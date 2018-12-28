Stocks likely to post losses in '18
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a week of volatile trading Friday with an uneven finish and the market's first weekly gain since November.
Losses in technology, energy and industrial stocks outweighed gains in retailers and other consumer-focused companies. Stocks spent much of the day wavering between small gains and losses, ultimately unable to maintain the momentum from a two-day winning streak.
Even so, the major stock indexes closed with their first weekly gain in what's been an otherwise painful last month of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose more than 2 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq added nearly 4 percent. The indexes are still all down around 10 percent for the month and on track for their worst December since 1931.
Sears to close 80 more stores
NEW YORK — Sears is closing 80 more stores, including one in South Carolina, as it teeters on the brink of liquidation. The 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.
The retailer that began out as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the Internet.
The 80 stores are due to close by March, including a Kmart on Broad Street in Sumter. That's in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in October.
At the time of the filing, it operated about 700 Sears and Kmart stores. The company already has shuttered all of its mainline locations in the Charleston region.
Oracle's Ellison joins Tesla's board
NEW YORK — Tesla is naming Oracle's Larry Ellison and an executive from Walgreens to its board as part of a settlement with U.S. regulators who demanded more oversight of CEO Elon Musk.
The company said Friday that Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson are the new independent directors, effective immediately.
Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at Kellogg and is currently an executive with Walgreens Boots Alliance.
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with misleading investors in August with a tweet that said he had "funding secured" for taking the company private. The two board members are part of the agreement reached with the SEC.
Pending home sales slip in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November as higher mortgage rates and prices continued to squeeze would-be buyers out of the market.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that its pending home sales index dipped 0.7 percent last month to 101.4. The index based on contract signings has dropped 7.7 percent over the past year and has recorded 11 straight year-over-year decreases.
The rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed rate mortgages was 4.55 percent this week, down from 4.62 percent last week but up from 3.99 percent a year ago.
"The latest decline in contract signings implies more short-term pullback in the housing sector," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors.
All four U.S. regions have reported annual drops in pending home sales: The West is down 12.2 percent, the South 7.4 percent, the Midwest 7 percent and the Northeast 3.5 percent. From October to November, sales rose 2.8 percent in the West and 2.7 percent in the Northeast but fell 2.7 percent in the South and 2.3 percent in the Midwest.
Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later. So the November index suggests that sales will possibly decline through January.