Stocks falter late in the session; Charlotte lands Credit Karma corporate office

Stocks cede an early gain, end lower
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a listless day of trading May 25 with a modest pullback for the major U.S. stock indexes, giving back some of the market's gains after a solid start to the week.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline. Technology and communication stocks eked out gains, as did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.
Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses.
Investors continue to weigh the economic recovery's progress against lingering concerns about inflation.
"Of course they're still elevated, but fears of inflation seem to have come off the boil a little bit here," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.
NC nabs E. Coast HQ for Credit Karma
CHARLOTTE — Personal finance technology company Credit Karma will create 600 new jobs in North Carolina's largest city by putting its East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, the company announced May 25.
Credit Karma, which is best known for offering free credit scores, already has an employment presence in Charlotte. It now plans to invest over $13 million to create an engineering hub there, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said.
Salaries for the new positions, which include analysts, software engineers and management, will average $156,600 annually, or more than twice the Mecklenburg County average wage, the release said.
The San Francisco-based company, which also offers banking, identity theft protection and assistance with loans and credit cards, currently employs nearly 200 workers in the Queen City, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The company looked at a dozen areas for its next headquarters, CEO Kenneth Lin said. He said the talent pool is in Charlotte is "unrivaled" because so many financial companies are concentrated there.
City Councilman Tariq Bokhari, executive director of the Carolina Fintech Hub, said Charlotte now has more than 60 financial technology companies.
Consumers felt less upbeat in May
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Consumer confidence ticked down slightly in May but remains nearly as high as its been since the pandemic began.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April's 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began.
The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 144.3 from 131.9. Although the percentage of consumers surveyed claiming that business conditions are "good" fell slightly from 19.4 percent to 18.7 percent, those claiming conditions are "bad" declined more, from 24.5 percent in April to 21.8 percent in May.
Consumers' assessment of the labor market also improved as the percentage of consumers saying jobs are "plentiful" climbed from 36.3 percent to 46.8 percent. Those saying that jobs are hard to get fell to 12.2% from 14.7%. Unemployment claims have fallen to pandemic lows each week for the past the month.
The Conference Board's expectations index, based on consumers' short-term views for income, business and the job market, fell to 99.1 in May, from 107.9 in April.
US cuts Mexico's air safety rating
WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators have downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration said May 25 it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group.
The downgrade means that U.S. airlines won't be able to sell tickets on flights operated by Mexican airlines, a setback that will mainly hit Delta Air Lines, which has a partnership with Aeromexico.
Delta said its own service to Mexico is not affected by the downgrade, and it will continue to operate all its flights there normally. Delta might have to issue new tickets, however, to customers who used Delta to book a flight operated by Aeromexico.
The FAA said it will increase scrutiny of Mexican flights to the United States, but the downgrade does not immediately affect current flights.
The FAA decision to lower Mexico from "Category 1" to "Category 2" puts it in a group of countries that includes Bangladesh, Pakistan and Thailand.
GM to support union at new battery sites
DETROIT — General Motors now says it will support efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize employees at two U.S. electric vehicle battery factories that it’s building in Ohio and Tennessee with a joint venture partner.
The company’s statement Tuesday departs from GM’s past stance that the joint venture called Ultium LLC would decide on a bargaining strategy.
But it falls into line with President Joe Biden’s promise to create good-paying union jobs in the transition from combustion vehicles to electric. It also comes after the UAW has made strong public statements that GM and crosstown rival Ford have a moral obligation to pay top union wages at joint venture battery plants.
German GDP slumps but optimism up
BERLIN — Germany's economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter amid coronavirus lockdown measures, according to statistics released Tuesday, but a leading indicator showed that businesses' optimism is rising as the pace of vaccinations increases.
The Federal Statistical Office said that the first quarter gross domestic product in Germany, Europe's largest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners, dropped by 1.8 percent over the fourth quarter of 2020, according to figures adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar factors. The office's preliminary estimate had been a drop of 1.7 percent.
GDP was down 3.4 percent over the same quarter last year, when the pandemic was just starting to take hold, according to price adjusted figures, and 3.1 percent when adjusted for both price and calendar factors.
According to the closely-watched monthly survey from Munich's Ifo institute, sentiment among German managers has followed with a considerable improvement. The agency's index of business climate rose to 99.2 points in May from 96.6 points in April, its highest value since May 2019.
"The finally accelerating vaccination rollout, as well as first steps in the reopening of the economy, have clearly boosted optimism," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.