Apple soars as energy, industrials sag
NEW YORK — Apple surged to its biggest gain in a year and a half Wednesday and drew closer to $1 trillion in value after it reported stronger iPhone sales and rising prices. But losses for energy and industrial companies left major stock indexes lower.
Already the most valuable company in the U.S., Apple was the biggest gainer of any S&P 500 stock Wednesday and the technology giant finished at another record high. That made up for a lot of losses elsewhere in the market.
Investors were following reports that the Trump administration is considering a higher tax rate on Chinese imports. Energy and materials companies fell with the price of oil and metals and car companies also declined.
As expected, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but suggested it's likely to raise rates again in September. High-dividend stocks like consumer products makers sank as bond yields increased. Automakers fell as they reported their monthly sales.
Tesla ramp up triggers massive loss
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla Inc. burned through $739.5 million in cash last quarter as it geared up a factory to crank out more electric cars, leading to a $717.5 million net loss.
The company says it lost $4.22 per share as revenue grew 43 percent to just over $4 billion from April through June.
Adjusted for stock-based compensation, the company lost $3.06 per share. That was worse than Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a $2.88 loss.
The net loss more than doubled from the same quarter a year ago.
Tesla spent millions as it reached a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June. Cash from Model 3 sales is key to holding off more borrowing. CEO Elon Musk has promised a net profit in the third and fourth quarters.
Wells to pay $2.1B for bubble role
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo is agreeing to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble and subsequent financial crisis.
The amount is smaller than fines paid by Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and other big banks in the years following the financial crisis to settle similar allegations.
Wells Fargo is one of the last remaining big banks to settle charges related to its role in the subprime mortgage crisis.
The fine is unrelated to the more recent scandals that have plagued Wells, such as the opening of millions of fake accounts for customers without their authorization in order to meet unrealistic sales quotas.
Boeing plans site in Boston area
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Aerospace manufacturing giant Boeing has decided to expand its presence in Massachusetts.
The company has agreed to lease about 100,000-square-feet in a planned Cambridge office building. The Boston Globe reported the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is going to build the space next to a transportation hub.
Boeing said it will be the local home of its new subsidiary, Aurora Flight Sciences, which develops unmanned aircraft technology. It was also serve as a new Aerospace and Autonomy Center for the company.
The building will be 343,000-square-feet, and is part of a $2 billion complex planned for the area.
Survey: US firms added 219,000 jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 219,000 jobs in July, a private survey found, a robust total that suggests employers are still able to find the workers they need despite the low unemployment rate.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring was led by health care providers, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturers. July's figure was up from 181,000 in June and is enough to lower the already-low jobless rate of 4 percent over time.
Tax cuts and greater government spending are accelerating the economy's expansion. Growth reached an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the April-June quarter, the fastest in four years. The pickup comes as the economic expansion enters its tenth year, the second-longest in U.S. history.
The report arrives two days before the government releases the official monthly employment figures. Economists forecast that Friday's jobs report will show employers added 190,000 jobs, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.
The unemployment rate is projected to slip to 3.9 percent, near an 18-year low.
Construction spending fell 1.1% in June
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.1 percent in June, the biggest decline in more than a year as spending on public construction dropped at the highest rate in more than five years.
The decline in June brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted $1.32 trillion, 6.1 percent higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department said. June's decline was partly offset by an upward revision of May's figure to 1.3 percent from 0.4 percent.
Despite the June declines, analysts expect construction spending to contribute to overall growth in the economy this year, particularly as the market for existing homes remains tight.
Growth pace slows at US factories
WASHINGTON — U.S. factories grew at a slower pace in July, but American industry remains healthy despite growing concern about trade conflicts.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its manufacturing index slipped last month to 58.1 from 60.2 in June. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 23-month winning streak. Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in July, led by textile mills and makes of electronic equipment, appliances and components.
New orders, production and new export orders all grew more slowly in July. Factories stepped up hiring last month.
Manufacturers are coping with labor shortages and supply disruptions connected to ongoing trade disputes with China, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Among other things, U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are raising costs for many manufacturers.
Feds: GE worker swiped trade secrets
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. — Federal prosecutors say an engineer at General Electric's upstate New York turbine manufacturing plant has been charged with stealing the company's trade secrets. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Wednesday 55-year-old Xiaoqing Zheng removed electronic files with company trade secrets involving its turbine technologies and hid data files in a digital photograph of a sunset. FBI agents arrested Zheng earlier Wednesday at his home near GE's Schenectady turbine plant.