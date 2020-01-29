Stocks cede early gains, end mixed
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Wednesday after an early rally powered by strong gains in technology companies faded in the final minutes of trading.
The wobbly finish left the benchmark S&P 500 with a 0.1 percent loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of less than 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq composite inched 0.1 percent higher. Bond prices rose, pulling yields lower.
Investors continued to assess quarterly reports from big companies. Stocks barely budged after Federal Reserve announced it is leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a low level.
Fed leaves rate as is, calls virus a risk
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged at a low level Wednesday amid an economy that looks solid but faces potential global threats, including from China's viral outbreak.
The Fed sketched a mostly bright picture of the U.S. economy in a statement it released after its latest policy meeting. Yet it also cautioned that it would monitor the world economy, which could be slowed by China's coronavirus — a risk that chairman Jerome Powell mentioned at the start of a news conference. Stock and bond markets have gyrated in the past week over fears about the virus.
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that were typical during previous expansions. Powell and other Fed officials have indicated that they see that range as low enough to support faster growth and hiring.
The Fed's statement, which the 10 policymakers approved unanimously, was nearly identical to the one it issued in December, though it described consumer spending as rising at only a "moderate" rather than at a "strong" pace. That change likely reflects relatively modest spending by Americans over the holiday shopping season.
CEO of L Brands may step down
NEW YORK — The CEO of the parent for Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other stores is in talks to step down from the top post, according to a media report.
The Wall Street Journal also said Wednesday that L Brands is considering strategic options for Victoria's Secret that could include a full or partial sale of the lingerie business, citing people familiar with the matter.
The newspaper said L Brands is seeking to reach a decision on succession plans and a possible Victoria's Secret transaction "in the coming weeks," but there's no guarantee a deal will be made.
Randal Konik of Jefferies said in an analyst note that he agreed that a "fresh perspective would likely be a positive in 'righting the ship,'" but that there's still significant challenges ahead for Victoria's Secret, including increased competition and the brand relying heavily on promotions.
Billionaire Leslie Wexner is the longest-serving CEO of an S&P 500 company, having served as CEO for more than five decades. He founded what would eventually become L Brands in 1963 with one The Limited retail store, according to the company's website. Wexner owns approximately 16.71 percent of L Brands, according to FactSet.
Last year Wexner accused Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating "vast sums" of his fortune while managing his personal finances more than a decade ago. L Brands said Wednesday that it doesn't comment on rumors.
Pending home sales tumble in Dec.
WASHINGTON — Americans pulled back substantially on signing contracts to buy homes in December, a possible sign of mounting affordability challenges as prices are rising faster than incomes.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, plunged 4.9 percent last month to 103.2. Still, lower mortgage rates mean that contract signings were up 4.6 percent from December 2018.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 3.65 percent last week, down from 4.45 percent a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Cheaper borrowing costs helped boost demand for housing last year, but it also led to higher prices by the end of 2019 that could weigh on affordability going forward.
Contract signings fell last month in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West.
GE finances for 4th quarter impress
BOSTON — General Electric Co. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $728 million, which was down from the $761 million the company reported during the same period a year earlier but surpassing expectations.
The company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $26.24 billion in the period, also surpassing forecasts.
GE said it expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents per share.
McD's ends tough year on up note
CHICAGO — McDonald's wrapped up a tumultuous year on a high note after the company's CEO was ousted in November.
The burger giant said Wednesday it surpassed $100 billion in annual sales for the first time, and notched its highest same-store sales in more than a decade, with growth in all of its global regions.
Even as the company puts a rocky year behind it, potential hurdles have already emerged in 2020.
New CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald's has closed several hundred restaurants in China because of the new coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,974 Wednesday, surpassing the 5,327 in mainland China during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.
Kempczinski said 3,000 restaurants remain open in China. He said the outbreak is worrisome, but China only accounts for about 5 percent of the company's systemwide revenue. That's less exposure than Starbucks, which said 10 percent of its revenue comes from China.
Kempczinski said his top priority is improving U.S. customer traffic, which has been falling for more than a year. U.S. same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least 13 months — rose 5 percent in the fourth quarter, but that was driven by higher prices and delivery.
Facebook reports a strong 4th quarter
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook had a strong fourth quarter as it made more money on advertising and added more users despite challenges around regulation and efforts to fight election interference. It profit and revenue both handily surpassed expectations.
The company has had a rough couple of years and is under growing regulatory scrutiny around the world. In the U.S., it faces several government investigations for alleged anti-competitive behavior. Last August, it was fined $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations, the largest FTC fine ever for a technology company.
Facebook said Wednesday it earned $7.35 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier. Revenue rose 25 percent to $21.1 billion.
Facebook said that about 2.89 billion people use at least one of its services — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger — each month. About 2.26 billion people use one every day. The company said its main service had 2.5 billion monthly users at the end of the year, up 8 percent from a year earlier.
Microsoft plows ahead in cloud growth
SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft on Wednesday reported another solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, as it plows ahead in selling its cloud computing services to big businesses and the government.
The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, up 36 percent from the same period last year. Net income of $1.51 per share beat expectations. The software maker posted revenue of $36.9 billion in the October-December period, up 14% from last year and also beating forecasts.
Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini said in a note to investors Wednesday that Microsoft's Azure cloud computing business has been growing faster than the broader cloud market. Bellini said the company's Office 365 workplace software products also remain "front and center" as businesses look to transform their digital operations.
Tesla posts its 2nd straight profit
DETROIT — Record electric vehicle sales in the fourth quarter helped to push Tesla Inc. to its second-straight quarterly profit, giving bullish investors optimism that sustained black ink lies ahead.
The company said it made a net profit of $105 million from October through December, or 58 cents per share but still posted an annual loss.
The fourth-quarter earnings almost certainly will continue Tesla's meteoric stock appreciation. Shares rose 7 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $621.89.
The company said in its quarterly investor letter that it expects to "comfortably" exceed production of 500,000 vehicles at its factories in California and Shanghai.
Norfolk Southern's 4Q profit declines
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit declined 5 percent as the railroad hauled 9 percent less freight.
The company said Wednesday it made $666 million, or $2.55 per share, in the quarter. That's down from $702 million net income, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.
The railroad's revenue fell 7 percent to $2.69 billion in the period, which met forecasts.
"Norfolk Southern's strong financial performance in a year of macroeconomic headwinds is underpinned by the hard work of our team to expeditiously implement productivity initiatives throughout the year," CEO Jim Squires said.
Norfolk Southern cut its expenses 5 percent to $1.73 billion in the quarter. The railroad is in the midst of reforming its operations to operate on a tighter schedule and move more freight with fewer workers.
Buffett's firm to sell newspapers
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said Wednesday.
The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Among the daily papers are the Florence Morning News in South Carolina, as well as the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media's real estate.
Lee has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018.
Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett said he and business partner Charlie Munger have long admired Lee. Berkshire is providing about $576 million in long-term, 9 percent financing to Lee, which Lee will use to pay for the properties and refinance Lee's $400 million in existing debt. Berkshire will be Lee's sole lender after the deal closes.
Germany raises its growth forecast
BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday modestly raised its economic growth forecast for the country this year to 1.1 percent.
Germany's economy, Europe's biggest, has grown for 10 consecutive years but last year's 0.6 percent growth was the weakest since 2013. In October, the government predicted growth this year of 1 percent.
The economy was supported last year by private spending, but export growth slowed and manufacturing was weak.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.