Stocks falter after late morning slump; big Wall St. bank snapping up E*Trade

S&P spins lower in choppy trading
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks spun lower in a dizzying day of trading Thursday as worries about the viral outbreak that started in China knocked the S&P 500 off its record high.
The market had started the day off higher following another round of stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, but it slumped suddenly in the late morning. The S&P 500 was down as much as 1.3% at one point, Treasury yields fell and the price of gold rose, before the moves moderated in the afternoon.
Market watchers said they didn't see one clear trigger for the movements, which were reminiscent of the market's sudden shifts during the height of the U.S.-China trade war, when stocks would swing sharply following tweets from President Donald Trump.
"You have this push and pull between good U.S. economic data and coronavirus fears," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "You're playing that back and forth, almost as you were during the trade war, where people were reacting to changes minute by minute."
Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade
NEW YORK — Investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it would buy the online brokerage E*Trade for roughly $13 billion, one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the financial crisis.
The deal also is the latest chapter in Morgan Stanley's transformation from the scrappy, deal-doing, stock-trading investment bank to a more well-rounded financial firm now more reliant on its asset and wealth management businesses.
E*Trade CEO Mike Pizzi will continue to run the firm once it becomes a division within Morgan Stanley.
Under CEO James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has shifted into new, more universal financial services that can bring in steady revenue when the more traditional parts of the bank's business — trading and advising clients — slow down or suffer in difficult markets.
Discount brokers like E*Trade have engaged in a vicious fight for customers since late last year, when Charles Schwab announced that it would eliminate the fees it charges customers for trades. Weeks later, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. said they would merge, creating a massive rival for E*Trade, which oversees $360 billion in assets and has 5.2 million customers.
Domino's delivers on its quarterly profit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino's Pizza delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter despite increasing competition from food delivery companies like DoorDash.
The company — which has 17,000 stores worldwide — said Thursday that its fourth quarter earnings rose 16 percent to $129.3 million. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $3.13 per share, beating Wall Street's forecast of $2.98 per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Domino's U.S. same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — rose 3.4 percent for the quarter, which also beat forecasts for 2.4% growth. Still, it was the fifth consecutive quarter that Domino's same-store sales were lower than the prior year. It reported 6.7 percent same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Domino's is rapidly building new stores to crowd out competitors like Papa John's and ensure quick delivery times. During the fourth quarter, Domino's opened 492 net new stores worldwide; it opened 1,106 net new stores in 2019. But some investors have been concerned that those stores are stealing share from other Domino's locations.
Kia is recalls some SUVs and vans
DETROIT — Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.
The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006-2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007-2009. Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.
The company says in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into the antilock brake control computer and cause an electrical short and possible fires. Kia has reports of seven fires, but no injuries. The problem can happen even if the engine is turned off.
Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical junction box to stop power from going to the brake computer when the engine is off. The recall is expected to start April 10.
Major casino resort hack affects 10M
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has confirmed the company was hacked after a report was released detailing information from more than 10 million former hotel guests was compromised.
ZDNet released a report Wednesday revealing 10,683,188 guests were affected after the company's cloud server was hacked, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
MGM Resorts declined to confirm the actual number of affected guests because the data included duplicates.
Someone had gained unauthorized access to certain information including guest names, phone numbers, drivers license and passport information, MGM Resorts said in a statement. No financial, payment card or password data was involved, the company said.
UBS' next CEO is digital-savvy
GENEVA — Swiss bank UBS announced Thursday the appointment of a new chief executive who has experience in developing digital business in finance.
Zurich-based company said that Ralph Hamers, who is currently the head of Dutch bank ING Group, will join the board on Sept. 1 and start in his new position on Nov. 1.
He will take over from Sergio Ermotti, who was expected to step down after almost nine years. During his time at the helm, he restructured a bank badly hit by the financial crisis and scandals into a firm more focused on wealth management.
UBS chairman Axel Weber called Hamers "a seasoned and well-respected banker with proven expertise in digital transformation. As the industry undergoes fundamental change, Ralph is the person to lead UBS's continued transformation."
Home loan rates edge higher for weekWASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week but they remain far below year-ago levels, which has provided a boost to home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan rose to 3.49 pecent from 3.47 percent last week. That is down from 4.35 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage also increased slightly, to 2.99 percent from 2.97 percent.
Fears about the economic impact of China's viral outbreak have caused investors to snap up U.S. Treasury securities, often seen as a safe haven in the event of an economic downturn. That has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sharply lower this year. Mortgage rates typically follow the yield on the 10-year note.