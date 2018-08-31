Stocks waver with US-Canada trade talks
NEW YORK — Stocks hardly budged Friday as the U.S. and Canada were unable to complete a trade deal, but the two sides intend to continue negotiating next week.
Energy companies slipped along with oil prices Friday and high-dividend stocks also fell. Technology companies and retailers made some modest gains. Trading was very light ahead of the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. on Monday.
Investors hoped the two countries would finish the outlines of a revamped NAFTA pact after the U.S. and Mexico announced a preliminary agreement Monday. Right before the markets closed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks will resume on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola buying Costa coffee chain
LONDON — Coca-Cola is hoping for a caffeine-fueled boost with the acquisition of British coffee chain Costa.
Costa is Britain's biggest coffee company, with over 2,400 coffee shops in the U.K. and another 1,400 in more than 30 countries, including around 460 in China, its second-biggest market. Coca-Cola said Friday it will buy the Costa brand from Whitbread for $5.1 billion in cash.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2019, comes on the heels of Coca-Cola's announcement earlier in August that it was buying a minority ownership stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount. Coca-Cola's other investments in recent years have included milk that is strained to have more protein and a push into sparkling water.
The move is Coca-Cola's latest diversification as health-conscious consumers, at least in America, move away from traditional soda.
Order targets access to retirement plans
CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Labor and Treasury departments to work to make it easier for small businesses to band together to offer retirement plans to their workers.
Trump signed an executive order requiring that the departments issue regulations to remove regulatory hurdles that keep small businesses from coming together to form what are called association retirement plans. He said the cost of administering 401(k)s and other plans discourages small businesses from making them available.
Most Americans use plans offered by their employers to save for retirement. But about one-third of all private-sector workers, and just under a quarter of all full-time workers in the private sector, lack access to workplace retirement plans, James Sherk, assistant to the president for domestic policy, told reporters Thursday.
The problem is more acute among businesses that employ fewer than 500 workers.
Papa John's founder sues company, board
NEW YORK — The founder of Papa John's has filed a lawsuit against the company, its board of directors and CEO in the latest twist in the drama surrounding the pizza chain.
John Schnatter filed the lawsuit in Delaware's Court of Chancery asking the court to help stop what he sees as irreparable harm being done to the company. Schnatter resigned in July as Papa John's chairman after a report that he used a racial slur during a media training session. But he remains the Louisville, Kentucky-based company's biggest shareholder.
The complaint filed Thursday is sealed but Schnatter's representatives say it alleges that CEO Steve Ritchie and the board of Papa John's International Inc. are harming the company by repeatedly breaching their duties.
Papa John's says Schnatter's lawsuit is without merit.
LinkedIn says it's fighting spy accounts
SAN FRANCISCO — LinkedIn says it's working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network. The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it's partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.
Reuters reported Friday that William Evanina, who directs the U.S. Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, says the U.S. government informed LinkedIn about China's "super aggressive" efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.
LinkedIn said earlier in August it found accounts were being misused to connect with LinkedIn members who work at political organizations. The company then said in a blog post Tuesday it has reason to believe "nation-state actors" were creating fake accounts.
China's foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes Evanina's allegations.
Eurozone jobless rate falls to decade low
LONDON — Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest level since the most acute phase of the global financial crisis a decade ago.
Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, revealed Friday that the unemployment rate in July was 8.2 percent. That was unchanged from the previous month's rate, which Eurostat revised down from 8.3 percent.
The rate is now the lowest since November 2008, when unemployment was soaring in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, the most symbolic moment of the financial crisis. Unemployment hit a peak of 12.1 percent in 2013 when the crisis, at least for the eurozone, morphed into a government debt crisis largely centered on Greece.
Eurostat said 16.82 million people were unemployed across the eurozone in July, down 82,000 on the previous month. Though the overall decline was widespread, there are still big disparities across the region. Some countries, like Germany, are operating at what economists term full employment, with the jobless rate only 3.4 percent. Others such as Spain and Italy have double-digit unemployment rates.