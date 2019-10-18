Stocks end lower; S&P up for week
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 index closed out an uneven week of trading on Wall Street with its second straight weekly gain, even though stock indexes ended lower Friday.
Technology companies led the slide, which erased the major U.S. indexes' gains from the day before. Communication services, industrials and health care stocks also fell, outweighing gains in real estate companies, banks and elsewhere in the market.
All told, the S&P 500 ended the week with a gain of 0.5 percent. Last week, it notched a 0.6 pecent increase.
Investors continued to focus on company earnings reports. They're searching for a clearer picture on the impact that the trade war between the U.S. and China is having on corporate profits and the broader economy.
"To some extent, the bleeding's stopped, but now you need to figure out how healthy the patient is," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "Earnings help with that, and economic data that we receive over the next couple of months will help with that."
New drinks fuel Coke in quarter
ATLANTA — Coca-Cola reported strong third quarter sales Friday as it makes strides with new drinks like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee and no-sugar drinks.
Revenue jumped 8 percent to $9.51 billion, edging out Wall Street expectations for $9.48 billion, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Coke also reported net income of $2.59 billion, or 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share, which is in line with projections from industry analysts.
The Atlanta company continues to book double-digit volume growth with drinks like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coke also experienced double-digit growth in 7.5-oz. mini cans.
The company announced that Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Energy Cherry, a flavor exclusive to the U.S., and their zero-calorie counterparts will be available in 12-oz. cans nationwide starting in January. Coke said that the launch is part of its ongoing effort to keep pace with the changing and diversifying tastes of consumers.
China slowdown deepens, felt globally
BEIJING — China's economic growth slowed to a new three-decade low amid a tariff war with Washington, adding to a deepening slump that is weighing on global growth.
The world's second-largest economy grew by 6% over a year ago, down from the previous quarter's 6.2%. The International Monetary Fund cited the U.S.-Chinese trade fight as a factor in this week's decision to cut its 2019 global growth forecast.
Also, the IMF and the World Bank are appealing to their member countries to resolve widening disagreements on trade and other issues.
Heartburn drug Zantac pulled in US, Canada
NEW YORK — Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.
The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug. The Food and Drug Administration has said consumers should consider taking another heartburn medicine in the meantime.
AmEx 3Q profits climb by 8%
NEW YORK — American Express said its third-quarter profits rose by 8 percent as its credit card members increased their spending and more carried a balance.
The New York-based company earned a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. The results came in slightly above estimates of $2.07 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
AmEx card members spent more on their cards this quarter, and the company was able to grow customers despite raising the annual fees on its cards in recent months. AmEx customers spent $308.2 billion on its cards last quarter worldwide, up from $294.7 billion a year earlier.
AmEx earns most of its money by charging a fee to merchants for each transaction to accept its cards. The fee varies by merchant size and industry, but the average rate AmEx charged to accept its cards last quarter was 2.39 percent.
To drive revenue in the face of increased competition, American Express has been shifting away from its traditional charge card business model — where the balance needs to be paid off entirely at the end of each month — to a model that encourages more card members to keep a balance. While that allows AmEx to collect interest on those balances, it also puts AmEx more at risk if customers don't repay or fall behind.
Google affiliate tests drone deliveries in Va.
NEW YORK — A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver customers' Walgreens purchases in a test being run in a Virginia town.
Wing, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, received federal approval earlier this year to make commercial deliveries by drone. It was the first drone company to receive the approval in the U.S., beating out Amazon's Prime Air.
Wing partnered with Walgreens to perform the tests that began Friday in Christiansburg, Virginia. Walgreens customers in the town will be able to order from a list of more than 100 items and get them delivered to their doors by drones.
The drones will start with a flying radius of about 4 miles from Wing's distribution facility in Christiansburg.
Wing has also launched tests in Australia and Helsinki, Finland.
J&J recalls powder over asbestos
WASHINGTON — Johnson & Johnson on Friday recalled a single batch of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recalled lot consists of 33,000 bottles that were distributed last year.
J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle during routine testing and notified the company on Thursday. J&J said it immediately began investigating with the FDA.
The recalled lot of 22-ounce bottles is #22318RB. Consumers who have a bottle from that lot should stop using it; refunds are available through the company's website .
J&J said it was checking where the bottles were shipped, if the tested bottle is counterfeit or authentic and whether the sample might have been contaminated during testing.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its baby talcum powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to inhaling asbestos fibers.