San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. announced Thursday that it will open a factory making upholstered furniture in Baldwyn, starting production in January.
The company, which sells furniture under the Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma Home brands, also has factories in Claremont, N.C., and City of Industry, Calif.