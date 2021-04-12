Stocks give up some of their recent gains; Microsoft's $16B buyout expands its health care exposure

Stocks end slightly lower as tech slips
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes gave up some of their recent gains April 12, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it hit last week.
Technology, communication and energy stocks weighed on the market, outweighing gains by a broad mix of companies, including banks and those that rely directly on consumer spending, such as Nike and Chipotle.
Bond yields inched higher after easing most of last week. Investors have been focusing on the economic recovery as well as the risks higher inflation pose to consumers and companies. Those concerns have helped push up bond yields for much of this year.
Monday's pullback snapped a three-day winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500, which closed out last week with its third straight weekly gain.
Tech stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Apple fell 1.3 percent and Google's parent company slid 1.1 percent. The sector has been choppy as investors shift money to other industries that could see solid gains as the economy recovers. Rising bond yields have also made technology stock values look pricey after months of big gains.
"It's this back and forth as the market tries to figure out how strong the economy is going to be and how long its going to last," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.
Microsoft to buy speech recognition firm
NEW YORK — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion.
Microsoft will pay $56 per share in cash, a 23 percent premium to Nuance's Friday closing price. The companies value the transaction including debt at $19.7 billion.
The acquisition comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. Microsoft said deal will double its total addressable market in the health care provider industry, bringing its total addressable market in health care to nearly $500 billion.
Nuance products include the Dragon Ambient eXperience, Dragon Medical One and PowerScribe One for radiology reporting, all clinical speech recognition software offerings built on Microsoft Azure. The company's products are currently used by more than 55 percent of physicians and 75 percent of radiologists in the U.S., and by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals. Its health care cloud revenue experienced 37 percent year-over-year growth in fiscal 2020.
The transaction is Microsoft's second largest deal following its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Last September, it bought video game maker ZeniMax for $7.5 billion.
Vidalia onions could be smaller, pricier
VIDALIA, Ga. — Georgia's signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.
Vidalia onions are scheduled to begin shipping on April 19, arriving in stores in the following days.
Farmer Aries Haygood told WMAZ-TV that cooler-than-normal weather has stunted onion growth, meaning the average onion may only be 3 inches around instead of 4 inches.
Haygood, the chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee, said there will be plenty of Georgia-grown onions. But he said prices may be a little higher because sweet onion farmers in Texas were hit hard by a winter storm there.
"If the total demand of the product goes up, you may see a change at the retail level," said Haygood, who owns a 375-acre onion farm. "Usually you're talking nickels and dimes per pound."
China orders big overhaul at Ant Group
HONG KONG — Chinese regulators have ordered Alibaba Group Holding’s financial affiliate Ant Group to become a financial holding company that could be regulated more stringently. The authorities also ordered Ant to cease alleged anti-competitive behavior in its payments business.
At a meeting April 12, the People’s Bank of China and other financial regulators told Ant to reduce the balance of its money-market fund, and to stop any illegal credit, insurance or wealth-management activities.
The guidance for Ant Group is part of a major overhaul for the company after regulators suspended a planned $34.5 billion initial public offering, citing regulatory changes, in November just days before its trading debut.