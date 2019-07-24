Earnings push S&P to new high
NEW YORK — Stocks steadily gained ground Wednesday and closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors rewarded solid earnings results from several large companies.
The S&P 500 got off to a weak start but gained steam and closed at a record high. Smaller stocks far outpaced larger ones and gave the Russell 2000 the biggest gain among major indexes. The Nasdaq gained ground all day and also closed at a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.
Technology stocks were the brightest spot in the market. A solid earnings report from Texas Instruments pushed the chipmaker's stock higher and made the sector the biggest gainer.
Industrial stocks moved broadly higher after UPS beat Wall Street's financial forecasts. The solid results from the delivery service counteracted steep drops from Boeing and Caterpillar, which both reported weak results.
New home sales climb by 7%
WASHINGTON — U.S. new home sales rose at a modest pace in June but remain below sales levels earlier this year, suggesting low mortgage rates and a healthy job market are having a limited impact.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new home sales increased 7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 646,000. That is up from 604,000 in May but below April's figure of 658,000.
Through the first half of the year, purchases of new homes have increased just 2.2% compared with the same period last year.
The small increase, along with a drop in existing home sales in June, suggests the housing market is still struggling to accelerate after slowing sharply last year. Rising home prices are outpacing wage growth and leaving many would-be buyers on the sidelines.
US trade reps return to China
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is heading back to China next week to further talks aimed at resolving a trade battle between Washington and Beijing.
Mnuchin said he's leaving Monday with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and will spend Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with Chinese leaders in Shanghai. He says he expects a few more meetings before any deal is done — the next probably being in Washington.
Mnuchin says he sees it as a good omen that China chose to meet in Shanghai. Shanghai is where the U.S. and China conducted diplomacy aimed at normalizing relations during the Nixon administration. He says there is a long list of issues to discuss.
Norfolk Southern 2Q profit up
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Southern Corp.'s earnings chugged ahead 2% to $722 million even though the railroad hauled 4% less freight in the second quarter because it was able to raise its shipping rates.
The results fell short by seven cents of the $2.77 per share estimate that seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
The railroad posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, which met forecasts.
Norfolk Southern said it implemented a package of reforms earlier this month that are designed to help it operate the railroad on a tighter schedule and move more freight with fewer workers. The reforms are similar in concept to what all the major U.S. freight railroads have implemented over the past two years.
Norfolk Southern operates about 20,000 miles of track in 22 states and the District of Columbia, including South Carolina.
Carmaker Daimler posts $1.3B loss
FRANKFURT, Germany — Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, says it lost the equivalent of $1.3 billion in the second quarter as the company booked one-time charges for troubles with diesel vehicles and air bag recalls.
The quarterly loss reported Wednesday was the company's first since 2009 and a bumpy start for new CEO Ola Kallenius, who took over from Dieter Zetsche on May 22 and since then has had to issue two profit warnings.
The company is under investigation in Germany and the U.S. and faces U.S. civil lawsuits in connection with diesel emissions from its cars. It also is facing increased expenses for recalling cars with faulty air bags from supplier Takata, losses suffered by other automakers, too.
Daimler builds Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo vans for the U.S. market at a North Charleston plant.
Need for speed powers UPS
ATLANTA — The demand for next day delivery helped to fuel a profit jump of 13% at UPS during the second quarter.
Both profits and revenues topped Wall Street expectations, sending shares up more than 8% Wednesday.
UPS earned $1.69 billion, boosted by a 30% increase in next-day air shipments. The company's revenue rose 3% to $18.05 billion.
Excluding certain charges, mostly for voluntary early retirements, it would have earned $1.96 per share. That was 3 cents better than analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Online retailers are promoting quick deliveries to their customers, putting more pressure on UPS and FedEx for next-day deliveries. UPS executives said they are adding planes and building more capacity in their sorting centers to meet the demand.
Overseas retooling dents Ford's profit
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford's net profit tumbled 86% in the second quarter due largely to restructuring costs in Europe and South America.
Net income for the April-through-June period dropped to $148 million, or 4 cents per share. Without the charges the company made 28 cents per share. Revenue was flat at $38.9 billion. On average, analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings 31 cents per share on revenue of $38.49 billion.
Finance chief Tim Stone says the company had charges of $1.2 billion as it moved to close factories in Europe and South America. He says Ford already is seeing an impact from its global fitness measures, which included a reduction of 7,000 white-collar workers.
$1.9B steel mill coming to Texas
SINTON, Texas — An Indiana company plans to build a $1.9 billion flat roll steel mill in south Texas and create about 600 jobs.
Steel Dynamics Inc. says the electric arc-furnace unit will be about 25 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, whihci t called a strategic location for the southwestern U.S. and Mexico markets. CEO Mark Millett says the company has been developing a flat roll steel business strategy for those areas for several years.
Company officials say the mill will be able to produce up to 52½-ton coils for the energy, automotive, construction and appliance industries. The site has transport access to railroads, highways and the Port of Corpus Christi.
Construction should begin next year.
Sprint sells HQ for below market value
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Wireless carrier Sprint has sold its massive suburban Kansas City campus for well below its appraised value under a deal that allows it to lease back office space at a rate lower than market value.
Investment research firm Moody's released research on the $250.9 million deal just ahead of the Justice Department's final determination of whether Sprint's $26.5 billion merger with T-Mobile presents any antitrust concerns. Sprint and T-Mobile have said the combined company will keep a secondary headquarters on the campus, with its main operations in suburban Seattle.
The report provides the most detailed information so far on the recently completed sale of the 190-acre campus, which was built between 1998 and 2001 at a cost of about $700 million. Local government officials have appraised it at $342.5 million.