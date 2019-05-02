Energy, tech pull US stocks lower
NEW YORK — Energy stocks led a broad slide on Wall Street on Thursday as oil and gas prices fell, handing the market its second straight loss.
Losses in technology and communications stocks also helped power the sell-off, offsetting gains in health care and real estate companies. Banks also rose, getting a boost from rising bond yields, which allow lenders to charge higher interest on loans.
The market's downward tilt came as investors continued to weigh remarks on Wednesday by the head of the Federal Reserve that appeared to dim prospects for an interest rate cut this year.
"You got a continuation of what you saw yesterday," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "You saw stock market weakness, you saw bond yields rising and you saw the Fed funds futures continuing to shift away from pricing in a rate cut in the near future."
Tesla raising cash after tough 1Q
PALO ALTO, Calif. — A week after posting a huge first quarter loss and saying the company needs to raise cash, Tesla is doing just that and CEO Elon Musk will buy $10 million worth of stock in an $1.5 billion offering of shares and convertible notes.
Tesla said Thursday that it's offering $650 million of common stock and $1.35 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2024 in two separate offerings.
The company anticipates gross proceeds of about $2.3 billion, before discounts and expenses.
Last week, Tesla reported its cash balance at the end of the first quarter shrunk by $1.5 billion since December, to $2.2 billion. Musk said during a conference call that Tesla might need to raise capital again.
Tesla lost $702.1 million in the first quarter, among the company's worst quarters in the past two years. Its sales tumbled 31% in the period. Musk predicted another loss in the second quarter but said Tesla would be back in the black in the third quarter.
Beyond Meat more than doubles in IPO
NEW YORK — Investors have a big appetite for fake meat.
The shares of Beyond Meat, the purveyor of plant-based burgers and sausages, more than doubled Thursday in its Nasdaq debut. It's the first pure-play maker of vegan "meat" to go public, according to Renaissance Capital, which researches and tracks IPOs.
Beyond Meat raised about $240 million selling 9.6 million shares at $25 each. Those shares rose 163% to close at $65.75.
The 10-year-old company has attracted celebrity investors like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio and buzz for placing its products in burger joints like Carl's Jr. It sells to 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants and schools in the U.S., Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom and Israel.
Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the IPO timing is right because the company wants to expand overseas. He also wants consumers to be able to buy shares since they have fueled the company's growth.
Still, Beyond Meat has never made an annual profit, losing $30 million last year. It's also facing serious competition from other "new meat" companies like Impossible Foods and traditional players like Tyson Foods. Tyson recently sold a stake in Beyond Meat because it plans to develop its own alternative meat.
Productivity rises at solid rate
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at a solid 3.6% rate in the first three months of this year, the strongest quarterly gain in more than four years and a hopeful sign that a long stretch of weak productivity gains may be coming to an end.
The Labor Department says the first quarter increase in productivity was more than double the 1.3% rate of gain in the fourth quarter. Labor costs actually fell in the first quarter, dropping at an annual rate of 0.9%, indicating that tight labor markets are not creating unwanted wage and inflation pressures.
If it continues, an uptick in productivity would be good news for President Donald Trump and his goal of achieving sustained economic growth above 3%. Productivity is a key factor determining an economy's growth potential.
Mortgages decline after weeks of gains
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increases, giving a boost to prospective home buyers during the spring sales season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.14% from 4.20% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.55%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.60% from 3.64% last week.
Exxon plans $2B expansion in Texas
HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil says it plans to spend $2 billion to expand a chemicals plant next to the Houston Ship Channel and that the project will create 2,000 temporary construction jobs.
The company said Thursday it will build a new unit at the Baytown plant to make chemical compounds that give plastics more elasticity and flexibility, and produce ingredients used in engine and industrial oils. Exxon says the facility should begin operating in 2022.
CEO Darren Woods says the expansion will help Exxon take advantage of its oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.
The company believes global demand for chemicals will grow faster than demand for energy over the next 20 years.
VW earnings upbeat despite scandal costs
FRANKFURT, Germany — German automaker Volkswagen saw its profit slip in the first quarter as the company set aside $1.1 billion for legal risks related to its 2015 diesel scandal.
The company nevertheless showed that it was holding its own against the headwinds buffeting the global auto industry, reporting improved earnings at its main Volkswagen unit and stronger profit margins across the group's 12 brands. A strong sales mix, with more-profitable vehicles taking a bigger slice, boosted earnings.
After-tax profit fell to $3.41 billion. Group sales revenue rose 3.1% even though the total number of vehicles sold declined.
A key measure of profitability — the profit margin on sales — rose to 8.1% from 7.2% in the year-earlier period. The figure exceeds the company's targeted margin range of 6.5% to 7.5%.
VZ finance chief Frank Witter said it was a "very strong first quarter" and "to an extent better actually better than we expected."