Stocks fall as bond yields stoke inflation concerns; BB&B to lunch 8 store brands this year

Tech sector lead stock indexes lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower Wednesday as another rise in bond yields fueled concerns on Wall Street that higher inflation is on the way as the economy picks up.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.3 percent, shedding an early gain. The pullback is the index's second straight loss after clocking its best day in nine months on Monday. Technology companies bore the brunt of the selling, pulling the S&P 500's tech sector down 2.5 percent. Microsoft and Apple both fell more than 2 percent.
U.S. government bond yields rose after easing a day earlier. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.47 percent from 1.41 percent.
When bond yields rise quickly, as they have in recent weeks, it forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks. Tech stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment, in large part because their recent dominance left them looking even pricier than the rest of the market.
On the flipside, banks benefit when bond yields rise, because it allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. Financial sector stocks were among the biggest gainers Wednesday.
"The good news to remember is there are other groups taking the baton," said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial, referring to banks and energy companies benefiting from higher rates, even as tech stocks take a hit.
Bed Bath & Beyond to expand brands
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of new store brands to lure younger customers in a bid to energize sales at the home retail chain.
The chain will begin selling eight new store brands this year, six of them in the first half of 2021.
The new brands were announced Wednesday by CEO Mark Tritton, who was hired in late 2019 from Target, where he took a similar tack as chief merchandising officer. The 30-plus new brands introduced under Tritton were key in Target's revitalization.
Bed Bath & Beyond will also begin selling thousands of exclusive products as it seeks a bigger share of the $180 billion home market. Store brands are expected to increase from roughly 10 percent of overall sales to about 30 percent within the first three years.
Bed Bath & Beyond recognized that stores had become cluttered and that it had lost customers to Target, Macy's and Walmart.
"We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble," Tritton said.
Bed Bath & Beyond under Tritton has attempted a reset, remodeling approximately 450 stores and eliminating thousands of poor performing labels, brands and products. The chain will initiate its new-brand push with Nestwell, a bed and bath goods collection, this month. It also plans in April to relaunch its Haven bath brand of organic cotton products. Bed Bath & Beyond will also launch Simply Essential, more than 1,000 household item essentials.
Michaels inks deal with Apollo to go private
NEW YORK — Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is going private.
The Irving, Texas-based chain said Wednesday that it has agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. for a transaction valued at $5 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, approved by Michaels' board, Apollo will begin a tender offer to buy shares for $22 each in cash. The purchase price represents a 47 percent premium to the closing stock price on Feb. 26, the last trading day prior to the media speculation about the potential deal.
"The company's impressive growth transformation, including our financial and operational performance in the unprecedented environment of the pandemic, led to an unsolicited offer to buy the company," said James Quella, chairman of the Michaels Cos. board of directors.
Company executives said that by going private, Michaels will have the financial flexibility to invest and improve its retail and online business.
The deal includes a 25-day period that allows Michaels to solicit and evaluate other offers and to terminate the deal for a better proposal.
The company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada.
Service sector growth slows sharply in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans works, slowed sharply in February with hurdles related to the pandemic hindering growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its index of service sector activity dropped to a reading of 55.5 percent in February, down 3.4 percentage-points from January when activity neared a two-year high.
Even with the decline, it was the ninth straight month of growth in the services sector. Any reading above 50 signifies growth.
Economists had expected some rollback from the January high but the size of the February drop was much bigger than expected.
Service sector businesses were mostly optimistic about the recovery, according to the report Wednesday, but they cited supply chain problems such as production-capacity restraints and material shortages among the problems they are facing.
Google to phase out use of ad-tracking data
LONDON — Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad-tracking technology from Chrome browsers in a change that threatens to shake up the online advertising industry.
The digital giant has been working on proposals to remove so-called third party cookies from Chrome. These are snippets of code that record browsing history in order to show users personalized ads.
Third-party cookies have been a longstanding source of privacy concerns, so Google proposes instead grouping together web users with similar interests. Google itself will still continue to be able to track users through its widely used services like Search or Maps.
US infrastructure gets C- from engineers
AUSTIN, Texas — America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government.
That’s according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-minus.
In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group is calling for “big and bold” relief. It estimates it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That’s about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend.
Hawaii's largest, oldest bakery is closing
HONOLULU — The coronavirus pandemic is claiming a 170-year-old Hawaii institution: Love's Bakery.
The Aloha State's oldest and largest commercial bakery told state and federal agencies this week that it will close its doors at the end of March and lay off more than 230 employees.
The company said it is behind on its rent, cannot secure additional capital and hasn't qualified for the second round of federal Paycheck Protection Program funds aimed at helping companies struggling during the pandemic. It's also experienced major delays from mainland suppliers for ingredients and parts for the company's aging equipment.
Love's Bakery was started in 1851 by a Scottish baker who specialized in "re-baking" bread delivered from sailing ships.
Love's attorney, Chuck Choi, said the company lost more than 20 percent of its revenue last year. The company also had difficulties before the pandemic.
"Love's was the dominant commercial bakery in Hawaii for generations," Choi said. "But it was losing sales due to increased competition and inefficiencies at its plant, which had some antiquated equipment."
Love's sells loaves, buns, bagels and English muffins and also distributes products under different brands.