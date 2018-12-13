Stocks settle down; small firms drop
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday as the markets turned fairly quiet after a very turbulent start to the week. Small companies dropped and high-dividend stocks, which investors favor when they want to reduce risk, rose.
Major stock indexes spent the day switching between small gains and losses after several days of much bigger moves. Clothing companies and other retailers fell, weighed down by weak earnings reports, and a disappointing forecast from Delta hurt airlines.
Chemical and basic materials makers also sank. Investors shifted some money into high-dividend stocks including utilities, household goods makers and real estate investment trusts.
Trading has been jagged over the last few months as investors worried about growing trade tensions and rising interest rates. Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist for Allianz Global Investors, said traders aren't sure what strategy to use right now: many recent market favorites, including Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, have taken a beating. Yet the global economy is still growing, making high-dividend, low-growth stocks like utilities feel like a strange choice, she said.
"Over the last few weeks the mentality of 'buy the dip' has been replaced by something more like 'sell the rally,'" she said. "There is a little bit of a void right now, and I think that is creating some of this shift out of the most crowded and most profitable trades, and this overall shift in market mentality."
Apple plans $1B campus in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Apple says it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.
The company said Thursday that it also plans to establish locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, Calif., with more than 1,000 employees at each.
The tech giant says the Austin site will start with 5,000 employees and provide jobs covering engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support. It will be less than a mile from existing Apple facilities.
Austin already is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees, representing the largest population of its workers outside of its headquarters.
The company also announced plans to expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Colorado over the next three years.
Starbucks expands delivery in US, China
NEW YORK — Starbucks is expanding delivery to more stores in the U.S. and China. The company says it will offer delivery from 2,000 U.S. stores by next summer through a partnership with UberEats.
In China, delivery will be offered from 2,000 stores in 30 cities by the end of this year, up from 150 stores at the end of September. Starbucks is partnering with delivery service Ele.me in that country. The company made the comments at an investor presentation Thursday in New York.
Delta expects 2019 profits to slow
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says its profit will rise next year though possibly not as much as was thought.
Meeting with investors in New York, the airline said Thursday that it will earn adjusted profit of $6 to $7 per share next year. The midpoint, $6.50, is below the $6.70 consensus of industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
Delta is spending $2 billion more on fuel this year than last, but oil prices began to drop again in early October. Delta expects its fuel bill to drop by $300 million next year compared with 2018.
CEO Ed Bastian says travel demand remains solid.
Delta is the largest carrier serving Charleston International based on boarding volume.
Feds: Fishermen had a good year
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government says U.S. commercial fishing generated more than $144 billion in sales in 2016, a total about in line with trends of recent years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Fisheries Economics of the United States report Thursday. The report states the $144.3 billion in sales from commercial fishing in 2016 was up about $100 million from the previous year.
The report states that the industry was boosted by growth in value of some economically critical species, including shrimp, sea scallops and lobsters. However, other big-money species such as Alaska pollock and pacific salmon were down from the previous year.
The report also says commercial fishing supported nearly 1.2 million jobs, a figure that is about in line with 2015, but slightly less than 2014.
Renault: no wrongdoing in pay flap
PARIS — Renault says an internal investigation has found no wrongdoing in the awarding of compensation to CEO Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted in Japan on charges of falsifying financial reports.
Following a board meeting, the French carmaker said Thursday that the preliminary results of a review of Ghosn's compensation for the years 2015-18 showed it was in compliance with French law.
Ghosn, Nissan's former chairman, was arrested last month in Japan. He and Nissan were charged Monday with violating financial laws by underreporting Ghosn's pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.
While he was fired at Nissan, Ghosn kept his position at Renault, though deputies are filling in during his absence. Renault's board said it does not have "information concerning Carlos Ghosn's defense."
Mortgage rates fall to 3-month low.
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest level in three months, an inducement to prospective home buyers in a haltingly recovering market.
Continued steep declines in the stock market pushed home borrowing rates lower, although they remain much higher than a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.63 percent from to 4.75 percent last week. The key rate stood at 3.93 percent a year ago.
The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans fell to 4.07 percent from 4.21 percent the previous week.