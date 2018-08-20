Retailers, airlines lift US stocks
NEW YORK — Retailers and airlines helped lift U.S. stocks broadly higher Monday, extending the market's gains from last week.
Consumer-focused companies and industrial stocks grabbed most of the gains. Banks and health care stocks also rose. Energy companies climbed along with the price of U.S. crude oil.
Technology companies lagged the broader market, weighing down the Nasdaq composite index for much of the day.
The market's latest gains, while modest, added to what has been a mostly solid summer for stocks. The S&P 500, the market's benchmark index, has posted a weekly gain in six of the past seven weeks.
SC power co-op leaders are ousted
ST. MATTHEWS — South Carolina electricity consumers who co-own a rural power company are dumping the operation's leadership after finding out about big spending and lucrative personal benefits.
Media organizations report that more than 1,300 Tri-County Electric Cooperative customers voted Saturday to remove six board members who refused to resign. An election is expected in November for replacements to lead the co-op providing electricity in six Midlands counties.
Records showed the part-time board members had spent more than $50,000-per member on committee meetings and bonuses.
Customers also voted to change bylaws capping how much compensation board members can collect for attending meetings.
Tri-County serves almost 14,000 customers in Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties.
Trump set to ease rules on coal plants
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts to slow global warming, the Clean Power Plan that restricts greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.
The plan by the Environmental Protection Agency also would let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades, according to a summary of the plan and several people familiar with the full proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the plan publicly.
Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant retreat from Obama-era efforts to fight climate change and would reverse an Obama-era push to shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources such as natural gas, wind and solar power. President Donald Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry.
Trump also has directed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take steps to bolster struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants to keep them open, warning that impending retirements of "fuel-secure" power plants that rely on coal and nuclear power are harming the nation's power grid and reducing its resilience.
The White House had no immediate comment on the plan, and the EPA didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.
PepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2B
JERUSALEM — Beverage giant PepsiCo on Monday purchased Israel's fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion, a boon for a company that has enjoyed a resurgence after being targeted by anti-Israel boycotters in the past.
PepsiCo said it was acquiring all SodaStream's outstanding shares at $144 per share, a 32 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.
Earlier this month, SodaStream reported its strongest results in company history, a 31 percent year-over-year jump in revenues to $172 million, an 89 percent leap in operating profit to $32 million and an 82 percent climb by net profit to $26 million.
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi called the companies "an inspired match" since both companies aim to reduce waste and limit their environmental footprint.
SodaStream produces machines that allow people to make fizzy drinks in their own homes and has positioned itself as a provider of a healthy product in contrast to traditional sugary, carbonated drinks. SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said the move with PepsiCo marked a "validation of our mission to bring healthy, convenient and environmentally friendly beverage solutions to consumers around the world."
Three years ago, SodaStream shut down its West Bank factory amid international boycott calls and opened a sprawling new factory deep in Israel's Negev Desert instead. Actress Scarlett Johansson was previously a brand ambassador for the company. She parted ways with the international charity Oxfam because of a dispute over her work with SodaStream.
Monday's sale looks to inject another big tax payout to Israel following previous the sales of Israeli companies such as the mobile navigation app Waze, which was acquired by Google for about $1 billion, and Mobileye, which produces technology for self-driving cars and was gobbled up by Intel last year for $15 billion.