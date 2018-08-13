Stocks fall as Turkey woes continue
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell further Monday as Turkey's central bank was unable to stop a steep plunge in the nation's currency. That's helping to push the dollar higher, hurting big exporters.
Stocks are coming off their worst losses in a month as investors worry about financial and economic upheaval in Turkey and the possibility it will spread to other countries. Asian markets fell overnight, while European markets were slightly lower.
Global markets skidded Friday as investors worried that financial distress in Turkey could affect the international banking system and the broader economy. Many analysts say that isn't likely, but it's caused sharp losses for stocks.
On Monday Turkey's central bank announced measures to help that country's banks, but the Turkish lira and Turkey's stock market continued to slide.
The lira has been tumbling as investors question whether the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can cope with problems including the weakening currency and a diplomatic spat with Washington that has resulted in higher U.S. tariffs.
Erdogan has ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, which can slow economic growth, but independent analysts say higher rates are urgently needed to stabilize the country's currency. Erdogan's refusal is one of several factors worrying investors.
Investors also backed away from Argentina's stock market. The Argentinian peso sank to an all-time low amid investor caution and a local corruption scandal involving former government officials.
CEO: Saudi may take Tesla private
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.
Musk says in a blog posted Monday that most of the funding would be in stock rather than debt. Investors who don't want to stay with a private company would be paid $420 per share. Musk says he expects that one third of shareholders would sell.
Musk says he left a meeting with wealth fund officials July 31 with no question that the deal could be closed. That's why he tweeted on Aug. 7 that funding had been secured. Musk wrote that since Aug. 7, the fund's managing director has expressed support subject to due diligence.
Experts say the deal remains on shaky ground.
Wrangler owner to shed denim unit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The clothing company that makes Wrangler and Lee jeans is breaking off its denim division to focus on its fast-growing outdoor and activewear business.
Consumers are swapping out jeans for yoga pants and other active wear, and that can be seen clearly at VF.
In the most recent quarter, revenue from activewear surged 25 percent and outdoor revenue rose 6 percent. Revenue from denim increased 3 percent.
The company expects 6 percent to 8 percent revenue growth in its outdoor business this fiscal year and 13 percent to 14 percent growth in its active division. Revenue in denim is expected to be flat, VF Corp. said last month.
The company said Monday that it expects the tax-free spin-off of its denim business to generate annual revenue of $2.5 billion.
The yet-to-be-named outdoor and activewear division, which includes The North Face and Timberland, Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie, is expected to generate annual revenue of around $11 billion.
That division will move from North Carolina to the Denver area in the next year. The new, company that operates the denim and also its outlet businesses, called NewCo, will remain in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. It still needs final approval from board members.
CBO: Economy to grow at 3.1% in '18
WASHNGTON — The U.S. economy is projected to grow by 3.1 percent this year, as more government spending and tax cuts help propel an expansion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
But the robust run of growth may stall as early as next year, with the U.S. economy expected to slow down in 2019 and during the following decade once temporary government policies expire, according to the nonpartisan CBO's report.
Economic growth will slow to 2.4 percent in 2019 and to 1.7 percent in 2020, staying at about that level over the next decade, CBO projected
If the CBO's numbers prove correct, U.S. economic growth will have jumped from 2.6 percent in 2017 to 3.1 percent in 2018. Those numbers mark a significant improvement over the aftermath of the Great Recession, which saw an annual growth rate of around a tepid 2.2 percent.
"There is an acceleration of growth that is significant," said Allen Sinai, chief economist and strategist at Decision Economics. "A year or so ago, 3.1 percent in annual growth did not look doable. But it has happened."
The CBO's report suggests the economy is being temporarily juiced, in part due to a large government spending package passed this spring and the Republican tax law passed last fall, which has many provisions set to expire before the end of the decade.
Virgin vocal over Heathrow's long waits
LONDON — Virgin Atlantic has joined British Airways in criticizing long waiting times at passport control at Heathrow Airport, releasing figures showing that the Border Force hit its target for processing passengers from outside the European Economic Area on just one day in July.
Virgin says passengers are "frustrated" as waits of more than two hours are becoming the norm. The Border Force target is to process 95 percent of passengers within 45 minutes.
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye has called on the government to allow visitors from low-risk countries such as the United States and Canada to use the same electronic border gates that European Union citizens can access.
The Home Office says delays were caused by a computer failure and the arrival of large numbers of vulnerable adults and children.