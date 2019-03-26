Banks, tech fuel rebound for stocks
NEW YORK — Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing the market's modest losses from a day earlier.
Financial, technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the rally. Banks got a boost from rising bond yields, which let them charge higher rates on loans.
Energy companies led the S&P 500 higher as the price of U.S. crude oil moved briefly above $60 a barrel. Oil hasn't closed above $60 a barrel since November.
Even after losing some of its early strength, the broad upward turn in stocks marked a reversal for the market, which started the week on a downbeat note after racking up losses last week as investors' jitters over a global economic slowdown intensified. That led to a troubling drop in long-term bond yields.
On Tuesday the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 2.42 percent from 2.41 percent late Monday. However, it's still below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill, which many see as a warning sign of a possible recession.
"A lot of today's move has to do with the change in direction in the yield curve," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "It just goes to show that we're kind of in a period of indecisiveness in the market, where the market is grappling with what is obviously slowing growth around the globe and a little bit of uncertainty here in the U.S. about what growth is going to look like once we get past the seasonally weak first quarter."
Wall St. bonuses fell $30K in 2018
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state's comptroller says the average bonus paid to Wall Street security industry employees dipped by more than $30,000 despite an 11 percent increase in securities industry profits in 2018.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's annual estimate of the average bonus paid to security industry employees was released Tuesday. The Democrat's report says the average bonus fell 17 percent, from $184,400 in 2017 to $153,700 last year.
DiNapoli says the average bonus grew by 18 percent in 2018. He says that's partly because of changes in the federal tax code that encouraged Wall Street brokerage firms to move up bonus payments to December 2017.
The annual accounting by the state's top elected fiscal officer serves as an indicator of how the financial services industry is doing.
Southwest 737 Max has to return to Fla.
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet made a safe emergency landing Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., after experiencing an apparent engine problem.
The crew declared an emergency after taking off from Orlando International Airport around 2:50 p.m., and landed the plane safely. No passengers were on board. The aircraft was being ferried to Victorville, Calif., where Southwest is storing the airplanes.
The 737 Max was grounded in the U.S. March 13 after a deadly crash involving a Max on March 10. It was the second fatal crash involving the airplane. U.S. airlines are allowed to shuttle the planes but cannot carry passengers.
The FAA says it's investigating but it appears the Southwest emergency was not related to anti-stall software suspected in the two fatal crashes.
Housing starts slump 8.7% in Feb.
WASHINGTON — The number of homes under construction fell 8.7 percent in February, as ground-breakings for single-family houses plunged to their lowest level in nearly two years.
The Commerce Department said that builders started construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16 million units last month, down from a 1.27 million pace in January. The setback stems from a 17 percent drop in the building of single-family houses, which posted the weakest pace since May 2017. Apartment construction increased in February.
Single-family housing starts are running 2.3 percent below last year's pace. Lower mortgage rates at the start of 2019 appear to be boosting buyer demand for housing, but builders are contending with rising costs for labor and land that limit how much new construction can take place. Cold weather in February also likely contributed to the decline in housing starts, while recent flooding in the Midwest might dampen building in that region.
"Today's lackluster release is likely due to poor weather conditions," said Matthew Speakman, an economist analyst at the real estate company Zillow. "The outlook for home construction should improve was we turn the corner into spring, but that could take longer in parts of the country where flooding continues into late March."
Starts plummeted 29.5 percent in the Northeast. They declined by 6.8 percent in the South and 18.9 percent in the West. Home construction increased 26.8 percent in the Midwest, but the gains came entirely from apartment complexes.
Housing permits, an indicator of future activity, fell 1.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.30 million.
Home price gains slowed in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at their slowest pace in more than six years in January, as higher mortgage rates weighed on sales.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 3.6 percent in January from a year earlier, down from 4.1 percent in the previous month.
The slowdown in price appreciation has helped make homes more affordable. Mortgage rates have also fallen since January. Cheaper homes and lower rates are starting to reverse last year's sales slump. Sales of existing homes soared in February, though they remain slightly below where they were a year ago.
Some red-hot markets have cooled off. Home prices in Seattle rose just 4.1 percent in January from a year ago, down from a 12.8 percent gain in January 2018.
Consumers feel less bullish about March
WASHINGTON — American consumers were feeling less confident this month amid continued volatility in the financial markets.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 124.1 in March from 131.4 in February.
The index, covering through March 14, measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both declined in March.
The index had climbed in February amid a rebound in the stock market after Christmas and an end to the partial shutdown of the federal government, as well as signs of progress toward ending the trade standoff between the U.S. and China.
Uber buys Mideast rival for $3.1B
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Ride-hailing service Uber says it has acquired its Mideast competitor Careem for $3.1 billion, making it the largest-ever technology purchase in the region.
Uber said Tuesday that the price consists of $1.7 billion in convertible notes and $1.4 billion in cash. The deal will make Careem a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber, operating as an independent company under the Careem brand and led by its original founders.
Dubai-based Careem is among the Middle East's most successful startups. Careem is popular across the Middle East in part because it introduced the option for riders to pay by cash rather than just credit card.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the purchase expands the U.S.-based company's strength around the world.