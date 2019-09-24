Stocks dropped on Wall Street on Tuesday as House Democrats met to consider an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump and a report showed a drop in consumer confidence.
After a higher open, stocks declined as the Conference Board, a business research group, reported its consumer confidence index fell to 125.1 in September from a revised reading of 134.2 in August. That's worrisome because consumer spending has underpinned the economy during a slowdown in manufacturing.
The declines intensified after reports said a growing number of Democrats were in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry against the president and House Democrats were meeting to consider the possibility. Stocks recovered somewhat after Trump said he plans to release the full transcript of a July phone call with Ukraine's president that is at the center of the impeachment discussions.
House Speaker Nany Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry about an hour after the close of trading session Tuesday, the market's most volatile day this month. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a gain of 130 to a loss of around 245 as investors' attention swung between headlines on economics and politics.
"News of increased likelihood of impeachment proceedings has just added to this overall level of uncertainty that's out there right now," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
The swings in stocks Tuesday disrupted the relative calm that has distinguished the market in September. Traders sought safety — they piled into bonds, sending yields sharply lower. They also bid up utilities and household goods makers. All other sectors declined.
Trade news was also in the mix Tuesday. Investors were optimistic after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that trade negotiations with China will resume the week of Oct.7. But Trump dampened that sentiment with remarks before the U.N. General Assembly, where he underscored the need for a fair trade deal with China, threatening more tariffs.
"Trump's speech to the U.N. did not seem conciliatory toward China," Delwiche said. "The speech today didn't suggest that there was anything imminent in terms of good news from a trade perspective."
Tuesday's volatile turn in the market is a break from what has mostly been positive run for stocks this month after trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased somewhat, fueling speculation among investors that the countries' next round of negotiations might at least yield an interim deal on trade.
The market's gains have become weaker as September nears its end. The S&P 500 notched a 2.8% gain the first week of the month, but is currently on track for a gain of 1.4%.
While uncertainty over a possible impeachment probe into Trump unsteadied markets Tuesday, history shows the impeachment of a president doesn't necessarily mean disaster for the stock market.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.7 percent on Sept. 9, 1998, when independent counsel Kenneth Starr delivered his report to Congress on possible impeachable offenses by President Bill Clinton. But concern that slumping economies abroad would drag down the U.S. economy was the bigger story of the day for the market.
Two days later, when Starr's report was released to the public, the S&P 500 jumped 2.9 percent after investors saw the allegations weren't as bad as some had feared.
Stocks veered up and down in the weeks that followed but were solidly higher when the House of Representatives voted in December 1998 to impeach Clinton. When trading opened for the first time following just the second impeachment in the nation's history, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent.
Stocks would keep jumping as they inflated until the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.