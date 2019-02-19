Stocks recover from wobbly start
NEW YORK — Stocks shook off an early wobble on Wall Street Tuesday, finishing modestly higher and extending the market's gains into a fourth week.
Solid earnings from Walmart encouraged investors to bid up other retailers and consumer goods companies. Communication services stocks and banks also contributed to the broad gains.
Homebuilders also notched gains following an industry survey showing improved confidence among builders heading into the key spring home-buying season.
Roughly 81 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported results for the last three months of 2018, delivering earnings growth of 13.1 percent versus a year earlier, according to FactSet. First-quarter snapshots are expected to result in a 2.5 percent decline in earnings, however.
Even so, the strong quarterly performance from the world's largest retailer was an encouraging signal on U.S. consumer spending after a government report last week showed retail sales slumped in December.
"Now that we're winding down on earnings, investors are looking forward to what's going to move the market higher," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "The fact that the consumer is still strong is a comfort to investors."
Southwest probed on luggage weight
DALLAS — Federal officials have told Southwest Airlines to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes during a yearlong investigation.
Southwest said Tuesday that it has made improvements in its methods for calculating the weight and balance of loads, and that it isn't facing enforcement action.
The airline said that it voluntarily reported the issue to the Federal Aviation Administration last year.
The FAA investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper said internal FAA documents showed that the airline made frequent mistakes in calculations and luggage-loading practices that could cause errors when pilots compute their plane's takeoff weight.
An FAA spokesman told The Associated Press that the agency opened an investigation in February 2018. Since then, he said, the FAA directed the airline to develop a comprehensive fix to the methods and processes it uses to determine baggage weight.
Southwest sought to downplay the investigation, saying that a so-called open letter of investigation is a common way for the FAA to discuss safety issues with an airline.
Payless chain files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy late Monday as it prepares to shutter its remaining stores in North America.
The filing was made a day after it began holding going-out-of-business sales at its U.S. stores. The shoe chain updated the number of stores it plans to shutter to 2,500, up from 2,100 on Friday when it confirmed it was planning to liquidate its business. Stores will remain open until at least the end of March, and the majority will remain open until May.
The chain has 19 locations in South Carolina, including three in the Charleston area.
Icahn plans to push for Caesars sale
NEW YORK — Carl Icahn disclosed a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. and called for the casino operator to consider a sale.
The billionaire investor holds a 9.8 percent stake in the casino operator, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Icahn believes that a sale is the best path forward and plans to talk to the board and other shareholders about his views, the filing shows. He called on the company to refrain from appointing a new chief executive officer until he had the chance to do so.
"We believe that our brand of activism is well-suited to the situation at Caesars, which requires new thought, new leadership, and new strategies," Icahn said in the filing.
A representative for Caesars, based in Las Vegas, declined to comment.
Icahn, who has grappled with some of the biggest companies in America, has a history of mergers and acquisitions in the casino industry. He agreed to sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. to Eldorado Resorts and real estate company Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for $1.85 billion last year. He had purchased the company out of bankruptcy in 2008.
In 2017, Icahn sold the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City to Hard Rock International. He acquired that property out of bankruptcy two years earlier before closing it after failing to reach agreements with striking workers over pay and benefits.
Baltimore sues chemical firm over PCB pollution
BALTIMORE — Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against the agrochemical giant Monsanto and two other companies, accusing them of polluting city waterways and stormwater.
The legal effort focuses on PCBs, the industrial chemicals that have long accumulated in animals, plants and people around the globe. Baltimore alleges Monsanto knew its PCB chemicals were toxic and didn't degrade in nature.
Baltimore Solicitor Andre Davis says Maryland's biggest city intends to "hold corporations accountable for cleaning up their toxic messes."
In a Tuesday statement, Baltimore said its lawsuit is the first of its kind on the East Coast and the 15th nationally. Places such as San Diego and Seattle have filed similar suits.
Monsanto says it believes that Baltimore's complaint is without merit. The company stopped producing PCBs more than 40 years ago.
Twitter tightens EU political ad rules
LONDON — Twitter says it's tightening up rules for European Union political ads ahead of bloc-wide elections set for the spring. The social company's announcement follows similar moves by fellow tech giants Facebook and Google. Twitter is extending restrictions already in place in the United States.
Jailed Citgo execs in Venzuela limbo
HOUSTON — Six executives from the Houston-based Citgo oil company, five of them Americans, have spent 15 months jailed in Venezuela on what their families say are trumped-up corruption charges.
As the Trump administration plunges headlong into an effort to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the fate of the six lies in the balance. As does that of the U.S. company they worked for — a major prize in the power struggle between Maduro and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.