Solid 2Q earnings push stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks marched broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as several major companies reported solid second quarter gains.
Investors pushed stocks closer to the record highs they reached just over a week ago. The gains followed several stumbles last week, extending a period of volatility in July as investors weigh a looming rate cut by the Federal Reserve as well as uncertainties over trade and the economy.
Corporate earnings are now in full swing after last week's relatively light load of mixed results. Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 will report their financial results through Friday. Analysts are expecting earnings to decline overall for the second quarter in a row.
"Interestingly, the market seems like it almost doesn't care," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede Trust Co.
The earnings downturn has been modest so far and is being tempered by a still expanding economy and a Federal Reserve that has said it is willing to support growth.
June home sales decline by 1.7%
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales tumbled 1.7% in June, with rising prices and a scarce supply locking out many Americans from ownership.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes were sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.27 million units. Sales have shriveled 2.2% over the past 12 months, despite such positive trends as a robust job market and falling mortgage rates.
But home prices have been climbing faster than incomes for the past seven years. This persistent gap has left many renters unable to afford ownership and prevented existing owners from upgrading to pricier properties. There has also been a supply shortage: Sales listings were flat over the past year at 1.93 million units.
"Sales have struggled to achieve meaningful, consistent growth this year, despite friendly market conditions," said Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow. "Meager inventory levels, especially in the entry-level segment, and still-rising prices continue to limit the selection of homes available to more budget-conscious buyers."
The median sales price climbed 4.3% from a year ago to $285,700.
UPS adds pickup spots at retailers
NEW YORK — United Parcel Service is responding to the growth in online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery by seeking to expand its drone deliveries and adding thousands of new spots where customers can pick up packages.
Th company said Tuesday it is adding 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, The Michaels Co. and Advance Auto Parts stores. The new locations will bring to 21,000 the number of pickup points UPS has in the U.S. and to 40,000 globally.
The company also announced that starting Jan. 1 it will offer pickup and delivery services seven days a week, adding service on Sundays.
It said it is setting up a subsidiary that will focus on expanding its drone-delivery operations, limited now to delivering medical samples at a group of hospitals in Raleigh.
AutoNation's CEO out after 4 months
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four months after the country's largest auto dealership chain named a new chief executive to replace its longtime CEO, it's making another change at the top.
Chief financial officer Cheryl Miller is the new CEO at AutoNation, replacing Carl Liebert, who is departing in a mutual agreement with the board.
CEO Mike Jackson stepped down in March after leading AutoNation for 20 years and named Liebert, was brought in from outside the auto retailing industry, as his replacement. Liebert had been chief operating officer at the financial services company USAA and had worked as an executive at The Home Depot and General Electric.
Miller has been with the company since 2009 and has been CFO since 2014.
Coke's broadening palate drives sales
ATLANTA — Coca-Cola upped its revenue expectations for the year as new lines of healthier drinks and coffees win over fans.
CEO James Quincey said product innovation is helping the company gain global market share. New and reformulated products — like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee and lower-calorie Simply juices — now account for 25% of the company's revenue, Quincey said, up from 15% two years ago.
The world's largest drink company also sees plenty of room for growth. Quincey said 80% of the world's population lives in developing markets like Africa, India and China, where commercial beverages make up just one-quarter of drink consumption. In developed markets, commercial beverages account for three-quarters of consumption.
Coke posted second quarter earnings of $2.61 billion, or 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share, which is a penny better than expected, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $10 billion, also beating expectations.
IMF sees a weaker global economy
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy because of simmering international trade tensions.
But at the same time, the fund is boosting its forecast for U.S. economy this year, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
The IMF expects the global economy to expand 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and from the 3.3% expansion it forecast for this year back in April. The lending organization cited heightened trade tensions and specifically a tariff war between the United States and China.
The fund now expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.6% in 2019, down from 2.9% last year but up from the 2.3% it forecast in April. The U.S. outlook improved as the Fed dropped plans to raise rates.
Alibaba reaches out to small US firms
NEW YORK — China's e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba will allow nearly 30 million small and medium-sized businesses from the U.S. to sell on its platform in the U.S. and around the globe.
Alibaba is looking to juice its growth, which has been held in check by Amazon and threatened by trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
U.S. businesses, until Tuesday, were only able to buy merchandise on Alibaba.com.
In March, Alibaba.com and Office Depot announced a co-branded online store to expand the reach of both companies with small and medium sized businesses.
The lion's share of Alibaba Group's business has been providing retailers and brands in the U.S. and around the globe access to the 700 million Chinese customers through its two major marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall.
Mich. OKs incentives for new Fiat plant
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials have signed off on nearly $93 million in tax incentives to help Fiat Chrysler open the first assembly plant in Detroit in decades.
The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved the city's request Tuesday to capture state and local taxes starting in 2022 and going for 30 years. The money would pay for site preparation, the purchase of land and other expenses.
The move follows the approval of $223 million in state incentives in May for the project.
As part of a plan to add nearly 5,000 jobs in Detroit, Fiat Chrysler will reopen a long-idled plant and convert an existing factory into a full assembly facility. It also will retool and upgrade a separate assembly plant in the city.