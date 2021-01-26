Stocks give back gains from Monday; homes prices in big cities jumped in Nov.

Stocks cede early lead, end lower
NEW YORK — Stocks capped a day of muted trading on Wall Street with slight losses Tuesday, giving back some of their modest gains from a day earlier.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent after spending much of the day drifting between small gains and losses. Declines in banks, industrial companies and elsewhere pulled the market lower. Gains in some Big Tech companies, including Amazon and Facebook, helped keep the losses in check.
Small-company stocks fell more than other areas of the market, while blue chip companies like Johnson & Johnson and General Electric climbed after reporting better-than-expected results. Treasury yields rose.
"Most major indexes are hovering near all-time highs, so for the market to be taking a little breather is not too surprising, given the ascent we've seen recently," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones.
Home prices rise at fast pace in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices jumped in November at the fastest pace in more than six years, fueled by demand for more living space as Americans stick closer to home during the pandemic.
Home prices soared 9.1 percent in November compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday's report on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That is the largest increase since May 2014.
Low borrowing costs are also contributing to rising home sales, which have sharply reduced the number of dwellings available. The limited inventory of homes is pushing up home prices. Sales of existing homes rose in December and home sales for all of 2020 rose to the highest level in 14 years.
Phoenix posted the largest price gain in November from a year earlier for the 18th straight month, with a 13.8 percent increase. Seattle's 12.7 percent gain was the second-highest, followed by San Diego at 12.3 percent.
All 19 cities reported larger year-over-year price gains in November than in October. Detroit wasn't able to fully report its home sales data because of delays related to a coronavirus lockdown.
IMF: Shot will fuel 5.5% global growth
WASHINGTON — The spread of COVID-19 vaccines will power a stronger global economic recovery in 2021, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday.
After sinking 3.5 percent in 2020, the worst year since World War II, the global economy will grow 5.5 percent this year, the 190-country lending organization predicted. The new figure for 2021 is an upgrade from the 5.2 percent expansion the IMF forecast in October and would mark the fastest year of global growth since the 2010 snapback from the financial crisis.
The vaccines should contain the spread of the virus and allow governments around the world to ease lockdowns and encourage a return to normal economic activity. The world economy also got a boost from government stimulus programs late last year in the United States and Japan.
But the IMF also says economies worldwide will need support from their governments to offset the damage from the pandemic and warns that coronavirus mutations could cloud the outlook for global health and economic growth.
"Much depends on the outcome of this race between a mutating virus and vaccines and the ability of policies to provide effective support until the pandemic ends," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said at a press briefing Tuesday. "There remains tremendous uncertainty.''
In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said that it expects the U.S. economy, the world's biggest, to expand 5.1 percent this year after collapsing 3.4 percent in 2020. No. 2 China is expected to record 8.1 percent growth after eking out a 2.3 percent gain in 2020.
PepsiCo, Beyond Meat in new venture
NEW YORK — PepsiCo and Beyond Meat are creating a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins.
The companies didn't reveal what kinds of products they will make Tuesday, saying they're still in development.
But the collaboration, the largest of its size outside of the restaurant industry for Beyond Meat, sent its shares to their largest single-day gain since they began trading, jumping by more than $50 each to $209.17.
Pepsi gets access to one of the leading plant-based meat companies as more people try to cut down on meat consumption and become more aware of how their food choices affect the environment.
Beyond Meat gets access to to Pepsi's colossal distribution system and broad product line. Pepsi, in addition to drinks, makes Fritos, Cheetos and Tostitos, as well as Matador beef jerky.
Beyond Meat, which was founded in 2009, makes burgers and sausages from pea protein.
Financial terms of the deal weren't released. The joint venture will be managed through a new entity called The Planet Partnership.
Big internet outages hit northeast US
NEW YORK — Internet users across the northeast U.S. experienced widespread outages for several hours Tuesday, interrupting work and school because of an unspecified Verizon network issue.
"An internet issue impacting the quality of our Fios service throughout the Northeast has been resolved," said spokesman said Tuesday afternoon. He said service levels "are returning to normal" and the company is investigating what happened. The service interruptions were unrelated to a cut fiber in Brooklyn, New York, which caused problems for people in the area.
There are about 6.5 million Fios internet customers.
People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services in the region stretching from Washington to Boston. That densely populated area includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.
The outages began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m., according to Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12 percent drop in traffic volume to Verizon.
Starbucks recovery still slow in US
NEW YORK — Starbucks' recovery slowed at the end of last year as U.S. coronavirus cases mounted, but the coffee titan says it's confident its U.S. business will fully recover by March.
The company said its global sales at stores opened at least a year fell 5 percent in the October-December period. That was an improvement from the prior quarter, but it was still a bigger decline than the 4 percent drop Wall Street was expecting.
Starbucks also fell short of revenue forecasts. The company reported sales of $6.75 billion in its fiscal first quarter, below the expected $6.9 billion.
Not counting one-time items, Starbucks said it earned 61 cents per share, ahead of Wall Street's forecast of 55 cents.
Microsoft keeps chugging along
SEATTLE — As the pandemic raged through the U.S., Microsoft's business continued chugging ahead and beat Wall Street expectations for the last three months of 2020, powered by ongoing demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked from home.
The company on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.5 billion, up 33 percent from the same period last year. CEO Satya Nadella called it "the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry."
The software maker posted revenue of $43.1 billion in the October-December period, up 17 percent from last year and also beating forecasts.
The pandemic sparked a massive shift to the cloud and to Microsoft that won't likely be reversed once the crisis is over, said Daniel Elman, an analyst at Nucleus Research.
UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M
RICHMOND, Va. — UPS has reached an agreement to sell the Virginia-based UPS Freight to Canadian trucking giant TFI International for $800 million.
