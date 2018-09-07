Stocks fall on trade, rate worries
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he may intensify his trade battle with China. A strong jobs report also pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates.
The S&P 500 bounced between modest gains and losses in an up-and-down day, but its most decisive move was downward after Trump said he's ready to impose tariffs on essentially every good that's imported from China. That helped push the S&P 500 to its fourth straight loss.
The United States has already imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports, with Beijing quickly following suit, and investors worry about how high the total will rise. The concern is that escalating tariffs will drag down corporate profits and economic growth.
Report: Verizon media chief may leave
NEW YORK — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Verizon's media and advertising chief, Tim Armstrong, is in talks to leave.
Armstrong came to Verizon as part of its purchase of AOL in 2015 and began overseeing Yahoo as well after Verizon bought it in 2017. He was tasked with growing Verizon's ad business in a challenge to Facebook and Google, but that business has been struggling and remains one of Verizon's less profitable divisions.
Armstrong was one of Google's early employees and was key to developing its digital ad business before moving to AOL in 2009.
The Journal report cited unidentiified people familiar with the talks. Verizon said it doesn't comment on rumors and speculation.
Telecoms have been buying content makers to diversify as the wireless industry slows.
Tesla CEO video hurts stock
SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. fell more than 6 percent early Friday after the CEO appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview and the company's accounting chief left after a month on the job.
CEO Elon Musk appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" overnight. About two hours into the podcast, which can be seen on YouTube, Musk inhales from what the host says is a combined marijuana-tobacco joint, which Rogan notes is legal. Rogan passes the joint to Musk, who also takes a sip of whiskey.
Shortly after smoking, Musk looks at his phone and laughs, telling Rogan he was getting texts from friends asking why he was smoking weed during the interview. Later Musk says he doesn't notice any effect from the joint, which he claims he rarely smokes.
As the video gained traction, more news hit: Early Friday, the company announced that its chief accounting officer resigned after a month on the job, citing public attention and the fast pace of the post.
Housing pledge broken, NC jury says
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina jury says a developer broke promises to build affordable housing on land purchased at below market value in a historically black neighborhood.
The Charlotte Observer reported on the lawsuit between developer StoneHunt LLC and the Cherry Community Organization in Charlotte. The lawsuit says the group sold land at below market value to Stonehunt, which agreed in 2004 to build affordable housing for senior, disabled or low-income tenants in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.
StoneHunt built homes reserved for people older than 55, but that didn't satisfy the agreement's requirement of disabled tenant or income-restricted units. The group won about $1.6 million against StoneHunt in July. Court records say the company then filed for bankruptcy.
Hotel workers in Chicago picket
CHICAGO — Workers picketed outside several downtown Chicago hotels as housekeepers, servers, cooks and others participate in a strike as part of an effort to get better benefits.
The Friday walkout was planned for 25 hotels and comes after members of the hotel workers' union, Unite Here Local 1, voted to authorize a strike amid contract negotiations. Their current contract expired Aug. 31.
The union says better health care coverage is among the demands. Workers say they deserve higher wages, more manageable workloads and sick days to see doctors.
BA travelers' card details hacked
LONDON — British Airways is promising to compensate customers after reporting a major hack of its website that compromised credit card information of roughly 380,000 travelers.
CEO Alex Cruz said Friday the company is "100 percent committed" to compensating customers whose financial information was stolen. He said the company had been hit by a "very sophisticated malicious criminal attack."
He said enough information was stolen to allow criminals to use credit card information for illicit purposes, and that police are investigating.
The company's mobile app was also breached, officials said.
British Airways revealed the hack Thursday night and began notifying customers. Customers who booked on the company website from Aug. 21 until Sept. 5 may have been affected.
The hack was not discovered until Sept. 5 and has now been resolved, officials said.