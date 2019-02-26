Stocks end slightly lower after wobbly day
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes capped a day of wobbly trading with slight losses Tuesday, erasing some of their modest gains from a day earlier.
The market changed course several times during the day as investors balanced conflicting U.S. economic data and testimony from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
The Fed chief told Congress that the U.S. economy should keep expanding at a solid, though somewhat slower pace this year, and reassured markets that the central bank would be "patient" in raising interest rates.
Stocks got a boost following Powell's remarks, though it faded toward the end of the day.
"Powell was the big news today," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "He didn't really say anything new, but he didn't say anything wrong."
Health care, financial and industrial companies took some of the heaviest losses, offsetting gains in technology stocks and retailers.
Boeing's Brazil deal wins key approval
CHICAGO — Shareholders of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer have overwhelmingly approved spinning off the company's commercial-airplane unit into a joint venture dominated by Boeing Co.
Boeing will own 80 percent of the venture, which values Embraer's commercial-aircraft business at $5.26 billion.
The deal gives Boeing a big stake in Embraer's market for smaller regional jets and helps the Chicago company counter Europe's Airbus, which last year bought a controlling stake in Canadian manufacturer Bombardier's CSeries regional jet program.
Boeing and Embraer said they hope to win regulatory approvals and close the deal by year-end. Embraer shareholders also agreed to a joint venture with Boeing to market Embraer's KC-390 military-transport plane.
Home Depot sales cool with weather, housing
ATLANTA — Strains in the nation's housing sector, coupled with nasty weather across the U.S., took their toll on Home Depot's sales in the last few months of 2018.
And more disconcerting news about the state of the U.S. housing market could make for a challenging 2019 for the home-improvement giant.
In the fourth quarter, Home Depot Inc. fell short on profit, revenue and same-stores sales as rising real estate prices cast a chill over U.S. home sales. And the weather was terrible.
"It was cold, it was snowy, and perhaps worst of all, it was wet," CEO Craig Menear told analysts after the release of the Atlanta-based company's results. "Wet weather delays projects, and this was evidenced in our sales performance in the quarter."
The company does not expect its comparable-store sales growth, a key gauge of health in the retail industry, will be as strong this year as it was in 2018.
Home Depot reported earnings as more bearish news about the U.S. housing market came in: The number of homes being built in December plunged to the lowest level in more than two years, the Commerce Department said, a possible sign that builders anticipate fewer new homes will be sold this year.
"A material slowdown in the housing market - where both sales and prices have been under pressure for some time — has stymied demand for home improvement products," wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "In our view, this has likely affected the momentum of growth at Home Depot."
Home Depot rival Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday.
Macy's Q4 beats Wall St. expectations
NEW YORK — Macy's is announcing a multiyear money-saving restructuring program as the department store released fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.
The department store chain said the program would result in savings of $100 million.
The company says it earned net income of $740 million, or $2.37 per share, in the period ended Feb. 2. That compares with net income of $1.35 billion, or $4.38 per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted results were $2.73 per share.
Revenue reached $8.46 billion, down 3.1 percent from $8.67 billion in the year-ago period.
Analysts expected profit of $2.53 per share on sales of $8.44 billion.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent in the quarter.
Fiat Chrysler to invest in Detroit
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler says it plans to roughly double its hourly workforce in Detroit as part of a $4.5 billion investment that will add about 6,500 jobs in the city and surrounding suburbs to build all-new or next-generation SUVs.
The company said Tuesday it will reopen a shuttered engine plant in the city and convert another in the same complex into a future assembly plant for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models.
That complex is expected to add 3,850 jobs. Another 1,100 new jobs are expected to be added at FCA's Jefferson North Assembly, and roughly 1,500 new jobs at facilities in the neighboring suburb of Warren.
Fiat Chrysler says it's working with city and state officials on tax incentive packages.
UAW sues to halt GM plant closings
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The United Auto Workers has sued General Motors in federal court to stop the closing of plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland, claiming the company is forbidden from idling plants under its current contract.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday. The plants that the UAW is trying to prevent closures are in Lordstown, Ohio, White Marsh, Md. and Warren, Mich.
GM said the company's November announcement about the closings doesn't violate the contract and said the company is working with the UAW on "solutions to our business challenges."
Lordstown assembles the Cruze subcompact sedan. The Maryland site operates manufactures electric motors and drive trains, and the Michigan plant makes transmissions.
Consumer confidence rebounds in Feb.
WASHINGTON — American consumers were feeling more confident this month after a rally in the stock market and an end to partial shutdown of the federal government.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 131.4 from 121.7 in January. It was the first increase after three straight drops.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose in January. Consumers' views of today's economy were the sunniest since December 2000.
"Consumers expect the economy to continue expanding," says Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators.
Economists pay close attention to the index because consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the February reading suggests "continued robust growth in consumers' spending."
Telecom firm bankrupt after ruling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Windstream Holdings Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection less than two weeks after a court ruling favoring a New York hedge fund.
The network communications and technology company on Monday announced the filing in bankruptcy court in New York. The filing affects all of the company's subsidiaries.
A federal judge on Feb. 15 decided Windstream in 2015 violated terms of an agreement with bondholders by spinning off some assets into a real estate investment trust. The decision involved Windstream's Uniti Group Inc.
The judge ruled Aurelius Capital Management was entitled to a $310 million judgment.
Windstream, which offers residential services in parts of South Carolina, says it has a $1 billion financing agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and business will continue as usual during the reorganization.