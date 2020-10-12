Stocks extend rally from last week; CEO of British Airways is out amid C-suite shake-up

Big Tech gains send Wall St. higher
NEW YORK — Stocks marched higher again on Monday, as Wall Street extended its gains from last week's rally, the market's best in three months.
The S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent, following up on strengthening in stock markets around the world. Big Tech stocks, including Apple and Microsoft, powered much of the gains. Their businesses have proven to be practically impervious to the pandemic, unlike companies that would benefit from a strengthening economy.
The market's latest upward push came as Wall Street appeared to largely shrug off the latest signs that Democrats and Republicans are no closer to reaching a deal on more aid for the economy, which remains hobbled by the pandemic. Over the weekend, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the latest offer from the Trump administration on a stimulus package as "one step forward, two steps back," while the president's fellow Republicans called it too expensive.
Investors may be betting that Congress will deliver a more generous aid bill after the election, should Democrats regain the majority in Congress, as some polls suggest.
"The market is expressing some comfort with Democrats taking the White House and the Senate, if it means that there will be more stimulus," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "But the reality is it's several months away before anything could get passed. It does raise a question in my mind whether or not some of this is too much, too soon in terms of the market anticipating stimulus at this point."
CEO of ailing British Airways replaced
LONDON — British Airways has replaced CEO Alex Cruz after 4½ years on the job as part of a broad shake-up as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world.
International Airlines Group, the carrier's parent company, on Monday named Sean Doyle, previously the boss of Aer Lingus, another carrier in the group, as BA's new chief executive. Cruz will remain non-executive chairman during an unspecified transition period.
BA's passenger traffic dropped 95% from a year earlier in the second quarter, leading to a first-half operating loss of $4.77 billion. In recent months, unions have criticized the way Cruz handled 12,000 job cuts linked to the pandemic.
The shakeup comes just a month after Luis Gallego became CEO of IAG, promising to shore up the group's finances and adapt to the "new normal" of air travel during the pandemic. Gallego led a cost-cutting drive at Iberia Airlines after it merged with British Airways to create IAG. He replaced long-time CEO Willie Walsh.
It was during Cruz's tenure that the airline launched seasonal flights twice a week between Charleston and London. The March-October service was suspended for the 2020 calendar year. It's unclear whether it will be restored once demand picks back up.
Disney to focus more on streaming
NEW YORK — Disney said Monday that it is reorganizing its business units to focus even more on streaming.
The company said in August that its Disney Plus service has more than 60 million subscribers, and subscribers to its main combination of streaming services — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — top 100 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star.
So the company is creating three content arms, one each for sports, general entertainment and famous brands including Star Wars and Marvel. Their primary focus will be on making shows and movies for streaming services, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. Meanwhile, a new distribution group will centralize how the content is sold and oversee streaming operations.
Disney's are among a slew of new streaming services from tech and entertainment companies — like NBCUniversal's Peacock and WarnerMedia's HBO Max — that are challenging Netflix for consumers' attention and money. Disney Plus is considered one of the most successful so far.
Microsoft seeks to thwart criminal botnet
SEATTLE — Microsoft announced legal action Monday seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware, which experts consider a major threat to the U.S. presidential election.
The operation to knock offline command-and-control servers for a global botnet that uses an infrastructure known as Trickbot to infect computers with malware was initiated with a court order Microsoft obtained in Virginia federal court on Oct. 6. Microsoft argued that the crime network is abusing its trademark.
Cybersecurity experts said that while Microsoft's use of a U.S. court order to persuade internet providers to take down the botnet servers is laudable, it's not apt to be successful because too many won't comply.
The announcement follows a Washington Post report Friday of a major but ultimately unsuccessful effort by U.S. Cyber Command to dismantle Trickbot beginning last month. A U.S. policy called "persistent engagement" authorizes U.S. cyberwarriors to engage hostile hackers in cyberspace and disrupt their operations with code, something Cybercom did against Russian misinformation jockeys during U.S. midterm elections in 2018.
Opioid crisis drives firm to bankruptcy
NEW YORK —A New Jersey drugmaker ensnared in the fallout from America's opioid crisis is seeking bankruptcy protection.
Mallinckrodt said Monday that it had begun proceedings to restructure $1.3 billion in debt and resolve "several billion dollars of otherwise unmanageable potential legal liabilities."
The drugmaker, one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the drug crisis, announced in February a tentative $1.6 billion settlement to avert hundreds of lawsuits. South Carolina is among the states that will receive proceeds from the deal, though the amount has not been determined, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
Mallinckrodt said Monday that it plans to amend the settlement as it restructures. Its path through the U.S. bankruptcy system follows that of Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, last year.