US stock indexes veer broadly lower
NEW YORK — A day of choppy trading on Wall Street ended Monday with stocks broadly lower as the market extended its losing streak into a fourth week.
Technology stocks, consumer goods makers, health care companies and banks accounted for much of the selling, which accelerated in the last hour of trading, erasing modest gains from midday. Communication services stocks eked out a slight gain, bucking the broader market slide. Crude oil prices edged lower and bond yields rose.
The market is coming off a three-week skid following a mostly discouraging batch of economic data that stoked investors' worries that a slowdown in U.S. economic growth could worsen.
The combination of uncertainty over the costly trade war between the U.S. and China, and the impeachment inquiry drama unfolding in Washington, is likely to continue to drag on the economy and weigh on markets, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.
"And that's why the markets are treading water right now, waiting to see if another shoe drops," Roth said.
GE freezes pensions for 20K
NEW YORK — General Electric is freezing the pension plans for about 20,000 workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees as it attempts to slash debt.
The company said Monday that its actions would trim its pension deficit about $5 billion to $8 billion, and net debt by about $4 billion to $6 billion.
The industrial conglomerate has been selling off assets and streamlining its operations amid sagging profits and other negative developments in recent years and clearing debt has become a priority for CEO Larry Culp.
GE said it will continue to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet.
Consumers tapped more credit in Aug.
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing increased at a solid pace in August, helped by the biggest jump in auto and student loans in three years.
Total credit rose $17.9 billion after a $23 billion increase in July, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.
The August strength came from a $19.8 billion increase in the category that covers auto and student loans. It was the biggest monthly advance since August 2016.
That strong gain offset a $1.9 billion drop in the category that covers credit cards.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs it can provide about the strength of consumer spending.
GM strike drags on into 4th week
DETROIT — Contract talks aimed at ending a 22-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors continued Monday after United Auto Workers union bargainers rejected a company offer on Sunday.
In a letter to members, UAW official Terry Dittes cast doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM's factories.
Dittes' letter said the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.
The company's proposal did nothing to address a host of items, Dittes wrote on Sunday, specifying job security for members during the term of the four-year contract.
In a statement, GM said it continues to negotiate in good faith "with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us."
The company said it is committed to talking around the clock to resolve the dispute.
Chair: Fed must avoid political pressure
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Monday stressed the importance of an independent central bank "absolutely free" from politics in the wake of increasing pressure from President Donald Trump urging the central bank to lower interest rates.
Powell spoke to a crowd of hundreds in Salt Lake City at the premiere of a documentary about former Federal Reserve Chairman Marriner Eccles, a Utah resident before he died.
"Perhaps most importantly from my perspective as Fed Chair, he is responsible more than any other person for the fact that the United States today has an independent central bank — a central bank able to make decisions in the long-term best interest of the economy, without regard to the political pressures of the moment," Powell said.
Trump has said the United States is missing out on economic opportunities because of "boneheads" at the Federal Reserve. He has insisted that slashing interest rates would boost the global economy.
Powell did not mention Trump by name in his brief remarks in Utah but highlighted Eccles' work to safeguard the central bank from outside influence.
Unilever vows to slash use of plastic
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, said Monday it aims to halve its use of non-recycled plastics by 2025.
CEO Alan Jope said that the plan to slash use of the so-called virgin plastics will require a "fundamental rethink" in its packaging policies.
The company aims to achieve the goal by reducing its use of all plastics by 100,000 metric tons and using more recycled plastic.
Unilever previously pledged to make all its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and to use at least 25 percent recycled plastic in packaging by that year. The company also said Monday it aims to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.
Unilever has already started selling products including toothbrushes made of bamboo, and cardboard deodorant sticks and refillable toothpaste tablets.
Even so, the Anglo-Dutch company says it produces some 700,000 metric tons of plastic packaging annually.
HSBC reported to plan 10K job cuts
LONDON — British labor union Unite has expressed dismay over reports that the bank HSBC will slash 10,000 jobs worldwide.
HSBC declined to comment Monday on a Financial Times report that interim CEO Noel Quinn plans to seek immediate saving across the group. The newspaper described the cuts as an attempt to rein in costs by reducing its headcount among a staff of about 238,00.
The bank has already eliminated some 4,700 jobs as it grapples with Brexit uncertainty and global trade squabbles.
Dominic Hook, a Unite national officer, says "these stories of massive job losses require a comprehensive response by HSBC in order to reassure the workforce. This is a highly inappropriate way for staff to learn about any possible changes within the business."