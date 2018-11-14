Stocks fall; oil snaps long skid
NEW YORK —A turbulent day of trading on Wall Street ended Wednesday with a fifth consecutive loss for the benchmark S&P 500 index.
An early rally drove major indexes sharply higher but was gone by midday, leaving the market headed lower for the rest of the day.
Technology companies, banks and insurers fared the worst, their losses outweighing gains in other sectors.
Bond prices rose as traders shifted money into low-risk assets. That pulled yields down, which hurts banks by driving interest rates on loans lower. Energy stocks rebounded as crude oil prices snapped a 12-day losing streak. Precious metals also rose.
"We're still ... contending with the implications of the sell-off from October," said David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The market is still somewhat unsettled and somewhat volatile as investors digest that move and reposition for what they think will happen next."
Uber, Lyft to offer rewards programs
DETROIT — Uber and Lyft are rolling out loyalty programs similar to airline frequent flyer miles.
Uber Rewards starts Wednesday in nine U.S. areas and will spread nationwide during the next six months.
Riders get points for every dollar spent on Uber rides or food deliveries. For every 500 points, they get $5 to be used for rides or deliveries. Other goodies come with more points.
The areas are Miami, Denver, Tampa, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego and all of New Jersey.
Lyft says its program starts in December in several cities it wouldn't identify. The company plans to make it available to more riders next year but would not give details.
Riders also get points for every dollar spent that can be used for rides and upgrades.
Both ride-hailing services operate in the Charleston area.
Consumer prices rise 0.3% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent in October, with higher prices for gasoline, used autos and housing contributing to the increase.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that this measure of inflation has jumped 2.5 percent over the past 12 months. Adjusted for rising prices, average weekly wages have improved 0.9 percent this year. That's an increase of $8.52 in weekly earnings from October 2017.
The Federal Reserve targets inflation at 2 percent, just enough to encourage consumer spending and economic growth without leading to price increases that could destabilize the economy. Fed officials are expected at an upcoming meeting in December to raise a key short-term interest rate for the fourth time this year, in hopes of keeping inflation and check and preventing economic growth from overheating in ways that could trigger a downturn.
But inflation could be tamer in future months because oil prices have been trending lower and the value of the dollar has strengthened.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.2 percent in October. This core figure, which many economists consider to be a better indicator of underlying inflation, has risen 2.1 percent from a year ago.
Gas prices increased 3 percent in October, after having dipped 0.2 percent in September.
Housing — the single largest component of the index — increased 0.3 percent in October. Used car and truck prices jumped 2.6 percent on a monthly basis. But food prices slipped as fruits, vegetables, cereals and bakery products became cheaper.
Macy's heads into holidays on fire
CINCINNATI — Macy's is heading into the crucial holiday season firing on all cylinders, logging its fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth at existing locations and getting strong reactions from customers both online and in its stores.
The company also upped its annual earnings expectations Wednesday.
Department stores like Macy's are under intense pressure reinvent themselves with so many shoppers migrating online or just spending money elsewhere, such has having dinner out, or on vacations.
Macy's, the first of the department stores to release quarterly results, has been expanding its store label brands to differentiate itself from rivals. It's also adding more of its off-price Backstage stores and putting into place technology that allows customers to skip the line at the register. Macy's is also trying to become more nimble. It acquired Story, a concept store, which rotates themes and what it sells every few months. It brought Story founder Rachel Shechtman aboard to help create a more vibrant shopping experience at Macy's.
Macy's Inc. reported third-quarter profits of $62 million. The Cincinnati chain's revenue of $5.4 billion also beat expectations. The company said that sales at stores opened at least a year rose 3.3 percent, its fourth straight quarter of gains after a three-year slump. The figure included sales from its licensed departments.
Ford, Walmart test self-driving service
NEW YORK — Ford and Walmart are teaming up to test a self-driving grocery delivery service.
The pilot program in Florida's Miami-Dade County will incorporate Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers, to deliver groceries and more. The vehicles will collect data on consumer preferences to help the companies understand what people want. Ford said Wednesday that it'll also look at different vehicle configurations or modifications that may be needed to accommodate orders such as perishable goods, or when a vehicle is making multiple deliveries on a single trip.
Ford will work with Walmart over the next couple months to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out any issues that may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles
Maersk: Trade war hits container business
HELSINKI — Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is warning that trade tensions between the United States and China could weigh on business.
The company said a brewing trade war between the two had created uncertainty and could "reduce global container trade by 0.5 to 2.0 percent during 2019-2020".
The warning came as the company said third-quarter revenues increased 31 percent to $10.1 billion from $7.7 billion a year earlier. That helped Maersk post a net profit from continuing operations of $191 million against last year's loss of $112 million.
CEO Soeren Skou said Wednesday that the financial performance was helped by an emergency bunker surcharge and synergies related to the 2017 acquisition of German container shipping company Hamburg Sud.
Insurer cutting 1,100 jobs across US
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nationwide intends to eliminate the jobs of about 1,100 employees across the country — around 3.6 percent of its workforce.
The insurance and financial services company says about 80 workers in Des Moines and 350 in Columbus, Ohio, were told Tuesday that their jobs would be eliminated by the end of March. The remaining workers affected will be informed in the coming weeks.
Nationwide says the employees will receive severance pay and other support, and they can apply for company jobs elsewhere. Nationwide is based in Columbus.
The job cuts will occur mostly in information technology, marketing, property and casualty operations and bank organizations. Nationwide says it is taking advantage of new technologies as it positions the organization for long-term success and growth.
German economy shrinks, a 1st since '15
BERLIN — Germany's economy shrank slightly in the third quarter of 2018, the first quarterly decline since early 2015, largely because of bottlenecks in getting new cars certified under tougher emissions tests.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday that the German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. The figures have been adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar variations.
The agency said exports were down and imports were up in the third quarter, meaning there was a net drag coming from trade. There were also mixed signals from domestic demand.
The economy ministry said in a statement that "one-time effects in the third quarter lead to an interruption of the upswing." Major automakers including Daimler and Volkswagen had difficulty getting new cars certified under tougher emissions testing standards. That led them to discount cars head of the Sept. 1 test deadline, and caused a shortage of cars to sell to consumers afterward.
The drop followed increases of 0.5 percent in the second quarter and 0.4 percent in the first.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski says signs point to a rebound, but that the third-quarter decline is "another wake-up call that political stability and strong growth are by no means a given."
Germany is one of South Carolina's most important trading partners.