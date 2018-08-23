Banks, energy firms weigh on indexes
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks capped another day of listless trading with a slight loss Thursday as a slide in banks and industrial companies offset solid gains for the technology sector.
Home builders also declined following new data showing sales of new U.S. homes slumped in July. U.S. crude oil prices also ended essentially flat.
Investors had their eye on the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute as both nations held their first high-level talks in two months. Traders also were looking ahead to Friday's gathering of central bankers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in Jackson Hole, Wyo,, an annual symposium that has often generated market-moving news.
"It's been a fairly quiet day," said Paul Springmeyer, head of investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "There's obviously some reservation about what's going to come out from Jackson Hole, from chairman Powell."
Sears to close 46 stores in Nov.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores as sales shrink and losses grow.
The ailing company said Thursday that liquidation sales at the 46 unprofitable stores marked for closure will start Aug. 30, and the stores will close in November. The company said it informed its workers. None of the stores is in South Carolina. One is in Savannah.
The move comes as Sears is considering a bid from CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund ESL Investments to acquire its jewel Kenmore appliances from the company for $400 million. The company has put others of its famous brands on the block before.
In January, Sears had said it was closing 100 stores. It announced in May that it was closing another 100. As of May 5, it had about 894 stores, down from about 1,000 at the end of last year. The number of stores peaked in 2012 at 4,000, which included the Sears Canada division that was later spun off. In 2005, when Sears merged with Kmart, it operated 2,200 stores.
The latest closings underscore the deep-rooted problems at Sears, a onetime powerhouse retailer that survived two world wars and the Great Depression but has been calving off pieces of itself as it burns through money.
Official: Trump grousing won't affect Fed
WASHINGTON — A top Federal Reserve official says she favors two more interest rate increases this year despite complaints from President Donald Trump that the Fed's continuing rate hikes risk slowing the U.S. economy.
Esther George, president of the Fed's Kansas City regional bank, says she thinks two more rate hikes this year "could be appropriate" and says Trump's comments won't affect her policy stance.
"Expressions of angst about higher interest rates are not unique to this administration," George said in a CNBC interview. "Congress anticipated this kind of tension when they designed the central bank, and they put firewalls in place so that the central bank can be independent and carry forward with its decision making."
Banks earn record amount in 2Q
NEW YORK — Federal regulators said U.S. banks set a record by making more than $60 billion in profits in the second quarter, up more than 25 percent from a year earlier.
Banks have been able to charge more interest on loans in recent months, and received a substantial boost from the tax law enacted last year that lowered corporate income tax rates.
There are more than 5,500 insured banks in the U.S. but the lion's share of the profits were earned by the nation's largest banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Thursday.
Nine banks that have more than $250 billion in assets earned roughly half of all profits, while banks with assets between $10 billion and $250 billion earned $21.7 billion in profits collectively.
Mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51%
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the third consecutive week, yet they remain significantly higher than a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 4.51 percent from 4.53 percent last week. A year ago, the average was 3.86 percent. The interest charged on home loans have been running at their highest levels in seven years, although they remain below the long term historic average.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 3.98 percent this week from 4.01 percent last week.
2 US airlines cutting China flights
DALLAS — American Airlines is dropping money-losing flights between Chicago and Shanghai, and Hawaiian Airlines will suspend its only route to China because of low demand.
The airlines announced those and other route changes this week. The decisions reflect growing competition from Chinese carriers and rising fuel prices that have made once-marginal routes unprofitable.
American, the world's largest carrier, said it will end Chicago-Shanghai service in October. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline recently decided to cut flights between Chicago and Beijing, also in October.
In a podcast on the airline's website, vice president of network planning Vasu Raja said the routes "have been colossal loss makers."
American flies to Shanghai and Beijing from both Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth. It disclosed the latest pullback from China and reduced flights between Chicago and Tokyo as it announced additional flights to Europe, most of them limited to the summer peak-travel season.
Hawaiian said it will suspend its three flights a week between Honolulu and Beijing in October. The carrier started the route in 2014 and had already downgraded it from daily service. Hawaiian said it will shift planes to other routes that fit its expansion plans.
Both airlines said they were keeping alive the possibility of resuming the flights in the future.
Fabric chain creates tariff petition
CLEVELAND — The national retail chain Jo-Ann Fabric wants its customers to sign an online petition and send letters to members of Congress and to the White House urging exemptions from tariffs on hundreds of products the company imports from China. A company official said Thursday that without the exemptions, Jo-Ann customers would "immediately suffer the consequences of these goods being taxed" when the company is forced to raise prices.
Amanda Hayes, a spokeswoman for the Hudson, Ohio-based retailer, said more than 20,000 people have signed the petition since it went online Monday. The biggest "hit" for the 25-percent tariffs, she said, would be fabrics, fleece and yarn the privately-held company sells online and at its 870 retail stores.
"These are the components we sell in our stores that people purchase and make things that are made in America," she said.
Hayes estimated that around 20 percent of Jo-Ann's customers are small business owners and charitable organizations that buy material from the company to create handmade products for sale. She added that if those entrepreneurs and charities are forced to raise prices on clothes, blankets, quilts and other items they produce that their customers might opt to buy less expensive imported goods not subject to tariffs imposed during the ongoing trade dispute between China and President Donald Trump's administration.