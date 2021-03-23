Stocks give back most of the gains from the prior session; sales of new homes skid 18%

Stocks fall in broad market sell-off
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on March 23 and gave back nearly all of their gains from a day earlier as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market and pushed the Nasdaq 1.1 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 percent.
Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, fell even more. The Russell 2000 index gave back 3.6 percent.
Industrial and health care companies also accounted for a good part of the selling. Energy stocks helped drag down the market too as oil prices fell.
Bond yields declined. That weighed on banks and other financial companies which look to yields as a benchmark for the interest rates they charge on mortgages and other loans.
Investors continue to be focused on the future outlook for the U.S. economy as millions of Americans get vaccinated every day. Investors are wavering between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that might allow business and travel to return to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending.
"The market feels like it is in this inflection point," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management. "It's a good day for reflection."
Sales of new homes plummet in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes plunged 18.2 percent in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.
Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year.
The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3 percent from a year ago.
Severe winter storms also had an impact on the sale of existing homes, which declined 6.5 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million units.
Yellen, Powell: more needed to feed recovery
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell say more must be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and to promote a full economic recovery.
While both struck upbeat notes about the future of the economy in prepared testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, they also warned that the economy needs help.
It marked the first joint appearance by the two economic leaders in their current jobs and it was Yellen's first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary.
Yellen thanked Congress for passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved with only Democratic support. All Republicans in the House and Senate opposed the measure.
Powell testified that a recovery is far from complete, so the Fed will "continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes."
GameStop earnings, but sales fall short
NEW YORK — A hefty tax benefit helped drive GameStop's fiscal fourth-quarter profit sharply higher, but the video-game retailer's sales declined despite a surge in its online business. The company's latest results fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
The company, which saw its stock price soared in January after a social media-fueled frenzy, said Tuesday that its would suspend providing earnings guidance as it focuses on an effort to transform into a more online-focused retailer.
The company reported net income of $80.5 million, or $1.19 per share, for the three months ended January 30. That compares with net income of $21 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $2.12 billion, from $2.19 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share on $2.21 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
The company said global e-commerce sales made up 34 percent of net sales in the fourth quarter compared with 12 percent in the year-ago quarter. As GameStop attempts to transition more of its business online, the company recently named board member Ryan Cohen to spearhead that transition.
Digitized 1st tweet fetches $2.9M
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has sold a digital version of his first tweet for more than $2.9 million more than two weeks after he announced a digital auction for the post.
The tweet from March 2006, which says "just setting up my twttr," was bought by Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi, according to Valuables by Cent, the digital platform where the auction for the tweet was held.
The 15-year old post was sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT — a digital certificate of authenticity that confirms an item is real and one of a kind by recording its details on a blockchain ledger.
Dorsey tweeted earlier this month that the proceeds would be converted to Bitcoin, a digital currency not tied to a bank or government, and given to the nonprofit GiveDirectly's Africa Response. The charity has been raising money to support African families who were financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
NFTs have recently swept the online collecting world. A digital artwork by the Charleston artist Beeple sold for $69.4 million in an online auction earlier this month, with an NFT as a guarantee of its authenticity.
US pushed to cut travel hurdles
WASHINGTON — Airlines and other tourism-related businesses are pushing the White House to draw up a plan in the next five weeks to boost international travel and eliminate restrictions that were imposed early in the pandemic. More than two dozen groups made their request in a letter to the White House on Monday.
They want people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to be exempt from testing requirements before entering the U.S. They also want the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say that vaccinated people can travel safely.
The groups say those and other steps will speed up the recovery of the travel and airline industries, which have been devastated by a plunge in travel.
The organizations calling for relaxing international restrictions include the chief trade group for the nation's largest carriers, Airlines for America, the U.S. Travel Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. They set a May 1 target for the government "to partner with us" on a plan to rescind year-old restrictions on international travel.
Ram recalls diesel trucks for fire risk
DETROIT — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.
Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires. The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.
The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles. The recalled trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.
Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.
Frontier Air gives details about IPO
DENVER — Frontier Airlines said Tuesday it expects to raise about $630 million from an initial public offering of a small portion of its stock, a deal that it hopes will value the budget airline at about $4.5 billion.
Frontier's parent company and its current owners hope to sell 30 million shares at between $19 and $21 per share.
Frontier Group Holdings said in the filing that it is well-positioned to recover from the pandemic because of its focus on domestic leisure travel, which is expected to rebound more quickly than business or international flying.
After the IPO, the company will have 215 million shares and trade under the ticker symbol "ULCC," an industry acronym for ultra low-cost carrier. Frontier turned into a discount carrier after it was purchased by private equity firm Indigo Partners in 2013.
Like other airlines, Frontier took a financial beating last year as the pandemic devastated air travel. The Denver-based carrier's revenue fell by half, to $1.25 billion, and it lost $225 million after earning $251 million in 2019.
Frontier, which serves Charleston, operates about 100 Airbus jets and has ordered 156 more for delivery by the end of 2028. It focuses on leisure destinations, with key operations in Denver, Orlando and Las Vegas.
Safety push on for air tour firms
WASHINGTON — Federal safety officials are making another push for stricter oversight of air tour operators and hot-air balloon rides after several deadly crashes in recent years.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration to raise safety requirements for the passenger-carrying operations, which fall under less restrictive regulations than airlines do for things such as pilot training and maintenance.
"When people step on board an aircraft as paying passengers, they have the right to trust that the flight will be operated as safely as possible," NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said.
Some airplane and helicopter tours operate under rules for "general aviation," a category that mostly covers private planes not used to carry paying passengers. Safety board members said some of the operators exploit loopholes in FAA regulations to avoid stricter oversight.