Both companies announced their agreement in a statement Monday, saying the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 pending regulatory approvals.
Approximately 90% of the acquired business will operate under a new name "TForce Freight," which will continue to serve UPS' less-than-truckload operations, according to Montreal-based TFI. The company says the remaining assets will join TFI's truckload business segment.
UPS Freight, which generated an estimated $3 billion in revenue last year, is one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S. Those operators typically use trucks for bulk shipments.
TFI CEO Alain Bédard called the agreement a "highly strategic transaction" that will make the company one of the largest North American less-than-truckload carriers.
Bédard had said during a conference call with investors on Monday that UPS' freight unit was "like a loss leader for UPS," and promised to change the business approach, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Meanwhile, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said the agreement will allow UPS "to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers."
The companies also will enter into an agreement that will allow the trucks to continue to use UPS' domestic package network to fulfill shipments for a period of five years.
All of UPS Freight's 14,500 workers will become employees of TFI when the deal is finalized, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. About 80% of them are full-time workers.
J&J sales rise despite virus; charges cut profits
NEW YORK — A big jump in prescription drug sales boosted fourth-quarter sales at Johnson & Johnson, but profits dove 57% due to higher research spending and one-time charges totaling $2.4 billion. It still beat Wall Street expectations.
J&J's report didn't give any updates on its coronavirus research. However, CEO Alex Gorsky said the company anticipates sharing details soon from its late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
The world's biggest maker of health care products had net income of $1.74 billion, or 65 cents per share. That was down from $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income came to $4.97 billion, or $1.86 per share. That topped the $1.81 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
Total revenue for the quarter totaled $22.48 billion, up 8.3% from $20.75 billion. Analysts had expected $21.62 billion.
Revenue in the U.S. totaled $11.81 billion, up just under 10%, while international revenue rose 7%, to $10.67 billion.
The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced sales for its prescription medicines and consumer health products, except for increased demand for oral care products such as Listerine. Despite a major revamp of its iconic baby care product line, sales in that segment fell 3 percent, to $407 million.
The pandemic, and the associated deferral of many medical procedures, also hurt the medical devices business, reducing sales of surgery, vision care and orthopedics products. J&J noted that the segment's full-year results reflect market recovery in the second half of last year, potentially a good sign for other device makers.
Prescription drug sales jumped 16.3%, to $12.27 billion, led by immune disorder drugs to Stelara and cancer drugs Darzelex, Imbruvica and Erleada.
Sales of consumer health products such as Tylenol and Listerine edged up 1.4% to $3.62 billion. Meanwhile, sales for the medical devices and diagnostics unit dipped nearly 1%, to $6.59 billion.
J&J gave its first financial forecast for 2021, saying it expects sales of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.60. Both were up 10 % or more from 2020. Analysts were expecting 2021 revenue of $88.59 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $8.96.
For all of 2020, Johnson & Johnson reported revenue of $82.58 billion, up just 0.6% from 2019, and net income of $14.71 billion, which was 2.7% below 2019's net income.
AmEx 4Q profit fell 15% on virus impact
CHARLOTTE — American Express said its fourth-quarter profits dropped by 15% from a year ago, as the global pandemic kept cardmembers from dining out, traveling and entertaining.
The New York-based company said it earned a profit of $1.42 billion, or $1.76 per share, down from a profit of $1.69 billion, or $2.03 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were much better than what analysts had predicted, on average looking for AmEx to earn $1.31 a share.
The coronavirus pandemic struck at the heart of AmEx's business model last year. AmEx cardmembers — often the well-to-do and corporate clients — stopped traveling, stopped shopping, weren't able to go see concerts and shows, and stopped dining out. For corporations, travel expenses plunged last year since most workers who would travel for work switched to home offices and Zoom meetings.
"While we are still seeing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, trends continued to steadily improve in the fourth quarter," said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Discount revenue in the quarter dropped 19% from a year earlier. Discount revenue is the amount of money AmEx makes every time its credit or charge cards are used, charging a fee to the merchant per transaction. The average American Express cardmember spent $4,549 on their cards last quarter, down from $5,237.
AmEx was able to offset some of that decline because, on the other hand, fewer customers used their reward points to redeem them for travel and entertainment. So while revenues declined, so did expenses.
Like other financial services companies, AmEx had to set aside money early in the pandemic to cover potentially bad loans – in AmEx's case, from thousands of cardmembers who were struggling to pay their credit card balances. AmEx was able to release some of that money this quarter, as the economy has improved and there's been less risk of cardmembers defaulting. That resulted in a $111 million benefit to AmEx's results this quarter; in the year-ago quarter, the company set aside $1.02 billion to cover potential loan losses.
Amazon's growth continues in 2021, more jobs to Boston
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Amazon's 2020 hiring spree does not appear to be slowing in the new year with the company announcing 3,000 new jobs in Boston in coming years.
The hires announced Tuesday will double the workforce in Amazon's Boston tech hub, with new jobs spread across Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics, and Amazon Pharmacy.
A number of companies that have allowed people to better maintain social distancing during the global pandemic have experienced explosive growth over the past year, and Amazon is at the top of that list.
In its most recent quarter which ended in September, Amazon hired more than 250,000 permanent full-time and part-time workers, Chief Financial Officer President Brian Olsavsky said during an conference call with industry analysts.
In October, the start of this quarter, it hired another 100,000.
Amazon now has more than a million employees, 800,000 of them in the United States.
When the company reports fourth quarter financial numbers next month, it expects sales will have spiked as much as 38%, possibly reaching $121 billion during the three month period.
The jobs announced Tuesday in Boston include technology positions in software development, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as new jobs in product management, human relations, finance, and other areas.