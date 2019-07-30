Mixed earnings nudge stocks lower
NEW YORK — A mixed batch of corporate earnings helped drag the major U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Tuesday, pulling the market farther from its recent record highs for the second straight day.
Mixed or disappointing reports from several companies weighed on the market.
This week's modest market pullback came as investors looked cautiously ahead to a key policy update from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to cut its interest rate for the first time in a decade.
Apple profit falls as iPhone sales slip
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple's iPhone sales are still sputtering while the company tries to offset the decline by milking more money from services tied to its most profitable product.
The latest downturn announced Tuesday along with Apple's latest quarterly results underscores the challenge facing a company that has been riding the smartphone revolution since 2007. The iPhone's waning popularity is the main reason Apple's profit for the April-June period fell 13% to $10 billion.
Spending, incomes up in June
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending rose a healthy 0.3% in June, slightly below the strong gains of the past three months, while incomes turned in a solid 0.4% gain for the fourth straight month.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the spending increase followed strong gains of 1% in March, 0.6% in April and 0.5% in May as the consumer rebounded following a lackluster start to the year.
An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve showed prices rising 1.4% over the past year, well below the 2% inflation target. Fed officials are widely expected to reduce their benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade at this week's meeting, in part because of the continued short-fall in inflation despite strong economic growth and unemployment at near a 50-year low.
Consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in the second quarter after a disappointingly weak 1.1% gain in the first quarter. Economists are optimistic that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, will keep showing solid gains in the second half of this year.
The saving rate rose to 8.1% of after-tax incomes in June, reflecting annual revisions by the government which sharply boosted the previous figures.
The slower spending gain reflected a modest 0.4% rise in spending on durable goods such as autos after a sizzling 1.5% gain in May.
Merck 2Q sales jump by 12%
NEW YORK — Soaring sales of its cancer blockbuster and vaccines helped drive Merck's second-quarter profit up a whopping 54% to $2.67 billion, blowing past Wall Street expectations and cheering investors. Revenue climbed 12% to $11.76 billion.
The maker of cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda and diabetes pill Januvia also benefited from slightly reduced spending on research and restructuring, even as it becomes a bigger payer in advanced cancer medicines.
The company raised its revenue forecast for the year, but reduced its earnings per-share forecast due to a charge for the just-closed acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics.
Eli Lilly's sales top forecasts
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly raised its 2019 forecast after a jump in sales from the diabetes treatment Trulicity helped push the drugmaker to a better-than-expected second quarter.
Revenue from the once-weekly treatment climbed 32% to top $1 billion, helping Lilly counter declines from top sellers like the insulin Humalog and the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis.
Overall, Eli Lilly and Co. earned $1.33 billion in the three-month period that ended June 30. That compares to a loss of about $260 million in last year's quarter, when acquisition charges weighed on results. Lilly's revenue came in nearly flat at $5.64 billion.
Home prices rise at slower rate
WASHINGTON — U.S home prices rose at a slower pace in May, a sign that many would-be buyers are finding properties unaffordable.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 2.4% in May from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday report. Price growth decelerated slightly from the 2.5% year-over-year gain in April.
"Thwarted by climbing prices for years, buyers are no longer willing to pay any price," said Matthew Speakman, an economist that real estate company Zillow. "There were too few homes on the market and buyers were unable to find houses that fit both their needs and their budgets, so they took a breather."
The sluggish price growth stems largely from the most expensive markets, where years of price growth have undermined affordability. Home prices rose less than 2% in Los Angeles, New York, San Diego and San Francisco. Prices in the typically hot market of Seattle fell 1.2% from a year ago, a sharp reversal from an annualized gain of 13.6% in May 2018.
Home sale contracts rise for June
WASHINGTON — More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in June, marking the second straight month of growth.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that its pending home sales index rose 2.8% to 108.3 in June, up from 105.4 in May. Pending home sales are up 1.6% from their pace a year ago, snapping a 17-month streak of annual declines.
Sales have likely been helped by lower interest rates, which are on average under 4% on a 30-year mortgage.
All four regions saw contracts up from May and last year.
Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.
Consumer confidence up sharply in July
WASHINGTON — American consumer confidence rebounded this month to the highest level since November after drooping in June.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 135.7 in July from 124.3 in June. The bounce back from last month's drop was much stronger than economists expected.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose substantially in July.
Consumers shrugged off trade tensions with China and a slowing U.S. economy.
Economists keep close watch on consumers' spirits because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity. The government reported last week that consumer spending rose at a 4.3% annual rate from April through June, fastest pace since the end of 2017.
"These days, it seems that everywhere you turn, the news regarding the consumer is strikingly good," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a research note.
The overall economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the second quarter, down from 3.1% from January-March. But Americans are enjoying unusual job security: The unemployment rate has come in below 4% for 13 of the past 15 months.
Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, says the sustained confidence should continue to support robust spending in the near-term.
Altria falls on weak cigarette outlook
WASHINGTON — Shares of Altria Group fell Tuesday as the nation's largest tobacco company predicted steeper declines for cigarettes in coming years.
The Richmond, Va.-based company reported second-quarter earnings of roughly $2 billion, or $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
But company executives forecast a bigger drop for cigarette demand in years ahead, with annual volume declines between 4% and 6% through 2023. That's slightly greater than previous expectations of 4% to 5%.
Altria shares fell $1.81, or 3.6%, to $48.50 Tuesday.
Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes and Copenhagen chew, has been working to shift its business away from traditional tobacco products amid steady declines. The U.S. smoking rate has been falling for decades amid smoking bans, higher taxes and public health efforts urging smokers to quit and discouraging young people from ever starting.
In April the company won federal approval to sell its heat-not-burn cigarette alternative, IQOS, which will go on sale in September. The company has also bought a 35% stake in the vaping juggernaut Juul, which has come under scrutiny for its popularity with teenagers.