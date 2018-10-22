Banks help extend losing streak
NEW YORK — Banks led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Monday as an early rally faded, giving the benchmark S&P 500 index its fourth straight loss.
Health care and energy stocks also helped pull the market lower, outweighing gains by technology and consumer-focused stocks. Crude oil prices eked out a small gain after spending most of the day in the red.
The latest losses came as traders geared up for a busy week of company earnings reports that should help answer how Corporate America is coping with rising interest rates, inflation and the impact of global trade disputes.
"The earnings results have the potential to stabilize the market, but what investors are really keen on hearing from companies is what the sustainability of the earnings outlook is, especially in light of the concerns of the potential impact from tariffs," said Laura Kane, head of Investment Themes Americas at UBS Wealth Management Research.
CBS chair leaves for health reasons
NEW YOKK — CBS Corp. says that Richard Parsons, its interim chairman, has resigned from its board because of illness.
The media company named Strauss Zelnick, another media industry leader, as his replacement.
CBS named Parsons interim chairman in September as it tried to reshape itself following the ouster of its longtime chief Les Moonves.
Parsons said in a statement Sunday that he was already dealing with multiple myeloma when he joined the board, but "unanticipated complications have created additional new challenges" and that his doctors have advised he cut back on his commitments to ensure recovery.
His successor, Zelnick, currently serves as CEO and chairman of interactive entertainment company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Musk: transit tunnel almost ready
HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Elon Musk says he's planning to offer the public free rides through a tunnel he bored under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.
In a series of tweets Sunday, Musk said the tunnel is almost complete and there will be an opening event on the night of Dec. 10 and free rides for the public the next day.
The tunnel runs about 2 miles under the streets of Hawthorne, where Musk's SpaceX headquarters is located.
Musk has described a system in which vehicles or people pods are moved on electrically powered platforms called skates at speeds up to 155 mph. He wants to build a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a Metro subway line and Dodger Stadium.
Netflix to borrow to pay video bills
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix plans to borrow another $2 billion to help pay for the exclusive series and movies that its management credits for helping its video streaming service reel in millions of new subscribers during the past five years.
The additional debt load announced Monday isn't a surprise. Netflix needs more cash because it has been spending more money than its business generates since its expansion into original programming with the 2013 release of "House of Cards."
Netflix expects to burn through $3 billion this year. The $2 billion that Netflix plans to raise in a bond offering will be lopped onto it existing debt of $11.8 billion.
The borrowing binge appears to be paying off. Netflix has gained 93 million subscribers since September 2013, including 7 million in the past quarter.
Hasbro has a weak third quarter
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro, wrestling with the demise of Toys R Us and elusive shoppers spending a lot more on high-tech gadgets, fell well short of third-quarter expectations Monday.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island, toy maker will absorb charges of as much as $60 million next quarter as it cuts jobs.
Mattel, Hasbro's rival, said in July that it would cut more than 2,200 jobs. Both toy makers have acknowledged they've been hurt this year by the shuttering of Toys R Us stores, the largest independent toy seller in the world.
"The lost Toys "R'' Us revenues are impacting many markets around the world, notably the U.S., Europe, Australia and Asia," said Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. "The volume of product liquidated in the second quarter had a near-term impact on the third quarter sell through and shipments. We are successfully managing retail inventory and it is down significantly in the U.S. and in Europe, where we are aggressively working to clear excess inventory by year end."
In the most recent quarter, revenue dropped 12 percent partly because of lost sales of its products at Toys R Us stores in the U.S., Europe and the Asia Pacific region.
Hasbro Inc.'s third-quarter earnings slipped to $263.9 million, or $2.06 per share. Adjusted for pretax gains, per-share earnings were $1.93, far below Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of $2.24, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $1.57 billion also missed analyst expectations for $1.71 billion. Hasbro experienced a 24 percent drop in international revenue, with Europe falling 29 percent, Latin America slipping 16 percent and the Asia Pacific region declining 14 percent.
Tablets and smartphones have become the most desired toys in many households, and that is taking a toll on the sale of more traditional playthings.
Sales fell for Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers products in the quarter, but Hasbro did put up some very strong numbers in the same period last year thanks to new My Little Pony and Transformers movies.
Another exec joins Facebook exodus
SAN FRANCISCO — A co-founder of Facebook's virtual-reality division is joining the exodus of executives to leave the company after striking it rich in lucrative sales of their startups.
Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe disclosed his decision to leave Facebook in a tweet posted Monday. His departure comes 2½ years after Facebook parted ways with Oculus' other co-founder, Palmer Luckey.
Both Iribe and Luckey joined Facebook in 2014 after selling Oculus to the company for $2 billion. Iribe had been Oculus' CEO until 2016 when he shifted to a lower-ranking job in the virtual reality division.
In April, WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum left Facebook four years after selling the messaging app. Last month Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and co-founder Mike Krieger bolted .
Fiat selling parts unit in $7B deal
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced the sale of its auto components division to Japanese automotive component supplier Calsoni Kansei Corporation in a deal valued at $7 billion.
FCA said Monday that the Magneti Marelli sale would create the world's seventh-largest components maker with greater geographical reach, scale and financial strength, encompassing 200 facilities in Europe, Japan, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The statement said new entity will be called Magneti Marelli CK Holdings, and would build on the strength of the companies' complementary product lines.
FCA chief Mike Manley said Magneti Marelli would remain one of Fiat Chrysler's most important business partners. The spinoff of Magneti Marelli had been long planned, as part of late CEO Sergio Marchionne's strategy to unlock shareholder value.