Banks lead US stocks broadly higher
NEW YORK — Banks led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street on Thursday, extending market gains from the previous day.
Investors have turned hopeful that a new round of negotiations between the U.S. and China will produce progress on ending the long-running trade war. The 13th round of talks began Thursday in Washington.
The markets were encouraged after President Donald Trump said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu, who is leading Beijing's negotiating team, at the White House on Friday. He also said China wants to make a deal.
"It's really good that Trump is meeting him, because that increases the odds that some type of positive news may happen tomorrow," said Brad Bernstein, senior portfolio manager at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Markets have been jittery all week as investors continue to assess the potential for a deal as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated ahead of the talks. The U.S. blacklisted a group of Chinese technology companies over alleged human rights violations earlier this week. Meanwhile, China has clashed with the NBA and U.S. companies over free-speech issues.
Several big banks helped lift financial sector stocks, including Bank of America. The sector benefited from rising bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.
Record summer traffic lifts Delta profit
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines set records for passengers and revenue over the summer and benefitted from cheaper jet fuel, boosting its third-quarter profit 13% to $1.5 billion.
However, Delta offered a cautious fourth-quarter forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the airline's shares dropped in trading before Thursday's opening bell.
CEO Ed Bastian said travel demand remains strong for the carrier, which is the largest at Charleston International based on traffic volume.
"Looking into the holiday period, the bookings look good," he said.
Atlanta-based Delta has been the most profitable U.S. airline in recent years, and it regularly beats its closest rivals for fewer flight delays and cancellations. This year it has benefitted from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max — Delta doesn't own any, but American, United and Southwest do, and they have been forced to cut thousands of flights from their schedules.
Delta might also be gaining at the expense of American Airlines in particular, which suffered through a difficult summer marked by delays and cancellations, many of which American blamed on labor strife with its mechanics.
American entered the year as the world's biggest airline, but Delta surpassed it by revenue in the second quarter, and analysts expect Delta will repeat that feat in the third quarter.
Consumer prices unchanged in Sept.
WASHINGTON — Overall consumer prices were unchanged in September as a big decline in energy costs offset small gains in other areas.
The Labor Department says the flat reading in its Consumer Price Index for September followed a tiny 0.1% August increase and left prices over the past 12 months rising at a modest annual rate of 1.7%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up a tiny 0.1% in September and 2.4% over the past 12 months. That was the same 12-month rise for core prices as in August and both of those 12-month gains were the biggest July 2018.
Mortgage rates fall amid unease
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week amid continued uncertainty about the economy's outlook.
Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, a potential boon to homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.57 percent from 3.65 percent last week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 4.90 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.05 percent from 3.14 percent last week.
2 airlines unwinding their mileage venture
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Airlines and American Airlines will scale back their mileage plan partnership early next year, officials said.
Alaska Airlines mileage plan members will not be able to earn miles on American Airlines international flights beginning March 1, The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday.
Alaska Airlines passengers will also no longer be able to use miles for award travel on flights operated by Texas-based American Airlines, company officials said.
Alaska plan holders will still be able to earn mile-for-mile value on American flights with Alaska flight numbers to locations in the Midwest, the East Coast and parts of Canada, the airlines said
Prior to the Oct. 2 announcement, American Airlines was Alaska's last domestic mileage plan partner, meaning Alaska plan members will not have another major carrier on which to use miles.
Alaska now serves about 90% of the destinations connected with the American Airlines partnership, and the arrangement no longer benefits either airline the way it did before Alaska purchased its West Coast rival Virgin America in 2016, Alaska Airlines said.
"With our acquisition of Virgin America, we're now the fifth-largest airline in the United States and can now fly more people where they want to go when they want to go," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said in an email.
Survey: China's rich did well despite tariffs
BEIJING — An annual survey of China's wealthiest businesspeople found they got richer this year despite a tariff war with Washington and slowing economic growth.
The Hurun Report said Thursday the average net worth of China's richest 1,800 people rose 10% over 2018 to $1.4 billion.
Jack Ma, who retired last month as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, was No. 1 with a net worth of $39 billion. Ma Huateng of Tencent, a games and social media company, was second with $37 billion.
The results reflected the growing importance of China's consumer market at a time when U.S. tariff hikes have battered export-oriented manufacturing.
The number of businesspeople on the list from the tech, pharma and food industries rose while manufacturing declined.